The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.05% to close at 54,936.11 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N18 billion to close at N29.927 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.47%. The stock market has advanced by 3,340.45 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as WAPIC led 9 gainers, and 14 losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,936.11points

Previous ASI: 54,904.68 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.05%

Y-T-D: 6.47%

Market Cap: N29,927trillion

Volume: 134.1million

Value: N1.33billion

Deals:2,479

NGX Top ASI gainers

WAPICup + 2.44% to close at N0.42

GTCOup + 2.44% to close at N25.20

LINKASSUREup + 2.22% to close at N0.46

LASACOup + 2.04% to close at N1.00

TRANSCORPup + 1.56% to close at N1.30

NGX Top ASI losers

NCRdown – 9.69% to close at N2.61

FTNCOCOAdown – 6.90% to close at N0.27

JAPAULGOLDdown – 6.67% to close at N0.28

CUTIXdown – 4.95% to close at N2.11

CHIPLCdown – 4.62% to close at N0.62

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP–28,122,091

UBA–21,231,993

COURTVILLE–19,127,715

Top 3 by Value

GTCO– N336,904,357

UBA-N170,415,095.

ZENITHBANK– N153,960,358