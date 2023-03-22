The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.05% to close at 54,936.11 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N18 billion to close at N29.927 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 6.47%. The stock market has advanced by 3,340.45 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as WAPIC led 9 gainers, and 14 losers topped by NCR at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 54,936.11points
- Previous ASI: 54,904.68 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.05%
- Y-T-D: 6.47%
- Market Cap: N29,927trillion
- Volume: 134.1million
- Value: N1.33billion
- Deals:2,479
NGX Top ASI gainers
- WAPICup + 2.44% to close at N0.42
- GTCOup + 2.44% to close at N25.20
- LINKASSUREup + 2.22% to close at N0.46
- LASACOup + 2.04% to close at N1.00
- TRANSCORPup + 1.56% to close at N1.30
NGX Top ASI losers
- NCRdown – 9.69% to close at N2.61
- FTNCOCOAdown – 6.90% to close at N0.27
- JAPAULGOLDdown – 6.67% to close at N0.28
- CUTIXdown – 4.95% to close at N2.11
- CHIPLCdown – 4.62% to close at N0.62
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP–28,122,091
- UBA–21,231,993
- COURTVILLE–19,127,715
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO– N336,904,357
- UBA-N170,415,095.
- ZENITHBANK– N153,960,358
Leave a Reply