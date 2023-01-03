Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N187 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.89% to close at 51,595.66 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as BUAFOODS led 23 gainers, with 11 losers topped by CHELLARAM at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N28.1 trillion.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,595.66 points

Previous ASI: 51,251.06 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.67%

Market Cap: N 28.102trillion

Volume: 321.6million

Value: N4.3 billion

Deals: 4,122

NGX Top ASI gainers

BUAFOODS up + 10.00% to close at N71.50

JOHNHOLT up + 9.59% to close at N0.80

PRESTIGE up + 9.52% to close at N0.46

NAHCO up + 9.37% to close at N7.00

UBA up + 9.21% to close at N8.30

NGX Top ASI losers

CHELLARAM down – 9.82% to close at N2.02

CWG down – 8.91% to close at N0.92

FCMB down – 8.83% to close at N3.51

HONYFLOUR down – 5.98% to close at N2.20

JAPAULGOLD down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 15,115,907

GTCO – 13,756,006

AIICO – 12,241,166

Top 3 by Value

NESTLE – N515,997,038

GTCO – N318,207,155

DANGCEM – N198,263,982