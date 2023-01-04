The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday said the Federal Government has recruited and trained 8, 000 personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to safeguard highways in the country.

He disclosed this in Abuja while decorating the new FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, with his new rank.

According to him, the injection of the personnel into the system was among numerous supports that the FRSC received since the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015.

Intervention programmes: Mustapha noted that the FRSC has initiated several interventions targeted at reducing the high rate of carnages on roads in the country.

He also highlighted some of the developments to include the building and inauguration of world class auditorium, ICT Hall and ultra-modern medical centre at FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State, as well as the building and inauguration of administrative block, hostels for cadets of the Academy and junior officers of FRSC Staff College at FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State.

Similarly, he highlighted the approval of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy Document I and II to deepen road safety administration and encourage inclusiveness, in addition to the expansion of scope of its national drivers licence production plant with the building of new Print Farm in Lagos. There’s also a new training school for road Marshal Assistants in Shendam, Plateau.

“Also included is the establishment of Marshal Assistant Training School in Awo Alero through effective collaboration with Delta Government. The workforce was also increased through recruitment and training of over 8000 personnel.

“On the operational front, a total of 958 vehicles were injected into the Corps and a total of 16 new Sector Commands were built to boost staff welfare and comfort in the work place,” he said.

Historic event: Mustapha said that the event was historic, as it was the second time a career staff was appointed to head the ISO certified organisation in the capacity of Corps marshal.

Biu, the new Corps Marshal appreciated President Buhari for finding him worthy of the appointment. He assured of his dedication to work hard