The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.35% to close at 55,801.14 points. In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N107 billion to close at N30.397 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 8.15%. The stock market has advanced by 4,205.48 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed flat as TRANSEXPR led 18 gainers, and 18 losers topped by MRS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 55,801.14 points

Previous ASI: 55,603.94 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.35%

Y-T-D: 8.15%

Market Cap: N30.397 trillion

Volume: 152.7million

Value: N3.57 billion

Deals: 3,293

NGX Top ASI gainers

TRANSEXPR up + 9.88% to close at N0.89

CUTIX up + 8.50% to close at N2.17

FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

SOVRENINS up + 7.14% to close at N0.30

HONYFLOUR up + 6.39% to close at N2.33

NGX Top ASI losers

MRS down – 9.98% to close at N27.95

ABCTRANS down – 7.89% to close at N0.35

CHAMS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

ARDOVA down – 6.20% to close at N17.40

ROYALEX down – 5.33% to close at N0.71

Top 3 by Volume

COURTVILLE–7,324,308

UBA –12,749,020

GTCO–6,261,268

Top 3 by Value

DANGCEM – N2,088,236,731

GTCO-N335,933,612

ZENITHBANK– N162,465,690