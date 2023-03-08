The Women Digital Entrepreneurship Program (WDEP) is an initiative designed to provide businesswomen with the skills needed to digitize their business processes and position their companies for long-term market relevance and success.

The program is designed for current and aspiring female entrepreneurs, and it focuses on opportunities to leverage in growing an online business.

The program’s goals include, but are not limited to, encouraging more women to start online businesses, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, closing the digital gender gap, and improving women’s economic outcomes.

The Virtual Bootcamp

Participants will learn fundamentals like bookkeeping, how to make a pitch deck, how to pitch for your company and present your business plan, social media marketing, and more during the one-week virtual boot camp taught by top instructors between March 13 and March 17, 2023.

After the completion of the boot camp successfully, participants will be eligible to participate in the pitch competition on March 30, 2023.

Webinar benefits

Participants will learn for free:

How to pitch a business idea

What business can you start online

Bookkeeping

How to start an online business

How to use social media to drive website traffic and increase conversions that lead to increased sales

Gain a deeper understanding of social media platforms and how to use them to reach a target audience .

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be a Nigerian female citizen

Unemployed and underemployed women

Applicant must be between ages 25-40 years

Minimum education levels of SSCE & OND

Applicant must be aspiring to start a business or have started a business with an annual turnover of less than NGN2M

Registration can be made here before the deadline of 22nd March 2023.