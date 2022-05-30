The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed that there is a 100% increase in Monkey Pox suspected cases, as it rose from 10 suspected cases in April to 20 as at May 2022. It added that 6 of the cases were confirmed and found across Lagos, Oyo and other states.

Nairametrics was the first to report that 2 suspected cases were seen at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Lagos on May 14, 2022.

The 20 new cases were disclosed by the NCDC in its May summary report released on Sunday.

According to the report, the 20 suspected cases were found across 11 states. They are Lagos, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Rivers, Niger, FCT, Delta, Oyo, Kaduna, Edo and Gombe,

Highlights of the May report

Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox (MPX). The monkeypox National Technical Working Group (TWG) has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

(2), Kano (2), Delta (2), Bayelsa (2), River (1) and Imo (1) – with 1 death recorded. This was in a 40yrs man with renal co-morbidity and on immune-suppressive drugs. The twenty (20) new suspected cases in May 2022 were reported from eleven (11) states – Lagos (5), Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Rivers (2), Niger (2), FCT (2), Delta (1), Oyo (1), Kaduna (1), Edo (1) and Gombe (1). This is a 100% increase in case reporting as compared with April 2022, when 10 new cases were reported and is likely due to ongoing efforts to increase awareness and improve surveillance.

The six (6) new confirmed positive cases (out of the 20 suspected cases) in May 2022 were confirmed from four (4) states – Bayelsa (2), Adamawa (2), Lagos (1) and Rivers (1).

From September 2017 to May 29th, 2022, a total of 578 suspected cases have been reported from 32 states in the country.

What the NCDC is saying about the virus

It stated, “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) activated a national multisectoral Emergency Operations Centre for Monkeypox (MPX-EOC) at level 2 to strengthen and coordinate ongoing response activities in-country while contributing to the global response.

“This was based on the report of a preliminary risk assessment done by a group of Subject Matter Experts from the NCDC, relevant government Ministries Departments and Agencies and partner agencies.

“This year, as at 29th May 2022, a total of 21 confirmed cases with one death have been reported from 9 states and the FCT – Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (1), Rivers (1). The death was reported in a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications.

“Genomic surveillance is ongoing at NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and so far all of the cases have been confirmed to be caused by West Africa clade Monkeypox virus.

“Among the 21 cases reported in 2022 so far, there has been no evidence of any new or unusual transmission of the virus, nor changes in its clinical manifestation documented (including symptoms, profile and virulence).”

On May 26, 2022, Nairametrics had reported that two suspected new cases of the Monkey Pox virus have been found at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Lagos.

This was disclosed by our analyst, who visited the facility on May 14, 2022, around 5pm, and confirmed by one of the nurses on duty, who preferred anonymity due to the sensitivity of the cases.

According to the source, the two individuals are currently being investigated while the laboratory test is yet to confirm the blood samples for the virus.

What the nurse is saying

She said, “Two individuals (males) were rushed to the hospital on Saturday with suspected symptoms of Monkey Pox. The laboratory is currently conducting series of tests on them to confirm their status.

“We have sent the report to the top and we expect that a team of surveillance personnel are sent out to track the journey of the individuals, to contain the spread of the Monkey Pox Virus, if the cases are confirmed.”

Lagos keeps mum…

Efforts made by Nairametrics to confirm the cases were abortive, as the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, did not respond to our enquiries.