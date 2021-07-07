Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has reacted to the court judgement that cleared her of allegations of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery.

In her reaction, Adeosun said that she has been vindicated by the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja, after admitting the traumatic spell she passed through on the certificate controversy.

She said the judgement of Justice Taiwo Taiwo was not only a personal victory for her but for all Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar circumstances who have the desire to serve the country.

She, however, said she will take further steps at the appropriate time to protect her reputation.

What the former Finance Minister said in the statement

The statement from the former Minister reads, “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister.

More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.

The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.

I wish to add in the light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation. I thank you all.”