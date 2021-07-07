The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +83.27 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.22% to close at 38,501.31 from 38,418.04.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.03 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.39%.

The market breadth closed positive as CUTIX led 22 Gainers, and 13 Losers topped by BOCGAS at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -1,769.41 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

CUTIX up +10.00% to close at N3.63

JOHNHOLT -PROP up +9.84% to close at N0.67

UAC-PROP up +9.71% to close at N1.13

TRIPPLEG up +8.33% to close at N0.91

WAPIC up +5.36% to close at N0.59

NGX ASI top losers

BOCGAS down -9.94% to close at N7.70

BERGER down -9.64% to close at N8.90

COURTVILLE down -4.55% to close at N0.21

JAPAULGOLD down -3.92% to close at N0.49

UNITYBNK down -3.51% to close at N0.55

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 22 gainers outweighed 13 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.