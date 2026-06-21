The Nigerian equities market closed the third week of June 2026 deep in the red, extending a brutal six-session losing streak that erased N5.64 trillion in investor wealth and pulled the NGX All-Share Index down 3.59%.

The Nigerian equities market closed the third week of June 2026 deep in the red, extending a brutal six-session losing streak that erased N5.64 trillion in investor wealth and pulled the NGX All-Share Index down 3.59%.

But few stocks, led by Cornerstone Insurance, Academy Press, and Conoil, managed to post gains against the tide.

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed the ASI settled at 235,941.27 points at the close of Friday, June 19, down from 244,738.74 points at the start of the week.

Market capitalization, which measures the value of traded stocks, declined from N156.97 trillion to N151.33 trillion. Friday’s session alone saw investors lose N938.75 billion as the index shed a further 0.62% to close the week.

The correction has seen the benchmark index depreciate more than 16,500 points below its all-time high of 252,508 points reached in May 2026, though the market’s year-to-date return of +51.62% keeps it among the stronger-performing exchanges globally in 2026.

What the data is saying:

The week’s sell-off was sweeping in both its breadth and depth. Here is the highlight of key metrics for the week ended June 19, 2026:

ASI: 235,941.27 points, down 3.59% week-on-week

Market Capitalisation: N151.33 trillion, down N5.64 trillion

Total Volume Traded: 3.075 billion shares, down from 4.964 billion in the prior week

Total Value Traded: N254.614 billion, up from N207.521 billion

Deals: 287,157 transactions

Year-to-Date Return: +51.62%

Gainers: 11 | Losers: 78 | Unchanged: 57

Top 10 Gainers:

Cornerstone Insurance (CORNERST) — up 11.01% to N6.05

Academy Press (ACADEMYPRESS) — up 8.72% to N8.10

Conoil (CONOIL) — up 8.25% to N210.00

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals (NEIMETH) — up 4.68% to N8.95

Ikeja Hotel (IKEJAHOTEL) — up 3.36% to N44.60

Fortis Global Insurance (FORTIS) — up 2.06% to N0.99

Royal Exchange (ROYALEX) — up 2.00% to N1.53

AXA Mansard Insurance (MANSARD) — up 1.98% to N12.85

UACN Plc (UACN) — up 1.65% to N185.00

Champion Breweries (CHAMPION) — up 0.76% to N13.20

Top 10 Losers:

International Energy Insurance (INTENEGINS) — down 28.83% to N5.06

First HoldCo (FIRSTHOLDCO) — down 20.29% to N55.00

John Holt (JOHNHOLT) — down 17.65% to N11.20

NAHCO (NAHCO) — down 17.27% to N148.50

Zichis Agro Allied (ZICHIS) — down 16.13% to N26.00

Tripple Gee & Company (TRIPPLEG) — down 16.00% to N3.36

FTN Cocoa Processors (FTNCOCOA) — down 15.83% to N7.92

GTCO (GTCO) — down 15.01% to N115.55

NEM Insurance (NEM) — down 14.71% to N29.00

Sovereign Trust Insurance (SOVRENINS) — down 13.94% to N2.16

Sectoral performance:

All sectoral indices closed the week lower, with the NGX Sovereign Bond Index the sole exception, ending flat. The breadth of the decline underscores the systemic nature of the correction rather than isolated sector rotation.

The NGX Banking Index declined 10.49% to 2,058.07 points, while the NGX CG Index lost 7.55%, and the NGX Insurance Index retreated 7.22%.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index fell 4.11% to 11,114.23 points; the NGX Premium Index shed 4.03%.

The NGX 30 Index — tracking the exchange’s most capitalized stocks — declined by 3.64%.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index and NGX Oil & Gas Index recorded relatively contained losses of 1.61% and 1.06% respectively, suggesting some residual support in defensive and commodity-linked names.

More insights:

Cornerstone Insurance emerged as the week’s standout performer with an +11.01% gain — propelled in part by the release of its FY2025 audited results, which revealed a sharp recovery in underwriting performance despite a headline profit decline.

Cornerstone rallied from N5.45 to N6.05 across the week.

On the losers’ side, International Energy Insurance reversed the previous week’s 60.62% surge with a 28.83% decline.

First HoldCo shed 20.29% to N55.00, extending its position as one of the most aggressively sold banking names during the correction.

GTCO’s 15.01% weekly decline to N115.55 was particularly notable given its market weight.

Trading activity was mixed. While volume declined sharply from 4.964 billion shares the prior week to 3.075 billion, turnover rose to N254.614 billion from N207.521 billion.

Financial Services dominated volume, accounting for 2.074 billion shares or 67.44% of total equity turnover, while Access Holdings, Sterling Financial Holdings, and Jaiz Bank together accounted for 819.234 million shares worth N12.247 billion.

Six stocks traded ex-dividend during the week. Airtel Africa and Dangote Cement made the largest adjustments, with Airtel trading ex-dividend at N3,962.62 per share after a N58.58 payout. Dangote Cement adjusted to N1,110.00 after a N45.00 dividend.

What you should know:

The week’s N5.64 trillion decline is the second major weekly wipeout in three weeks, following the N4.91 trillion loss recorded in the week ended June 5.

The ASI has now shed approximately 16,567 points — equivalent to roughly 6.6% — from its all-time high of 252,508 points.

Only 11 stocks advanced during the week against 78 decliners, the weakest breadth seen since the correction began, suggesting that selling pressure has become more widespread beyond the initial large-cap concentration.

Despite the correction, the NGX’s year-to-date return of +51.62% remains among the strongest of major global equity markets in 2026, underpinning the view that the current pullback reflects profit-taking rather than a fundamental deterioration in market outlook.

Analysts expect selling pressure to persist in the near term, though the elevated turnover levels and improving breadth seen on select sessions suggest that institutional bargain hunting may begin to cushion further declines at current levels.