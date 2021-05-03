Hospitality & Travel
Azman resumes flight operations as NCAA suspension is lifted
The suspension placed on the operations of Azman Air by the NCAA has been lifted.
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension placed on Azman Air on March 15. The airline was placed on suspension over series of incidents involving the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.
This was disclosed by Azman in a statement it issued and seen by Nairametrics.
The airline stated that the lifting of the suspension was confirmed in a meeting held between the management of the domestic airline and NCAA on May 1, 2021.
It stated, “In this regard, having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit and implemented the corrective action plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the general public that the suspension is hereby lifted.
We can assure the general public that it is the beginning of a new experience. We remain committed to raising the standard when it comes to the safety of crew, equipment and passengers.”
What you should know
The NCAA had explained that it suspended Azman Air in order to enable the authority to conduct an audit of the airline and determine the root causes of the incidents, as well as recommend corrective actions to forestall future re-occurrence, Nairametrics had reported.
Its operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet were suspended by the regulator pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.
Hospitality & Travel
Why more Airlines are flying in Nigeria – NCAA
The NCAA is not here to ruin any airline but to guide them to operate safely, efficiently and to provide the necessary services to the travelling public.
Captain Musa Nuhu is the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). In this interview, he outlined the attraction of the Nigerian Aviation sector to investors, how the sector can tackle forex scarcity and updates on Azman Airline’s operations.
Excerpts:
Contrary to what is happening in other climes, more airlines have been flying in Nigeria in the last four months. How would you assess the Aviation sector?
There is a huge market here. The Nigerian market is not mature enough. There is a huge opportunity for the Nigerian market to grow.
That is why you see that many airlines are coming up in the country. We have Green Africa Airways, NG Eagle and so many other airlines coming up. I am sure that Green Africa Airways, NG Eagle are the next to fly. The market is there. It is economics.
Unfortunately, because of the condition of the roads, a lot of people prefer flying by air. So, the demand is growing and that is why you see many airlines growing.
I can tell you that out of the 9 million that are said to be travelling within Nigeria, only probably one million people are flying regularly. So, maybe only one or two million people travel in Nigeria, out of a population of 200 million. It is still a virgin market. If we uphold our policies and strategies, we will make a friendly environment of the industry and it will grow.
What role will MRO play in creating such a friendly environment?
You know airlines go to Europe for maintenance, but when we have MRO, it creates employment. You just roll in your aircraft and do your maintenance in there in Naira.
You don’t have to go to CBN looking for $100,000. It takes you six to seven biddings and your aircraft is on ground for two months while you are waiting for money.
So these are part of the processes and strategies that are being put together to help the industry grow.
What are you doing to develop General Aviation in Nigeria?
Honestly, when you talk about General Aviation, you touched something that is close to my heart. General Aviation is the basics of any successful aviation industry.
A successful aviation industry in any country has good General Aviation. It provides the people with the basics such as experienced pilots. Airlines provide experienced management staff and engineers.
So, when the airlines employ them, it costs them less to train them because they already have some level of experience not direct from flying school.
How are you promoting its policy?
We have the Civil Aviation Act before the National Assembly. Hopefully, it will be passed into law soon.
So, once that is done, and we know what the new NCAA mandate is, we will do a stakeholders meeting for a review of our regulations. I think we need to de-clutter and unbundle our regulations so that the requirements for General Aviation is different from the requirements for the airlines.
They are not the same risk so we need to unbundle those regulations. General Aviation could be Chartered flights, agric spraying, small tourism aircraft, ambulance and others.
There are so many areas of General Aviation, but right now, regulations are bundled. Somebody flying a corporate and small plane carrying 10 people and you are asking for the same requirements from a Boeing 777 going to Dubai? It doesn’t make sense. When we unbundle those regulations, we believe it is going to stimulate the General Aviation part of the industry.
And when that is done, all these excess pilots and the people that don’t have jobs will be absorbed. They will get experienced and move on to the bigger airline industry. General Aviation is very critical.
Can you say Nigerian airlines are benefitting from the Cape Town Convention about a decade later?
Not very well, no. Because we have cases where people go and lease aircraft and bring them into Nigeria. They don’t pay and they don’t want to release the aircraft. So, it creates a bad reputation for the Nigerian market.
That is why I tell you, when you do things, it’s not just one person but the reputation of the entire country that’s at stake. Since I came on board, I have successfully dealt with three cases with Cape Town Convention. There was an airline that took some engines but didn’t want to return them. We fought for it. There was a helicopter that was seized, we fought for it and they released it.
There was an aircraft that we let go of. If we didn’t do that, people would not feel safe allowing their equipment into our country and even when they do, it is at such an exorbitant rate that any profit the operator hoped to gain is wiped off.
Do we have enough safety inspectors to inspect operations?
We certainly do not have enough inspectors. It is an issue that we discussed when we had a meeting with the Ministry.
There are issues with the condition of service especially in the area of remuneration. I cannot unilaterally address that issue. We have documents from the salary and wages commission. We met the Chairman and he confirmed they are working on it. That will resolve the issue in the short term, but I am also looking at longer-term solutions.
What is happening now is not only a Nigerian issue. It is a global issue that affects even Europe and America because the government cannot pay the same rates as the airlines offer.
But, we can put certain conditions in place to make it attractive for people, pre-retirement, who will come here and spend 10 to 15 years of their active career life, rather than attracting only retirees from airlines.
I am not against hiring people who are retired because they have certain experiences that we need. However, there should be a right mix of young people who will grow in the system and spend longer time than people who cannot offer more than five extra years because they had retired from active service. The high turnover rate of older retirees affects the continuity of the system and makes it inefficient because of the resources spent to train them as well.
I will rather have the right combination of the skilled elderly workers and the young upcoming ones and this is something we are already working towards.
Nigerian airlines in the past few months have increased airfares by as much as 100%, many attributing the increase to forest scarcity. What is the NCAA doing about the forex issues?
The Minister has been to the CBN and he is doing what he can, but because of the scarcity of forex, the government has its own policy on prioritisation.
The Minister has been fighting for the airlines but we can help ourselves by supporting the MROs that the government is working towards as it will significantly reduce the amount of forex airlines would need; thus reducing forex outflow and also creating jobs. It would be a double win for the country.
For the fares, it has to do with the economics of demand and supply. Don’t forget because of this forex difficulty, airlines are not operating their fleet at full capacity. If one of the airlines is out of the system, you try to fill that gap. That will put extra demands on the other routes.
Can’t airlines re-strategise by using more cost-effective aircraft for business?
Already, there is a paradigm shift. People are beginning to realise you can’t use Boeing 737 aircraft for short flights. I can see Air Peace has got an E-195, and he plans to replace all the B737 in the long term. United Nigeria is using Embraer 145. Green Africa is using ATR 42, 72.
There is one that has started processing its documents; he wants to use Embraer 145. Chanchangi wants to come back and they want to use ATR. The demand is there. The thinking is changing because this B737 business is not working for us. It is going to take a while but it is a positive change in the industry.
What is the update on the Azman operations?
I must tell you the response we had from Azman has been very encouraging and very positive. Now they understand it is even better for them to improve their business model. I have seen a shift and I can guarantee you that by the time Azman complies with all that we requested, the public will see a different Azman airline.
That is our purpose. We are not here to kill anybody or to ruin any airline, but to guide them to operate safely, efficiently and to provide the necessary services to the travelling public. I just received a very impressive response from them concerning what they have done. We are going to start serious training for their people next week.
Where we find gaps, they have already started employing people and they are really working and cooperating. Honestly, I am very happy and feel very relieved at their response to us.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG bars travelers from India, Brazil and Turkey from entering the country
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The Federal Government has announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, “Travel Advisory For Passengers Arriving Nigeria From Brazil, India and Turkey,’’ issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who also doubles as the Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, over the weekend.
The Federal Government in its statement threatened to impose a fine of $3,500 per passenger on any airline that fails to adhere to these instructions in order to ensure airlines take these new guidelines seriously.
Also, as part of the new regime of Covid-19 prevention measures, the federal government has reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 hours to 72 hours. This means that PCR test results older than 72hours before departure shall not be accepted.
The statement from Mustapha reads, “The Government of Nigeria deeply empathises with the citizens and governments of these countries, and assures them of our commitment, unflinching support and solidarity at this time of need.
In our effort to continue to safeguard the health of the Nigerian population, as well as to minimize the risk of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Presidential Steering Committee carried out a risk assessment of countries with high incidence of cases. The risk assessment took into consideration the epidemiology of cases, prevalence of variants of concern and average passenger volume between Nigeria and each country amongst other indicators.
Of the countries assessed, this interim travel advisory applies to three (3) countries in the first instance. These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries, while national response activities continue.’’
Insisting Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential international travels to any country at this period and specifically to countries that are showing a rising number of cases and deaths, Mustapha however listed the new travel guides, with specific reference to India, Brazil and Turkey.
He said, “Any person who has visited Brazil, India or Turkey within fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.
The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: Airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger. Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at the cost to the Airline.
Nigerians and those with the permanent resident permit shall undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger. The following condition shall apply to such passengers:
Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.
“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols. If negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.
Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination; Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at the selected laboratory; Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.”
On false declaration, the federal government said, “Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution. Person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
State Governments are required to ensure that all returning travellers from ALL countries are monitored to ensure adherence to the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period and the repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the seventh day after arrival.”
Bottom Line
These measures being introduced by the Federal Government are geared towards containing the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country, especially at this time when there is an increase in the number of cases in the countries mentioned especially India, which has witnessed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent times.
