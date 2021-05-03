Energy
FG approves new tariff applications, performance plan, CAPEX for DisCos
NERC has approved new Extraordinary Tariff Review applications, 5-year PIP and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for DisCos.
The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved new Extraordinary Tariff Review applications, 5-year Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) with effect from July 1, 2021, to June 30 2026.
This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier statement by the Minister for Power, Sale Mamman, who said that there will not be a significant tariff increase.
According to media reports, the order from NERC which was issued on Sunday to the different DisCos and signed by NERC Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba, and Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Mr Dafe Akpeneye, was about applications for extraordinary tariff review, Performance Improvement Plans, and capital expenditure for the next 5 years, beginning from July 1 this year.
In the order to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (IKEDC), the NERC said: “This regulatory instrument may be cited as NERC Order on PIP and Extraordinary Tariff Review Application for Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (IKEDC).’’
The NERC document said, IKEDC just like the other DISCOs, applied for the Commission in November 2019 for a review of the provisions for CAPEX in its Multi-Year Tariff Order, MYTO, tariffs to support the implementation of its PIP over the next five years.
The order noted, “Under the Power Sector Recovery Program, PSRP, it is envisaged that the commission would implement a robust tariff review process aiming at improving performance in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.
“This process involved a review of CAPEX allowances in MYTO model compliance with PIPs of the DISCOs.
“The approved PIP and Extraordinary Tariff Application shall form the basis for IKEDC to prioritise the implementation of the proposed CAPEX initiatives.
“The approved PIPs shall also form the basis for defining Key Performance Index for IKEDC for the next five years by the Commission with an emphasis on improvement in energy throughout and improving service delivery to customers.”
IKEDC proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to customers as it hopes to increase the total energy supplied across IKEDC from the 2019 levels of 4,469Gwh/year to 5,263GWh/year by December 2022.
For the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, the company proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to the customers. Over the next five years, the proposed interventions will allow AEDC to achieve substantial improvement in service delivery but not limited to the following:
“Reduce ATC & C losses from the current level of 45 per cent to 19 per cent over 5 years
“Achieve 100 per cent metering of customers by installing 698,606 meters over 3years + Improve customer safety and reduce inadvertent accidents “Increase number of new customers from the current level of 1,214,259 to 3,450,695 over 5 years.’’
World Bank Power Sector Report: Why the Federal Government should not be believed
In the more recent months, Nigerians have witnessed significant power supply fluctuations and blackouts, dipping as low as 2, 805 MW last month.
Only a little over a week ago, the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr Ahmad Rufai Zakari faulted the report of the World Bank on the state of the Nigerian Power Sector. Mr Zakari, speaking on behalf of the Federal Government (FG) had referred to the Power Sector Recovery Programme Opinion Research Fact Sheet released by the World Bank as inaccurate.
According to the report, “78% of Nigerians have less than 12 hours daily access of power supply and up to 58% of electricity consumers are unmetered.” The vehement defence by the FG did not also do much to provide reliable data to debunk the World Bank’s numbers. This gaffe, added to the recent power supply statistics in the country make it difficult for the FG’s rejoinder to be believed.
In its rejoinder, the FG referred to the power supply bands allocated for the service reflective tariffs launched in September 2020, in which only 55% of consumers are in bands D and E- which are the bands that receive less than 12 hours of electricity per day, as opposed to the 78% quoted by the World Bank.
Unfortunately, the FG is relying on plans and predictions, rather than the realities of customers in the other bands, who despite paying tariffs for more than 12 hours often have to endure less than that. Perhaps the FG should be reminded that in places like Borno, insurgents have blown up the transmission tower a second time throwing the city into darkness.
Additionally, according to one report, the Nigerian power sector has experienced grid collapse 126 times as of January 2021, not counting the collapse of the grid that again happened in February this year. While the national grid is said to have a production capacity of 12000 MW, supply has careened between a low 2500MW and a high 5000MW on its best day.
In the more recent months, Nigerians have witnessed significant power supply fluctuations and blackouts, dipping as low as 2, 805 MW last month. In March this year, seven power plants including Shiroro, Jebba, Odukpani (NIPP), Geregu I, Afam IV&V, Geregu II (NIPP), and Rivers IPP could not generate up to 720MW of power due to load rejection by DISCOS.
Further, sometime in late April, twelve power plants in Nigeria could not generate 1,609.9 MW of electricity, and as at last month, with continued power outage in many parts of Port Harcourt and Enugu, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company blamed the blackouts on the explosion that hit TCN’s power station, while in Enugu, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company blamed theirs on windstorms and downpours.
Does the FG quickly forget too, the recent broadcast by the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Power, Mr Aaron Airtimas, who offered apologies to Nigerians for the power shortages, while explaining that they had been as a result of the gas constraints and water management problems the sector was experiencing? What justification then does Mr Zakari have for debunking the World Bank’s report as false or relying on mere on-paper power supply band allotments when it is obvious that customers have been receiving less than the levels of services they pay for. Complaints about the poor level of power supply not being commensurate to the bands customers are listed as have been lodged at the offices of the DISCOS by many customers, with some attempting to reach the DISCOS via their social media platforms.
Mr Zakari had also called the World Bank out for its position on the unmetered percentage in the country standing at 58%. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its own report at the end of H1 2020 revealed that only 40.27% (4,234,759) of the 10,516,090 registered customers had been metered, meaning almost 60% of customers were unmetered as at that time. In a recent statement made by NERC while issuing its Order instructing DISCOS to replace obsolete meters, it admitted that more than 7 million customers were currently unmetered, more than the number in H1 2020.
While the recent numbers evince that the volume of registered customers may equally have risen, with the sparse metering that was done in H2 last year due to the pandemic, a 58% statistic on unmetered customers as provided by the World bank is hardly far from the truth, particularly with local manufacturers exporting to neighbouring African countries under the AfCFTA regime, while there is a paucity of meters in-country.
Perhaps the lack of credible customer data to track the electricity supplied to customers in real time-particularly as most of the customers are unmetered – is another reason why the FG should not be believed. The FG should focus on fixing the many problems in the power sector and refrain from its feeble attempt to discredit the World Bank report.
BPE announces plans to sell 5 Integrated Power Project GenCos
The BPE has invited investors who plan to purchase 100% of power generation companies from the NIPP to declare their interests.
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) announced that investors who plan to purchase 100% of power generation companies from the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) should declare their interests.
This was disclosed in a statement released by the Director-General of the BPE, Mr Alex Okoh on Sunday. The BPE did not disclose how much it aimed to raise from the sale.
They added that the NIPP sale was part of deregulation and reform of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and in line with the Nigerian Electric Power Policy and Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005, citing approval from Directors of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the National Council on Privatisation.
READ: NNPC to boost power generation with additional 5,000 megawatts to national grid
The NIPP projects being considered for sale are:
- Geregu Generation Company Ltd installed capacity at ISO condition of 506 Megawatts (MW)
- Benin (Ihovbor) Generation Company Ltd with 507 MW;
- Calabar Generation Ltd with 634MW;
- Omotosho Generation Ltd with 513MW; and
- Olorunsogo Generation Company Ltd with 754MW.
READ: Belema Oil partners MAN Energy Solutions on power generation
What the DG of BPE is saying about NIPP asset sale
“Each bidder must be an experienced power generation company that owns and/or operates utility size power plants. In case of a consortium, at least one of the consortium members must be an experienced power generation company (the “Technical Partner”).
The technical partner shall be responsible for providing operation, maintenance and management services under a long term agreement,” he said.
READ: Buhari flags off $2.8 billion gas pipeline project, biggest in Nigeria’s history
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported in 2019 that the FG and BPE concluded plans to privatise the remaining 10 Nigerian National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP), after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an infrastructure credit enhancement firm (InfraCredit) to provide up to N300 billion for investors.
