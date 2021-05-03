AXA Mansard observes World Malaria Day, launches Malaria Plan

In line with the company’s purpose to care for human progress, by protecting what matters to their health’, AXA Mansard Health Limited, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management has observed World Malaria Day, launched a Malaria plan.

World Malaria Day, which takes place on 25 April each year, is an internationally recognised day, highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains that have been made. Since 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, half the world still lives at risk from this preventable, treatable disease, which costs a child’s life every two minutes.

In response to the urgent need of a ‘zero malaria world, AXA Mansard, a socially responsible organization, has designed an affordable product that provides the following covers: Malaria treatment, Outpatient Care, General and Specialist Consultation, Health tips on how to recover and more with as low as N450 only.

Speaking at the product launch, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, AXA Mansard Health, Dr Chidi Onyedika, stated that “One of the lessons 2020 left us with is that healthcare will always be the topmost priority to every individual, irrespective of the age, colour or gender. We must therefore constantly strive to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater for people’s health care needs at every point in time. Therefore, we launched this plan as part of our contribution to controlling the effect of malaria in the country.”

By dialling USSD string *987#, people can conveniently enrol for affordable and robust health insurance plans from AXA Mansard, with access to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide for quality healthcare services.

He also stated that “the fight against malaria is not for individuals alone, we must all throw our weight to achieve a malaria-free world. At AXA Mansard, we care about people’s health and wellbeing, this is what drives us to constantly create and innovate new ways to better protect what matters to the customers we serve.”

AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing. The Company is today positioned to provide optimal and effective health risk management solutions and financial services to both individuals and corporate bodies.