AXA Mansard observes World Malaria Day, launches Malaria Plan
By dialling USSD string *987#, people can conveniently enrol for affordable and robust health insurance plans from AXA Mansard.
In line with the company’s purpose to care for human progress, by protecting what matters to their health’, AXA Mansard Health Limited, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management has observed World Malaria Day, launched a Malaria plan.
World Malaria Day, which takes place on 25 April each year, is an internationally recognised day, highlighting the global efforts to control malaria and celebrating the gains that have been made. Since 2000, the world has made historic progress against malaria, saving millions of lives. However, half the world still lives at risk from this preventable, treatable disease, which costs a child’s life every two minutes.
In response to the urgent need of a ‘zero malaria world, AXA Mansard, a socially responsible organization, has designed an affordable product that provides the following covers: Malaria treatment, Outpatient Care, General and Specialist Consultation, Health tips on how to recover and more with as low as N450 only.
Speaking at the product launch, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, AXA Mansard Health, Dr Chidi Onyedika, stated that “One of the lessons 2020 left us with is that healthcare will always be the topmost priority to every individual, irrespective of the age, colour or gender. We must therefore constantly strive to create sustainable and innovative solutions to cater for people’s health care needs at every point in time. Therefore, we launched this plan as part of our contribution to controlling the effect of malaria in the country.”
He also stated that “the fight against malaria is not for individuals alone, we must all throw our weight to achieve a malaria-free world. At AXA Mansard, we care about people’s health and wellbeing, this is what drives us to constantly create and innovate new ways to better protect what matters to the customers we serve.”
AXA Mansard Health Limited is the Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard group of companies. The HMO is geared to promote her members’ wellbeing. The Company is today positioned to provide optimal and effective health risk management solutions and financial services to both individuals and corporate bodies.
CWG migrates Heritage Bank from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25 version
The CWG team has attained another milestone achievement by successfully migrating Heritage Bank Limited from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25.
The leading provider of technology solutions in Sub-Saharan African, CWG has successfully migrated Heritage Bank Limited from the Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25, the newest release of the Finacle universal banking solution.
In a statement issued and signed by CWG’s Head of Project Management, Adejumoke Adenugba, CWG disclosed that the migration project started in December 2020, and within five months, the migration was successfully implemented on the 25th of April 2021.
“The CWG team has attained another milestone achievement by successfully migrating Heritage Bank Limited from Finacle 10.2.09 to 10.2.25. The project which was completed on time and within budget began in December 2020, lasted five months and we had a successful cutover on the 25th of April 2021,” it said.
The statement attributed the successful migration to the CWG’s team dedication and commitment, despite working remotely on the project and other multiple projects simultaneously. Specifically, Mr. Ireti Yusuf, Vice President, Services Delivery at CWG Plc was hailed for his unwavering support and guidance through the duration of the project implementation.
The Finacle 10.2.25 is an advanced universal banking solution to simplify core banking initiatives and processes. The latest version comes with improved user experience and role management module, which allows for upload of resources/role access.
Available information also indicates that the solution ensures the speedy launch of new products and services, helping banks generate a 55 percent return on core banking transformation.
It also helps banks of all sizes rapidly modernize their operations in a phased manner, while minimizing risk. Its enterprise-class components are built to enhance the efficiency of a bank’s operations, while improving customer experience across all channels.
Dangote Cement to pay N40.39 bn in corporate tax
…ramps up production capacity to meet local demand.
Nigeria’s Dangote Cement Plc is expected to pay a total of N40.39 billion in taxation to the nation’s treasury from its operational result in the first quarter of 2021.
According to the financial result published by the country’s largest cement manufacturer on Friday, April 30, 2021, the amount is due from corporate tax for the period ended March 31, 2021.
The amount of corporate tax due from Dangote Cement in the first three month of this year is higher by 47.1 per cent compared with the N27.47 billion paid in the corresponding period of 2020 financial year.
In addition, the company currently pays over N240 million Value Added Tax (VAT) daily to the government, making DCP one of the biggest private sector tax payers in the country.
As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, in line with the government’s quest to boost infrastructural development in the country, Dangote Cement opted to provide funding for the constructions of major roads in Lagos and Kogi States. The roads are the critical Lagos Apapa Port road leading to the old toll gate and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road straddling Kogi and Kwara states.
Further analysis of the financial report showed that the company ramped up production capacity in the Obajana Line 5 and resumed production at the Gboko plant to meet increased demand for its products.
Dangote Cement also increased total volume of cement sold in the first three months of the year from its Nigerian operations to 4.9Mt compared to the 4.0Mt sold in the first quarter of 2020.
Pan-African operations sold 2.6Mt of cement in the period under review compared to 2.3Mt sold in the corresponding period in 2020.
The cement maker said it’s making efforts to start the Okpella Plant before the end of June in order to meet the increasing demand for cement in the country and help to moderate prices in the market.
Commenting on the financial result, Dangote Cement GMD/Chief Executive Officer, Michel Puchercos, said that the company started the first quarter of 2021 on a positive note and recorded increases in revenue and profitability.
He stated that the cement company posted a profit after tax N89.7 billion.
“We took the strategic decision to pause our clinker exports to ensure we meet the rapid volume growth in the Nigerian domestic market. We are improving the output of our existing and new assets and aim to recommence clinker exports in the second quarter.
“Our Pan-Africa operations have reached new heights, with an EBITDA margin of 25.5 percent and volume growth of 12.8 percent reported during the quarter.
“One of our priorities in 2021 is to strengthen our alternative fuel initiative. It focuses on leveraging the circular economy business model, optimising costs and reducing exposure of our cost base to foreign currency fluctuations.
As ever, we are committed to keeping our staff and communities safe by being fully compliant with health and safety measures in all our territories of operation.”
Dangote Cement Plc is sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 48.6Mta across 10 African countries and operates a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.
Dangote Cement has a long-term credit rating of AAA+ by GCR and Aa2.ng by Moody’s due to its market-leading position, significant operational scale and strong financial profile evidenced by the company’s robust operating and net profit margins relative to regional and global peers, adequate working capital, satisfactory cash flow and low leverage.
Dangote Cement is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate as well as a leading brand across Africa in businesses such as cement, sugar, salt, beverages, and real estate, with new multi-billion dollar projects underway in the oil and gas, petrochemical, fertiliser and agricultural sectors.
