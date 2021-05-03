Business News
MTN post N385.3 billion in revenues in 3 months as Nigerians guzzle data
MTN posted revenue of N385.3 billion representing a 17% increase from the N329.1 billion reported in the same period in 2020.
The double-digit growth is happening at a time when Nigerians have put the Covid-19 lockdown behind them and returned fully to work across the country. It is also happening on the back of tumultuous three months of SIM card registration bans and government mandates for all Nigerians to register to obtain their NIN and link the numbers to their SIM Cards.
MTN reported an 8% growth in Voice related revenue topping N208 billion for the period under review. Data revenue continued to lead revenue growth printing at N105.7 billion, a 42.6% growth year on year, showing heavy reliance on data by MTN’s 61.5 million internet subscribers, the highest in the country.
MTN commands the market share for internet subscription owning about 42% of the market. MTN also controls 40% of the Voice market share, the highest compared to any other competitor.
Commenting on the result, MTN’s CEO, Karl Toriola explained that “the effects of customer churn and the restrictions on new SIM sales and activations arising from changes in SIM registration regulations” had resulted in a decline of its subscriber base. This reduction led to a marginal drop of 71,000 in Q1 active data subscribers to 32.5 million but this did not affect growth. Rather they recorded an 86.7% increase in data traffic and a 48.5% increase in usage (MB per user) from the existing base.
Toriola explained that “the improvement in data services was supported by the completion of our acquisition and activation of an additional 800MHz spectrum” enabled the company to further increase traffic by 10% and enhance throughput by 79%.
MTN also doubled its revenue from Digital business rising to N3.7 billion during the quarter while FinTech related revenue rose 28.5% to N14.6 billion.
“Digital revenue grew by 101.0% and fintech revenue by 28.5% as customers continued to adopt more digital products and services, a trend accelerated by the pandemic. As of the end of March 2021, we had 449,100 registered MoMo agents and 4.6 million fintech customers.”
MTN also revealed it was being owed N40.3 billion by deposit money banks (DMBs) on services provided for under its USSD product. MTN did not recognize any revenue for its USSD business resulting in a flat year on year revenue for its enterprise business.
What next for MTN?
The GSM behemoth maintains it will continue to pursue double-digit revenue growth in 2021 through its 4G network expansion and positioning its FinTech Business for “accelerated growth” to unlock its full potential.
MTN also revealed it will continue to push for a revised commission paid to banks on its air time sales and is exploring other options of selling its airtime outside of banks.
“We will continue to sustain our expense efficiency programme to strengthen our financial position and support margins. We remain in dialogue with the DMBs on a pricing option for airtime sales commission while diversifying our airtime recharge channels to offer our subscribers more options to purchase airtime and stay connected.”
Energy
FG approves new tariff applications, performance plan, CAPEX for DisCos
NERC has approved new Extraordinary Tariff Review applications, 5-year PIP and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for DisCos.
The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved new Extraordinary Tariff Review applications, 5-year Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) with effect from July 1, 2021, to June 30 2026.
This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier statement by the Minister for Power, Sale Mamman, who said that there will not be a significant tariff increase.
According to media reports, the order from NERC which was issued on Sunday to the different DisCos and signed by NERC Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba, and Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Mr Dafe Akpeneye, was about applications for extraordinary tariff review, Performance Improvement Plans, and capital expenditure for the next 5 years, beginning from July 1 this year.
In the order to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (IKEDC), the NERC said: “This regulatory instrument may be cited as NERC Order on PIP and Extraordinary Tariff Review Application for Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (IKEDC).’’
The NERC document said, IKEDC just like the other DISCOs, applied for the Commission in November 2019 for a review of the provisions for CAPEX in its Multi-Year Tariff Order, MYTO, tariffs to support the implementation of its PIP over the next five years.
The order noted, “Under the Power Sector Recovery Program, PSRP, it is envisaged that the commission would implement a robust tariff review process aiming at improving performance in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI.
“This process involved a review of CAPEX allowances in MYTO model compliance with PIPs of the DISCOs.
“The approved PIP and Extraordinary Tariff Application shall form the basis for IKEDC to prioritise the implementation of the proposed CAPEX initiatives.
“The approved PIPs shall also form the basis for defining Key Performance Index for IKEDC for the next five years by the Commission with an emphasis on improvement in energy throughout and improving service delivery to customers.”
IKEDC proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to customers as it hopes to increase the total energy supplied across IKEDC from the 2019 levels of 4,469Gwh/year to 5,263GWh/year by December 2022.
For the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, the company proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to the customers. Over the next five years, the proposed interventions will allow AEDC to achieve substantial improvement in service delivery but not limited to the following:
“Reduce ATC & C losses from the current level of 45 per cent to 19 per cent over 5 years
“Achieve 100 per cent metering of customers by installing 698,606 meters over 3years + Improve customer safety and reduce inadvertent accidents “Increase number of new customers from the current level of 1,214,259 to 3,450,695 over 5 years.’’
Hospitality & Travel
Azman resumes flight operations as NCAA suspension is lifted
The suspension placed on the operations of Azman Air by the NCAA has been lifted.
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension placed on Azman Air on March 15. The airline was placed on suspension over series of incidents involving the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.
This was disclosed by Azman in a statement it issued and seen by Nairametrics.
Welcome to the new Age! #AzmanAirIsBack #AzmanAirImproved #BackBetterAndStronger pic.twitter.com/b1b2K8Cd6b
— AzmanAir – #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) May 1, 2021
The airline stated that the lifting of the suspension was confirmed in a meeting held between the management of the domestic airline and NCAA on May 1, 2021.
READ: Another trouble for Boeing as investigators discover a new flaw on MAX 737 plane
It stated, “In this regard, having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit and implemented the corrective action plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the general public that the suspension is hereby lifted.
We can assure the general public that it is the beginning of a new experience. We remain committed to raising the standard when it comes to the safety of crew, equipment and passengers.”
What you should know
The NCAA had explained that it suspended Azman Air in order to enable the authority to conduct an audit of the airline and determine the root causes of the incidents, as well as recommend corrective actions to forestall future re-occurrence, Nairametrics had reported.
Its operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet were suspended by the regulator pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.
