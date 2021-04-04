Banks, MTN reach agreement, restore suspended USSD services

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has assured that the Federal Government has not forgotten the ongoing Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction project as it is on the 2021 Sukuk funding priority list.

This follows the funding challenges which has slowed down the pace of work on the project and the moves by the government to fully resolve them.

The assurance was given by Fashola during an inspection tour of road projects in Lagos state on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

READ: State governments own most bad roads – Finance Minister says

What the Minister of Works and Housing is saying

Fashola said that major drainage works were currently going on to upgrade the highway from its old status and ensure durable construction, noting that funding challenges were being resolved.

He said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway is the real challenge. Again it is funding. We are owing the contractor. That is why I said if we can expand the Sukuk this year, we are going to look at a few more roads to add to it.

If we succeed Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one of the top roads we are pencilling down for the Sukuk in 2021. If that happens, then the contractor will do his work but I think it is important to help us communicate to the people who use that axis that they are not forgotten.

READ: DMO lists N162.557 billion Sovereign Sukuk bond on the NSE and FMDQ

Work has started. There was a time when there was no contractor there, so, there is now a contractor,’’ the Minister said.

He pointed out that the Federal Government is diligently executing the project to ensure quality durable construction with adequate channels as the road has now become a superhighway due to development on that corridor.

READ: Katsina Govt. to secure 7-year Islamic bond worth N55 billion

What you should know