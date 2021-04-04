Business
Banks, MTN reach agreement, restore suspended USSD services
The banks and MTN Nigeria have agreed on various options that will result in a reduction in the costs.
Banks have lifted the ban placed on MTN subscribers from recharging their lines or data plan via Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).
This was confirmed by our analyst, who recharged his line using the USSD code of GTBank on Sunday.
Meanwhile, media reports have it that MTN has reached an agreement with the commercial banks, leading to the restoration of the hitherto suspended services. The restoration of services was also confirmed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Sunday afternoon, through his verified Twitter handle.
“The services have been restored since early morning, today. Best wishes,” the Minister twitted.
What you should know
- Commercial banks had asked MTN to revert to the old commission or they would block MTN airtime recharge services in both mobile banking applications and USSD payment channels.
- Due to MTN’s refusal to revert to the previous commission percentage, commercial banks, which are connected directly to the mobile network operator, denied customers access to the USSD platform, according to Nairametrics.
- On Friday, Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy issued a statement assuring subscribers that the issue would be resolved and services restored.
FG says Lagos-Badagry Expressway not forgotten, tops Sukuk funding priority list
Minister Fashola has stated that the FG has not neglected the Lagos-Badagry expressway road rehabilitation.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has assured that the Federal Government has not forgotten the ongoing Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction project as it is on the 2021 Sukuk funding priority list.
This follows the funding challenges which has slowed down the pace of work on the project and the moves by the government to fully resolve them.
The assurance was given by Fashola during an inspection tour of road projects in Lagos state on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
READ: State governments own most bad roads – Finance Minister says
What the Minister of Works and Housing is saying
Fashola said that major drainage works were currently going on to upgrade the highway from its old status and ensure durable construction, noting that funding challenges were being resolved.
He said, “Lagos-Badagry Expressway is the real challenge. Again it is funding. We are owing the contractor. That is why I said if we can expand the Sukuk this year, we are going to look at a few more roads to add to it.
If we succeed Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one of the top roads we are pencilling down for the Sukuk in 2021. If that happens, then the contractor will do his work but I think it is important to help us communicate to the people who use that axis that they are not forgotten.
READ: DMO lists N162.557 billion Sovereign Sukuk bond on the NSE and FMDQ
Work has started. There was a time when there was no contractor there, so, there is now a contractor,’’ the Minister said.
He pointed out that the Federal Government is diligently executing the project to ensure quality durable construction with adequate channels as the road has now become a superhighway due to development on that corridor.
READ: Katsina Govt. to secure 7-year Islamic bond worth N55 billion
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has moved to ensure the quick completion of the ongoing work on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway with the setting up of a 7-man ad-hoc committee, headed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, with a mandate to have a dialogue with the Federal Government and secure a guarantee for quick completion of ongoing work on the Okokomaiko-Seme Border stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
- The extensive reconstruction of the expressway, which began in 2010, involves the widening of the road from 4 lanes to 10 lanes for vehicles, and a new mass transit line that will operate in the median.
- The project, which has faced a series of delays, also includes a light rail project with train stations.
Agric import rose to N532.4 billion in Q4 2020, as Asia led Nigeria’s export destination
The value of imported agricultural goods rose by 5.75% to N532.39billion in Q4, 2020 from N503.4billion in Q3, 2020.
The value of agriculture import recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at N532.4 billion, as the export ended the quarter at N55.77 billion.
This was disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.
According to NBS, the value of imported agricultural goods rose by 5.75% to N532.39 billion in Q4, 2020 from N503.4 billion in Q3, 2020.
On the other hand, the value of exported agricultural goods dropped to N55.77 billion in Q4, 2020 from N60.63 billion in Q3, 2020. This represents an 8% drop.
READ: 100,000 tons of cocoa stranded at ports due to CBN documentation – Cocoa exporters
The report stated, “The value of total trade in agricultural goods in Q4, 2020 stood at N588.2 billion representing 6.45% of total trade in Q4, 2020.
“Export of agricultural goods was valued at N55.8 billion or 1.75% of total exports in Q4 2020. Compared to N60.6 billion recorded in Q3 2020, the value of agricultural exports fell by 8% and by 18.2% when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.
“During the quarter, most agricultural products were exported to Asia (valued at N43.4 billion) and Europe (valued at N9.4 billion).”
The report added that the export of agricultural products was dominated by sesame seeds, which was valued at N27.3 billion, followed by fermented cocoa beans (valued at N6.7 billion) and sesamum oil and fractions (N4.4 billion).
READ: Nigeria produces 120,000 tonnes of cashew annually
Highlights of exported products
- Sesamum seeds worth N18.1 billion were exported to China and N4 billion to Japan.
- Good fermented cocoa beans worth N1.4 billion was exported to the Netherlands and N1.3 billion to Indonesia.
- Sesamum oil and its fractions worth N4.3 billion was also exported to China.
Imported products
- Agricultural goods valued at N532.4 billion were imported in Q4 2020 compared to N503.4 billion in Q3, 2020, an increase of 5.75%
- The major agriculture imports in Q4 2020 included durum wheat (not in seeds) worth N62.9 billion imported from Russia, Lithuania (N55.3 billion), the United States (N54.6 billion) and Canada (N51.8billion).
- Herrings (fish) valued at N14.8 billion were imported from the Netherlands while Russia accounted for N6.62 billion worth of the product.
- Palm olein worth N22 billion was imported from Malaysia.
