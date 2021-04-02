Business
Just-in: MTN bars subscribers from recharging via USSD
MTN Nigeria has suspended its service which allowed customers to recharge their mobile phones via USSD codes.
MTN Nigeria has blocked its subscribers from recharging their mobile phones or buying data using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes.
This means that subscribers cannot recharge their lines or buy data plans using the USSD codes particular to their banks. When patrons make efforts to recharge via USSD code, My MTNapp, and FinTech firms like FETS, the response reads:
“Dear Customer, this service is temporarily unavailable. Kindly contact your Telecom service provider.”
MTN Nigeria also confirmed the development in a mail sent to some of its partners, which in part reads:
“Dear Customer, Please be informed that some of Mycustomers may not be able to purchase airtime, and data recharge via banks including MOD, and myMTNApp.
Please pacify Mycustomers and educate them to use MTNTopit, MoMo channels, as well as the debit card options on MOD or myMTN App.”
Details soon …
COVID-19 has validated the need for mortgage to go digital – CitiTrust boss
Cititrust boss has stated that any business that is not well-positioned to adopt fintech will experience a dramatic nose dive.
COVID-19 pandemic has further validated the need for businesses to go digital to help patrons access loan facilities.
This was disclosed by the Country Chief Executive Officer of Cititrust Financial Services, Peter Ikechukwu.
He said, “The truth of the matter is that fintech is the way, and any business that is not positioned for that right now will experience a dramatic nosedive. We are not there yet but we are putting the virtual processes in place.
“The platforms are being built as we speak, the engagement with vendors is actually in top gear. So, between now and the end of the year, we should be playing actively in that space because the truth is, it is an investment that cannot go wrong. Plans are seriously in motion and before the end of the year, we will be active in that space.”
On the investment firm’s listing plan, he told Nairametrics that the firm had perfected arrangements to list by introduction on the nation’s bourse before the end of the second quarter.
He added that the company’s decision to list on the exchange was to make its shares available to more Nigerians and raise capital as well.
He said that the company would also grow its balance sheet size of N36 billion by 50% before the end of 2021.
“We are also looking at growing our lending powers, we have a risk asset portfolio of about N12 billion, we are looking at growing that by another 50 percent incrementally by the end of this year,” he stated.
He said that the company was also making plans to migrate Living Trust Mortgage Bank, which is listed on the Exchange, from a state licenced mortgage bank to a national mortgage bank.
“We are coming up with a programme through our Cititrust Academy on April 15, where people can learn the basics of business and be able to impact their operational lives as they move on.
We expect that by mid next year, all our subsidiaries will be top industry players in the space where they play, because we believe that money is made at the top,” he said.
Speaking on the company’s loan exposure, he said it was minimal and within the threshold of regulatory requirement of 5%.
He attributed the reason for high non-performing loans to lack of effective monitoring from the point of disbursement.
“If you don’t monitor these loans properly, you will discover that even the customer that has the capacity to pay, will not pay.
“When proper structures are on ground, the monies will come back. When the monitoring is there, things will not go bad. The structure of the loan is another thing that should be looked at. Once all these dynamics are properly understood, the exposure will be minimal,” he said.
BRT resumes full operations on Ikorodu-TBS route
After days of suspension of services along the Ikorodu-TBS route, BRT has resumed operations.
The Primero Transport Services Ltd., Operator of BRT in Lagos State, has announced the resumption of operations on the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route with effect from Friday, April 2, 2021, 48 hours after the suspension of services on that corridor over operational challenges.
The resumption follows the resolution of all operational issues that caused the earlier suspension.
This disclosure was made by the Head, Corporate Communications of Primero, Mutiu Yekeem, in a statement on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Lagos.
Yekeem in his statement said, “We use this medium to inform the general public that we will resume full operations on Ikorodu to TBS routes effective tomorrow, Friday, April, 2.
We are glad to inform our esteemed commuters that all operational issues have been resolved and we call on all to join the Primero BRT service at all bus shelters. It was due to forces beyond our control.
We will commence full operations across our designated routes and ensure that commuters’ satisfactions are given priority.
“We sincerely appreciate commuters’ patience during the period and we look forward to providing our usual safe, affordable and convenient services to residents 24 hours, every week.”
