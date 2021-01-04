MTN CEO Designate, Karl Toriola acquires shares worth over N41 million

The CEO designate of Nigeria’s telecommunication behemoth, Karl Toriola , has acquired 253,982 ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc, worth over N41 million.

This information was made available today, 4 January 2021 in a Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders, issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Uto Ukpanah.

READ: MTN leads with market share of 40.14% in telephony subscription

According to the information disclosed by Mrs. Ukpanah, the CEO designate of MTN Nigeria PLC acquired 253,982 ordinary shares of the largest telecommunication company in Africa on 31 December 2020.

The purchase of the shares was made over a spread of three deals/transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, at an average price pegged at N162.96, over the course of the transactions.

At this price, the total consideration for the 253,982 shares purchased by Mr. Toriola is put at N41,388,906.72

READ: MTN shareholders have made approximately N1 trillion since April 2020

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

This is in compliance with the exchange policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.

READ: MTN Nigeria revenues rises to over N100 billion monthly in 2020

What this means

The purchase of the shares of MTN Nigeria Plc by Mr. Toriola shows the confidence the incoming CEO has in the fundamental strengths of the company, as well as the valuation of the company in 2021 and beyond, despite the stemming regulatory tensions spiked by the Federal Government, as the FG moves to profile all active mobile phone subscribers, which may affect the profit of the company which was pressured in 2020.

READ: Increase in data, voice revenue in 2020 9M failed to impact profit of MTN Nigeria

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the Management of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc announced the appointment of Mr Karl Toriola as the CEO designate.

His appointment as the CEO will become effective 19 March 2021, providing enough time for an orderly handover by Mr Ferdinand Moolman, the current CEO.

READ: Is MTN getting too big?