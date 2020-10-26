MTN Nigeria announces the appointment of Karl Toriola as CEO designate

The Management of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Karl Toriola as the CEO designate.

This information is contained in a note sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 26th October 2020 and signed by MTN Nigeria Plc Secretary, Uto Ukpanah.

The note partly reads:

“MTN Nigeria is pleased to inform The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange), the investing public and other stakeholders, of the appointment of Mr. Karl Toriola as the CEO designate. His appointment is effective 19 March 2021, providing enough time for an orderly handover.“

Since joining the Group in 2006, Mr. Toriola has also held a number of senior operational roles including Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, CEO Of MTN Cameroon and MTN Group Operations Executive.

Mr. Toriola has at various times in his career in MTN Group, had oversight responsibility of 16 of the Group’s subsidiaries and served on various MTN boards, including MTN Nigeria.

What they are saying

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Ernest Ndukwe OFR, Chairman of MTN Nigeria said, “After a thorough and rigorous selection process, we are delighted to welcome Karl back to MTN Nigeria. Karl Toriola is recognized throughout the industry as a highly experienced and well-regarded business leader.

“With his rich credentials, I am personally pleased that Mr. Karl Toriola is well-suited to lead MTN Nigeria’s Executive Management team through the next stages of growth in the years ahead.”

What to expect

Mr. Karl Toriola’s appointment as CEO of MTN Communications Nigeria Plc is effective from 19 March 2021, providing enough time for an orderly handover by Mr. Ferdinand Moolman.

The current CEO of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ferdinand Moolman, will exit this role with effect from 19 March 2021 and assume a new role as MTN Group Chief Risk Officer. He will remain on the Board of MTN Nigeria in his new role as the MTN Group Chief Risk Officer.