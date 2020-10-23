NB Plc to raise additional N20 billion from its N100 billion Commercial Paper

Nigerian Breweries has announced the continuation of its N100 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme in a bid to raise up to N20 billion to support its short term funding needs. The company has launched Series 9 and 10 of the programme for this purpose.

This information was disclosed in a notification signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The notification reads;

“[Nigerian Breweries Plc] is pleased to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the continuation of its “CP” (Commercial Paper) programme with the launch of Series 9 and 10 of the programme.

“Series 9 of the Commercial Paper programme would be for a tenor of 180 days, while Series 10 would be for 270 days. However, the launch of the CP opens today 23rd October 2020.”

What you should know

According to data obtained from Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ), Nigerian Breweries since the start of the year has raised up to N90.12 billion since the start of the year.

N52.76 billion was raised from Series 6 between February 12 to November 6, 2020.

N13.03 billion was raised from Series 7 from April 15 to October 14, 2020.

N24.33 billion was raised from Series 8 from April 15 to January 8, 2021.

The recent issuance of the Series 9 and 10 CP will bring the total funds raised to N110.12 billion.

Why it matters