Akin to the title of one of the literary works of the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka’s “Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth,” Nigerian culture is synonymous with celebrations full of various cuisines, refreshing and diverse beverages.

Regardless of the age or gender, there is a special glow that illuminates faces when presented with their preferred drinks.

For over 78 years, Nigerian Breweries Plc has remained at the forefront of innovation in Nigeria’s beverage industry, constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of its diverse consumer base.

With a steadfast commitment to quality, variety, and consumer satisfaction. This innovative spirit is encapsulated in the company’s maxim: Produced Locally, Loved Globally.

Rebranding for a Fresh Look and Feel

Understanding the importance of aesthetics in consumer appeal, Nigerian Breweries recently undertook a significant rebranding effort to give some of its iconic products a modern, sleek, and refreshing look. Both the Maltina PET bottle and Star Radler cans (Citrus & Red Fruits) were redesigned to enhance visual appeal and improve convenience for consumers and an alignment with the contemporary aesthetic preferences of consumers.

The new design of the Star Radler can is a perfect blend of boldness and refreshment, capturing the vibrant and dynamic lifestyle of its consumers. Star Radler, initially launched to satisfy consumers looking for a sweeter, more flavourful beer, has since grown to become a fan favourite.

With its new look, the brand reinforces its commitment to delivering premium refreshment in style. By continuously innovating, Nigerian Breweries has ensured that its consumers are always engaged, satisfied, and excited about new offerings.

Powering Up with Zagg Energy+Malt Drink

In response to the growing demand for functional beverages, Nigerian Breweries introduced Zagg Energy+Malt Drink, a unique blend of energy and malt designed to provide consumers with a refreshing and energizing boost. Zagg is a perfect fit for individuals with active lifestyles, ensuring they stay energized and focused throughout their daily activities.

The introduction of Zagg is a response to consumer insights showing a rising preference for healthier, more functional beverage options. With natural ingredients carefully blended to enhance stamina and performance, Zagg is positioned as a game-changer in the energy drink segment.

Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries, emphasized the market gap that Zagg fills: “We believe that our product offers something truly unique in the market. It is a testament to our dedication to understanding and meeting consumer needs.”

Breaking Barriers with Legend Twist

Building on its culture of innovation, Nigerian Breweries recently introduced ‘Legend Twist,’ a game-changing addition to the stout category. This new product is a unique blend of rich stout and vibrant fruity flavours, designed for consumers who seek an extra layer of enjoyment in their beverage choices.

Legend Twist is more than just a drink—it is an experience. The fusion of traditional stout flavors with fruity notes creates an entirely new taste profile that appeals to both stout lovers and those looking to reduce their alcohol intake while still enjoying a satisfying beverage.

In crafting Legend Twist, we wanted to offer consumers more than just a beverage; we aimed to deliver a transformative experience. ‘Legend Twist’ is not just a drink; it’s an ode to those who crave something extraordinary. This product represents the company’s unwavering commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and consumer preferences.

Expanding Beyond Beer: Acquisition of Distell Nigeria

Recognizing the dynamic nature of the Nigerian market, NB has also strategically expanded its portfolio beyond traditional beer offerings. In 2024, Nigerian Breweries took a bold step in diversifying its product offerings by expanding beyond beer and venturing into the wine and spirits market. The company acquired an 80% stake in Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria, a subsidiary of Distell International Limited. This acquisition is part of a strategic effort to broaden its portfolio and cater to an even wider audience.

Distell Nigeria is involved in the local production of wines and ciders and also imports premium wines, spirits, and flavored alcoholic beverages from South Africa’s Distell Group. The company boasts a rich portfolio, including globally recognized brands such as Amarula, JC Leroux, Nederburg, Drostdy-Hof, 4th Street, Bain’s, Knights, Chamdor, Hunters, and Savanna.

This acquisition reinforces Nigerian Breweries’ position as a leader in the beverage industry, demonstrating its commitment to catering to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences while staying ahead of market trends.

Commitment to Consumer-Centric Innovation

NB’s relentless pursuit of innovation is not just about launching new products; it’s about building lasting relationships with consumers and creating long lasting experiences. By understanding their evolving needs and preferences, NB has cultivated a loyal customer base that appreciates the company’s commitment to quality and innovation.

For Nigerian consumers, the freedom of choice is paramount, and Nigerian Breweries continues to ensure that everyone finds something that resonates with their taste preferences. With its innovative approach and commitment to quality, the company remains a dominant force in the market.

No matter your preference, every brew from Nigerian Breweries represents the power of choice and the promise of exceptional refreshment.