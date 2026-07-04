Where Culture Creates Opportunity: How Access Bank is Turning Influence into Impact

Just days after the celebration of the Nigerian Modernism exhibition legacy at Tate Modern in London, Access Bank is preparing to unveil an unexpected artistic experience at the 15th edition of its UK Polo Day in Windsor on July 4, 2026. While the artistic showcase will provide a distinctive cultural dimension to the event, the […]

Just days after the celebration of the Nigerian Modernism exhibition legacy at Tate Modern in London, Access Bank is preparing to unveil an unexpected artistic experience at the 15th edition of its UK Polo Day in Windsor on July 4, 2026.

While the artistic showcase will provide a distinctive cultural dimension to the event, the deeper story is one of impact.

For 15 years, Access Bank UK Polo Day has evolved into a platform that brings together business leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and cultural influencers to support a cause that extends far beyond the event itself: expanding educational opportunities for vulnerable children in Northern Nigeria.

At the heart of the initiative is Access Bank’s longstanding partnership with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF, which has helped mobilise resources and raise awareness for programmes focused on improving the lives of disadvantaged children and increasing access to education in underserved communities. Through the years, the platform has demonstrated how a gathering of influential stakeholders can be leveraged to create meaningful social outcomes.

This year’s edition introduces a compelling new dimension through a surprise artistic experience inspired by the recently concluded exhibition at Tate Modern. The showcase serves as a reminder that culture can be a powerful connector, bringing people together, sparking conversations and strengthening the relationships and partnerships needed to drive lasting change.

Rather than being an end, the artistic experience reflects a broader philosophy that has increasingly shaped Access Bank’s engagement with global audiences: that influence should be used to create opportunities, build bridges and support communities. It is an approach that places equal value on cultural engagement and social impact.

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, said: “For 15 years, Access Bank UK Polo Day has served a purpose far greater than bringing people together for a single event. It has become a platform for building meaningful partnerships, mobilising support for vulnerable children, and creating opportunities that can transform lives through education. We believe that influence carries responsibility, and when leaders, institutions and communities come together around a shared purpose, they can drive lasting social impact. That is the enduring legacy we seek to build through this platform.”

That legacy is perhaps most visible in the event’s support for vulnerable children in Northern Nigeria through fundraising initiatives delivered in partnership with Fifth Chukker and UNICEF. Over the years, resources generated through the platform have helped support programmes that improve access to education and create opportunities for children facing significant social and economic challenges.

The initiative underscores a simple but powerful idea: when business, philanthropy and development partners align around a common purpose, they can create pathways to a better future for the most vulnerable members of society. In this respect, UK Polo Day has evolved into a platform for collective action and shared impact.

The inclusion of a curated artistic experience this year reinforces that mission. By introducing an unexpected cultural element into a gathering that convenes leaders from across sectors and geographies, Access Bank is demonstrating how creativity can inspire connection, encourage dialogue and strengthen collaboration around important causes.

As guests gather in Windsor, they will encounter more than a celebration of sport, culture and relationships. They will participate in a platform that continues to channel influence towards impact, supporting education, expanding opportunities for vulnerable children in Northern Nigeria and helping to build a more inclusive future.

The true legacy of Access Bank UK Polo Day is measured by the lives it helps transform. Through the combined power of partnership, philanthropy and purpose, the initiative continues to demonstrate how influential platforms can create lasting social value and deliver real impact where it matters most.