CAC to accept manual submission of some registration processes despite end of deadline

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will continue to accept manual submission in respect of some specific processes despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications which took place on March 31, 2021.

The decision by CAC on some identified processes is to allow for the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the company registration portal.

This disclosure is contained in a public notice which was issued by the management of CAC on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

The commission in its statement listed some of the processes to include Alteration of Memorandum & Articles of Association and Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution).

Other processes listed are the Amendment of Constitution and Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees.

CAC also said that it will continue to accept manual post-incorporation applications which have been queried or for which payments were made on or before March 31, 2021.

However, this can only apply if such applications, with evidence of payment and query worksheet, shall get to the commission not later than April 30, 2021.

What Corporate Affairs Commission is saying

