Business
CAC to accept manual submission of some registration processes despite end of deadline
The CAC has stated that it will continue to manual submission of some registration processes despite the end of the deadline.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will continue to accept manual submission in respect of some specific processes despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications which took place on March 31, 2021.
The decision by CAC on some identified processes is to allow for the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the company registration portal.
This disclosure is contained in a public notice which was issued by the management of CAC on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
The commission in its statement listed some of the processes to include Alteration of Memorandum & Articles of Association and Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution).
Other processes listed are the Amendment of Constitution and Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees.
CAC also said that it will continue to accept manual post-incorporation applications which have been queried or for which payments were made on or before March 31, 2021.
However, this can only apply if such applications, with evidence of payment and query worksheet, shall get to the commission not later than April 30, 2021.
What Corporate Affairs Commission is saying
The statement from CAC reads, “The General Public and our Esteemed Customers are aware of the closure of the window on manual submission of Registration Applications which took place on the 31st March 2021 following the deployment of an end-to-end electronic registration solution.
However, the Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are:
- Alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association
- Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution)
- Amendment of Constitution
- Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees
In addition, the Commission shall continue to accept manual post-incorporation applications which have been queried or for which payments were made on or before 31st March 2021 provided that such applications (accompanied with evidence of payment and query worksheet) shall be forwarded to reach the Commission not later than 30th April 2021.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Board of Directors of CAC had earlier set the end of December 2020, as the target deadline to get the electronic/online system fully operational in CAC throughout the country.
- This was to help improve ease of doing business and reposition the commission towards organizational excellence.
— Corporate Affairs Commission (@cacnigeria1) April 1, 2021
Business
Crashed jet not shot down by Boko Haram – Nigerian Air Force
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram.
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram after reports of Boko Haram’s claims to have shot down the aircraft surfaced in the media.
This information was disclosed by the Nigerian Air Force in a statement on Friday night. In it, the Air Force claimed that the video released by Boko Haram was “deliberately doctored.”
What they are saying
“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to some videos being circulated on Social Media, as well as media reports drawn therefrom, alleging that the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, which was reported missing in Borno State on 31 March 2021 after losing radar contact, was shot down by terrorists.
One of such videos, in particular, began with sporadic shooting by several terrorists, including underaged children on motorcycles and vehicles.
It later skipped abruptly to a scene depicting an aircraft exploding mid-air, supposedly as a result of enemy action. Another part of the video showed a terrorist, who, while standing by the wreckage, claimed that they had shot down the NAF aircraft.
Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down,” the statement read.
The Air Force added that the video clip failed to show the correlation between the sporadic shooting, which even from casual observation was obviously aimed at ground targets, and the sudden mid-air aircraft explosion.
They urged Nigerians to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed.
“The NAF, on its part, remains resolute and will continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the North East of all terrorist elements,” the statement said.
What you should know
The Nigerian Air Force disclosed late Wednesday evening that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
Alleged reports of the video clip circulated social media, showing Boko Haram taking down a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, with the terrorists posing with the corpse of the dead pilots.
Business
Update: MTN bars subscribers from recharging via USSD, allegedly reviews banks’ discount on service
MTN Nigeria has suspended its service which allowed customers to recharge their mobile phones via USSD codes.
MTN Nigeria has blocked its subscribers from recharging their mobile phones or buying data using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes.
This happened after the telecoms giant allegedly cut back on the commissions it pays out to banks and fintechs on the sales of airtime and data.
What it means
This means that subscribers cannot recharge their lines or buy data plans using the USSD codes particular to their banks.
Several banks have sent notifications to the customers after they made efforts to recharge via USSD code, My MTNapp, and FinTech firms like FETS.
READ: MTN CEO Designate, Karl Toriola acquires shares worth over N41 million
The financial institutions’ response reads:
“Dear Customer, this service is temporarily unavailable. Kindly contact your Telecom service provider.”
MTN Nigeria also confirmed the development in a mail sent to some of its partners, which in part reads:
“Dear Customer, Please be informed that some of Mycustomers may not be able to purchase airtime, and data recharge via banks including MOD, and myMTNApp.
Please pacify Mycustomers and educate them to use MTNTopit, MoMo channels, as well as the debit card options on MOD or myMTN App.”
READ: Crypto market value nears $2 trillion, as Bitcoin surges to $60,000
Partner laments
One of the Telco’s partners, who prefers anonymity, alleged that the company singlehandedly decided to cut back on the commissions it pays out to banks and fintechs on the sales of airtime and data without proper engagement.
She said, “I believe the way the process was handled is unfair and a dare to some of the partners. The Class C category, which has partners at the bottom of the pyramid was cancelled and that takes effect from April 1, 2021.
“Aside from that, before slashing the commission, we expect the Telco to pay what they owe and not try to factor it into a new price regime so that customers will unknowingly pay for them. The fear is that if MTN succeeds, other telcos may follow the same path.”
Efforts to reach MTN on the development were abortive, as a source in the Public Relations outfit that manages the brand disclosed that the Telco has not issued any statement in that regard.
READ: FG launches Passport Express Centre to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours
See MTN’s Revised Discount notification below:
What you should know
Three weeks ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced the introduction of new charges for customers using the USSD services, according to Nairametrics.
The two regulatory agencies said that customers will pay a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time they use USSD services with effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
This is the outcome of the meeting between the CBN, NCC, deposit money banks and mobile network operators (MNOs) over a protracted dispute concerning appropriate pricing for the USSD services which has resulted in accumulated debt and a possible withdrawal of USSD services by MNOs.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
- 2020 FY: Sterling Bank Plc proposes dividend of N1.44 billion for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Chams Plc reports a loss after tax of N944.9 million