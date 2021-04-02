Cryptocurrency
Crypto market value nears $2 trillion, Bitcoin stages a huge comeback at $60,000
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $167.59 billion, which makes a 0.55% decrease.
High buying pressure from the two leading Crypto assets by market value has pushed the crypto market valuation near $2 trillion.
The flagship Crypto, Bitcoin, which was significantly responsible for this feat, has posted gains of more than 16% in the last 7 days, while Ethereum hit the $2,000 mark. At the time of writing this article:
- The global crypto market cap stood at $1.93 trillion, a 2.22% increase over the previous day.
- The world’s most popular crypto traded at $60,253.05.
- Bitcoin’s dominance was 58.21%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.
Crypto pundits have cited that the heightened interest in these cryptos is emanating from a growing interest from institutional investors as seen from trend-following hedge funds, and lately, the powerful banks; coupled with credible reports hinting that Coinbase, the world’s most valuable online crypto trading platform, has gotten approval for its direct listing at the Nasdaq.
Experts also buttress on market indicators revealing that 78% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is illiquid meaning that it is harder for a growing number of retail investors to have access to the prized Crypto at a fair value.
Adding credence to this bias, includes data from Glassnode revealing Bitcon’s number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,845.357, meaning there are fewer sellers of the world’s most popular crypto asset.
Previous 1-month low of 2,847.935 was observed on 26th March 2021.
In addition, Crypto assets have enjoyed exponential gains, as global financial markets become awash with record stimulus deals, triggered by global central banks using such dovish strategies in supporting the fragile global economy.
The incredible feats seen lately shows that the ever-changing financial market is enjoying strong buying pressures on the bias that global investors are keen on hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
1 billion worth of XRP worth $576 million released to public
XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion.
The seventh most valuable crypto asset by market value was recently unlocked from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored these large crypto movements, which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth $576 million in real-time some hours ago.
In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.
The company had earlier set up a strategy where it released 1 billion XRP monthly for sale, for the purpose of funding its company operations, and to invest in start-ups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion. XRP price is up 2.5% for the day.
It has a circulating supply of 46 Billion XRP coins and a max supply of 100 Billion.
Meanwhile, there are strong fundamentals on the ongoing legal tussle with U.S SEC ending with a $100 million civil settlement with the powerful financial regulator and a promise to return funds US investors had put into its XRP token.
Some leading crypto exchanges that include Coinbase are highly unlikely to undo their decision to ditch XRP until the SEC clears XRP security status, an issue that has been the bone of contention.
$119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs to begin offering Crypto in Q2
Goldman Sachs will commence offering investments in the emerging asset class in Q2, 2021.
Goldman Sachs, the world’s leading investment bank is near offering investment vehicles on Crypto-assets for clients of its private wealth management group, according to a report credited to CNBC.
The American-based private wealth management business is targeting individuals, families and endowments with at least an investment capacity of $25 million.
The $119 billion valued investment bank will start offering investments in the emerging asset class in Q2, 2021 according to Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for Goldman’s private wealth management division.
″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Rich said this week in an interview.
Goldman is looking at ultimately offering a ‘full spectrum’ of investments in bitcoin and digital assets, “whether that’s through the physical bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” she said.
Until now, major American banks have ignored the crypto market deeming it too risky and unsuitable for their clients. But the latest price surge of the world’s most popular crypto asset has attracted wealthy investors, global business brands and fintech player; and the infrastructure to hold Crypto continues to mature. In the end, it was client demand that won out, according to Rich.
That being said, at the time of writing this report Bitcoin traded at $58,382.28. The daily trading volume of $54,700,348,162 Bitcoin is down by 1.35% for the day, as the U.S dollar soars and a significant number of investors take some profits off the table.
