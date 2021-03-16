Financial Services
CBN introduces new charges for USSD services with effect from March 16
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have announced the introduction of new charges for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services.
The 2 regulatory agencies said that customers will pay a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time they use USSD services with effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
This is the outcome of the meeting between the CBN, NCC, deposit money banks and mobile network operators (MNOs) over a protracted dispute concerning appropriate pricing for the USSD pricing model for financial services which resulted in accumulated debt and a possible withdrawal of USSD services by MNOs.
This disclosure is contained in a statement jointly signed by the CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi; and Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde on Tuesday.
The joint statement stated that the new charges was part of the resolution reached at the meeting adding that a settlement plan for outstanding payments incurred for USSD services, previously rendered by mobile network operators was being worked out by all parties in a bid to ensure that the matter is fully resolved.
The statement which was titled, ‘Joint Statement By Central Bank Of Nigeria and Nigerian Communications Commission On Pricing Of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) Services’, partly read, “We are pleased to announce that after comprehensive deliberations on the key issues, a resolution framework acceptable to all parties was agreed thus:
“Effective March 16, 2021, USSD services for financial transactions conducted at DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) and all CBN-licensed institutions will be charged at a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction. This replaces the current per session billing structure, ensuring a much cheaper average cost for customers to enhance financial inclusion. This approach is transparent and will ensure the amount remains the same, regardless of the number of sessions per transaction.
“To promote transparency in its administration, the new USSD charges will be collected on behalf of MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) directly from customers’ bank accounts. Banks shall not impose additional charges on customers for us of the USSD channel.”
‘’A settlement plan for outstanding payments incurred for the USSD services, previously rendered by the MNOs is being worked at by all parties in a bid to ensure that the matter is fully resolved.’’
‘’MNOs and DMBs shall discuss and agree on the operational modalities for the implementation of the new USSD pricing framework, including sharing of Application Programme Interface to enable seamless, direct and transparent customer billing.’’
“With the above resolutions, the impending suspension of DMBs from the USSD channel is hereby vacated. Therefore, DMBs shall no longer be disconnected from the USSD channel.’’
The statement reiterated that the general public is reminded that the USSD channel is optional, as several alternative channels such as mobile apps, internet banking and ATMs may be used for financial transactions.
The CBN and NCC said that they shall continue to engage relevant operators and all stakeholders to promote cheaper, seamless access to mobile and financial services for all Nigerians,” the statement concluded.
Investors react to Fidelity’s bond listing, as it gains N1.74 billion
Fidelity Bank’s market capitalization gained about N1.74 billion in a single trading session last Friday.
Few hours after the listing of its Series 1 bond worth N41.2 billion on the FMDQ Exchange, Fidelity Bank Plc has printed its highest gain for the week, just as its market capitalization gained about N1.74 billion in a single trading session on Friday.
This is according to data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), seen by Nairametrics.
The gain came on the back of increase recorded in the share price of the second-tier bank from N2.24 to N2.30 as at close of business on Friday, representing an increase of 2.68% within the aforementioned period. The share price is the highest posted by the bank for the week ended 12th of March, 2021.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the successful listing of Fidelity Bank Plc Series 1 Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond worth N41.21 billion. In lieu of this, investors cashed in on the news to trade 4.73 million units of the bank’s shares as against 3.12 million units traded a day earlier, representing an increase of about 51.6%.
The surge might be an indication of strong investors’ confidence in the outlook and potentials of the Bank, especially as it coincides with the listing of the bank’s bond- a reflection of the Bank’s ability to generate enough capital that will be used to fund key projects.
The summary of the movement in the share prices of Fidelity Bank is depicted by the diagram below;
Fidelity Bank share prices since 4th of January, 2021
What you should know:
- Fidelity Bank had earlier released its FY 2020 results which showed a Profit before tax of N30.21 billion.
- It is also pertinent to note that the bank has recorded a year-to-date decline of 8.73% from N
Insurance: AIICO, NEM, 3 others gain N2.29 billion in market capitalisation
The five insurance companies coincidentally are the only insurance companies that recorded positive growth.
AIICO, NEM Insurance and three others have gained a total of N2.29 billion in value on Thursday 11th March 2021, despite an overall bearish return in the NSE Market.
Inference from the data sourced from the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, indicates that the gains are due to appreciation in the share prices of the five insurance firms, part of which acted as a catalyst to lift the NSE Insurance Index by 0.69% as at close of business on 11th of March, 2021.
The five insurance companies which coincidentally are the only insurance companies that recorded positive growth are AIICO, NEM, Consolidated Hallmark, LASACO and Regency Assurance.
A snapshot of how much they gained and the appreciation in their share prices are succinctly captured below;
READ: Consolidated Hallmark Insurance declares N711.5 million profit, up 33%
AIICO
AIICO Insurance which is the second most capitalized insurance company on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange printed one of the highest gains today, as its share price appreciated by 4.27% to close at N1.22.
The increase in the share price acted as a catalyst in the appreciation of the firm’s market capitalization by about N1.033 billion, from N24.19 billion recorded as at close of business on Wednesday to N25.22 billion.
It is also pertinent to note that a total of 19.67 million units of the firm’s shares were traded on Thursday (the highest recorded by the firm since January 4, 2021), indicating a surge of about 179.4% when compared to the units traded a day earlier.
READ: Finance and Insurance Sector contributes 3.36% to GDP in 2020
NEM Insurance
NEM Insurance Plc share price appreciated by 5.11% to close at N1.85 per share. This resulted in an increase in the firm’s market capitalization, from N17.66 billion as at the close of business on Wednesday to N18.56 billion, implying an increase of about N902.97 million for the aforementioned period.
Investors traded about 2.95 million units of the firm’s shares, indicating a surge of about 422.7% when compared to the units traded in the previous day.
READ: NEM Insurance Plc projects N1.71 billion PAT in Q1 2021
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance posted the highest increase by any insurance stock on Thursday. It recorded a 7.41% increase in its share price which closed at N0.29. The increase trickled down to the market capitalization which added N214.09 million, from N2.89 billion posted a day earlier.
It is worthy to note that a total of 978,670 units of the firm’s shares were traded on Thursday, indicating a decline of 73.95% when compared to the units traded previously.
Recall that Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc had earlier posted a Profit After Tax of N647 million for FY 2020.
READ: Insurance companies to report over N100 billion in claims in 2020
LASACO
LASACO Assurance Plc posted a 3.28% increase in its share price which closed at N1.26. The increase played a pivotal role in the advancement of its market capitalization, from N2.24 billion as at the close of business on Wednesday to N2.31 billion, implying an increase of about N73.35 million.
In lieu of this, a total of about 1.16 million units of shares were traded in the bourse, indicating a decline of about 29.8% when compared to the units traded a day earlier.
LASACO Assurance Plc had earlier reported the completion of its share reconstruction exercise, involving about 7.3 million ordinary shares. This exercise subsequently raised the initial share price of the firm to about N1.68.
READ: Dangote’s net worth declines by $1.2 billion in February
Regency Assurance
Regency Assurance Plc gained about N66.69 million in market capitalization, after its share price appreciated by 3.45% to close at N0.30. The firm’s market capitalization as at close of business on Thursday stood at N2 billion.
A total of about 240,667 units of the firm’s shares were traded.
What you should know
- Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange market lost a total of N122.47 billion, as the ASI plunged about 0.60% to close at 38,697.17 index points.
- Despite the general bearish outlook, the NSE Insurance index appreciated by 0.69% to close at 194.88 index points.
- The aforementioned five insurance stocks also double as the top five gainers in the NSE Insurance index.
- On the other hand, the top losers in the insurance index are; African Alliance Insurance Plc (-8.33%), Mutual Benefits Assurance (-7.14%), Sovereign Trust Insurance (-7.14%), AXA Mansard (-1.00%).
