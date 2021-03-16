Billionaire Watch
Dangote’s stakes in his sugar enterprise has earned him N90 billion in 365 days
Shares in Dangote Sugar held by Aliko Dangote has added N90 billion to his wealth in 365 days.
Stakes held by Aliko Dangote – the founder of Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited – in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has added about N90 billion to his wealth in a year.
The billionaire whose wealth peaked at $18.4 billion this year, is the single majority shareholder of his integrated sugar business, considering his direct and indirect stakes in Dangote Sugar, which amount to total holdings of 8,775,541,295 issued shares of the company.
His stakes in DSR represent a total of 72.3% issued ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery.
In just a year, Dangote’s 8.78 billion shares in his integrated sugar business have gained N67.6 billion in market value, driven by the N7.65 per share increase (77.66%) in the share price of Dangote Sugar – leading to a market value gain of N67.1 billion in his stakes.
As the shares of his sugar enterprise surged from N9.85 on March 16, 2020, to N17.50 at the close of the stock market this afternoon – 16th of March 2o21.
During this period, he received a dividend payment of N1.10 per share on the 9th of July 2020, as a final dividend paid by his sugar business for the year ended 31st December 2019 – with the total dividend received by the Billionaire in excess of N9.6 billion.
In like manner this year, Africa’s richest billionaire is on course to earn a whopping N13.2 billion from the stakes in his integrated sugar business.
- Recall that the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc proposed a final dividend of N1.5 per share to its shareholders for the financial year 2020.
In line with this, the total wealth gained by Aliko Dangote from his stakes in Dangote Sugar is N89.9 billion (approx. N90 billion).
Mark Zuckerberg, youngest person ever to be worth over $100 billion
Zuckerberg’s current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.
Mark Zuckerberg, a 36-year-old, self-made billionaire is presently the youngest individual on planet earth to ever be worth at least $100 billion. The leading millennial is the co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, the world’s biggest social media company.
At press time, his current valuation stands at $104 billion, as he is presently the fifth richest individual on earth.
The $780 billion valued social media juggernaut, owners of Instagram, WhatsApp business has over 2.5 billion monthly users. It’s initial public offering about a decade ago was the largest-ever technology IPO at the time.
Zuckerberg’s present wealth valuation can buy 60.2 million troy ounces of gold or about 1.52 billion barrels of crude oil. He currently has about $2.93 billion in cash and the majority of Zuckerberg’s fortune is derived from a 13% stake in Facebook. The 36-year-old billionaire had some day ago revealed plans in giving away about 99% of his Facebook shares over his lifetime, according to a December 2015 SEC filing.
In addition, the centi-billionaire is known for modesty amid his high wealth valuation on the account that he drives an affordable car and wears basic clothes but appears to have a high taste for premium real estate properties.
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have over the years invested billions of dollars into childhood education and medical research.
Meanwhile, the American-based billionaire announced about a day ago that Facebook plans to support people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. He said:
“We’re launching a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer to getting Covid-19 vaccines.
“First, we’re launching a tool that shows you when and where you can get vaccinated and gives you a link to make an appointment. This will be in the Covid Information Center, which we’ll show people right in their News Feed. We’ve already seen people use Facebook to find vaccination appointments, so this should enable millions of more people to do the same.
“Second, we’re bringing the Covid Information Center to Instagram, and we’ll show it to people prominently there too.
“Third, we’re working with health authorities and governments to expand their WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines. More than 3 billion messages related to Covid have already been sent by governments, non-profits, and international organizations to citizens through official WhatsApp chatbots, so this update will help with the vaccination effort as well.”
Abdulsamad Rabiu’s stake in BUA Cement has increased by N1.2 trillion in value since listing in 2020
Rabiu is the single majority shareholder of BUA Cement, considering his direct and indirect stakes in the company.
Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerate with a key focus on cement manufacturing, sugar refining, and real estate, has seen his stakes in BUA Cement Plc increase by N1.2 trillion since January 2020.
The billionaire with a total wealth value of $5.5 billion – making him the sixth richest man in Africa in 2021, according to Forbes – listed his cement conglomerate business (BUA Cement Plc) on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on January 9, 2020.
This move saw his cement company clinch the position of the third-largest company on NSE, with the company adding a total of N1.25 trillion to NSE’s market capitalization.
Rabiu is the single majority shareholder of BUA Cement, considering his direct and indirect stakes in the company, which amount to a total of 31.27 billion ordinary shares of the cement manufacturer. His stakes represent a total of 92.3% issued share of the company.
BUA Cement’s market value since its listing on the Exchange in January 2020 has soared by N1.3 trillion, with the shares of the cement maker increasing from N36.78 per share to N74.75 per share.
The market value of Abdulsamad’s stakes in BUA Cement has also increased from N1.15 trillion at the close of trade the day BUA became a listed company on NSE, to N2.34 trillion at the close of trading activities on Friday, 14th of March 2021.
This puts the gains from his holdings in BUA Cement at N1.19 trillion.
Abdul Samad Rabiu set up his own business, BUA International Limited in 1988 for the sole purpose of commodity trading, with a key focus on rice, edible oil, flour, and iron and steel.
He has been an active business leader since age 24, when his father, Alhaji Isiaku Rabiu, was detained by the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly not paying rice import duties.
Abdul Samad was worth $1.2 billion in 2014, however, his worth in recent time has soared past the $5 billion mark, thus setting him on the list of Africa’s Richest People, and one of the most influential industrialists in the continent.
- BUA Cement -previously OBU Cement – is the fastest-growing cement manufacturer in Nigeria. The company was born out of the merger between the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) and OBU Cement – entities majorly owned by Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu and Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu respectively.
- It is the second-largest cement manufacturer in the company with a total installed capacity of 8 million MTPA. However, with the addition of a new cement line this year, BUA Cement’s total installed capacity is expected to expand from 8 million MTPA to 11 million MTPA.
- In line with BUA’s strategic midterm expansion programme, the company is expected to consolidate on its position as one of Nigeria’s most profitable companies, with the addition of 3 new lines of 9 million metric tonnes total capacity in Adamawa, Edo, and Sokoto States by 2023.
- This move is expected to expand the cement tiger’s total installed capacity to 20million metric tonnes per annum by 2023, in an effort t0 position BUA Cement for better competitiveness within its home market and also enable it to utilize modern plant and equipment to expand dominance in the market and unlock Pan-African opportunities in the Continent.
