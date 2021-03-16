Hospitality & Travel
Nigerians lament over hike in train fare caused by black market racketeering
Operators have been called out for perpetrating a scam that forces passengers to buy tickets from them at hiked rates.
Before Gbenga Aina, a software engineer, checked the site of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to book a seat and buy a ticket for his sister going to Kaduna, he was optimistic that there would be no hitch.
But providence had other plans for Aina, as he found that trains for that day and next were fully booked. That is not all. He decided to go to the Abuja station, hoping to find a passenger willing to sell their space to him.
One hour later, he was still out of luck. While leaving the station perturbed, a furtive voice called out to him, “Oga, are you going to Kaduna? I can help you get tickets from a friend. My name is Ahmed”
“Please help me,” Aina responded. “My sister has to go back to Kaduna today but I found that the coaches are filled for two days.”
Ahmed, who appeared to be in his early 30s, said, “That is not a problem. I can get five tickets for you but it is more expensive than what you will get online. If you can pay N6,000 for one, I will get them now.”
Aina wanted to ignore the stocky man’s offer initially but changed his mind when he remembered that the offer appeared to be his last chance.
“I had no choice but to pay N6,000 for a trip that shouldn’t exceed N3,195. That was so painful to me,” he later narrated to Nairametrics.
“I was shocked when I got on board and realized the train was not full but some individuals had decided to hoard the tickets, so they could sell higher in the black market,” Aina said.
Another patron simply called Fitila took to Twitter, last Sunday, lamenting about activities of some individuals, who deliberately frustrated the efforts of the Federal Government to aid a good transportation system in Nigeria.
He tweeted, “Went to drop my sister at the train station in Abuja. The whole ticket for today and tomorrow is fully booked online.
“We had to buy economy class from the black market for N6,000 yet the train is empty. How is Buhari our problem when we are unfair to ourselves. We are horrible people.”
Went to drop my sister at the train station in Abuja. The whole tickets for today and tomorrow is fully booked online. We had to buy economy class thru black market for 6k yet the train is empty. How is Buhari our problem when we are unfair to ourselves. We are horrible people.
— Fitila 💕🇳🇬 (@Pirtim) February 27, 2021
Amanda is another patron, who also lamented over the same issue as Aina on Twitter.
She tweeted in response to Aina, “You are lucky you got it for N6,000…I got mine for N10,000 … wickedness in the highest order the ministry should be aware of this.”
One-Eyed, another Twitter user, said, “The online ticketing was supposed to make it easier. Some of those workers at the station need to be dealt with. They book all tickets and try to sell them at exuberant prices. You enter a train and most of it is empty. Was told to pay 5k for the ticket of 2700, I canceled my trip o.”
The online ticketing was supposed to make it easier. Some of those workers at the station need to be dealt with. Their book all tickets and try to sell at exuberant prices. You enter train and most of it is empty. Was told to pay 5k for ticket of 2700, I cancelled my trip o
— One – Eyed👁️ (@g4GHoUL) February 28, 2021
Demola Alimi also took to Twitter lamenting over the racketeering of tickets.
“If this is true then the online ticketing system hasn’t solved the problem of racketeering. People should be free to buy as many tickets as they want, the control is to allow boarding on a 1st come 1st serve basis. Govt. makes more money and the train is available for everyone to board, “Alimi said.
If this is true then the online ticketing system hasn’t solved the problem of racketeering. People should b free 2buy as many ticket as they want, d control is 2 allow boarding on a 1st come 1st serve basis. Govt. makes more money and the train is available for everyone to board.
— callmedemmy (@demolalimi) February 27, 2021
A Software Engineer, Segun Mustapha, told Nairametrics that he was not surprised when he read about the activities of the black market operators on Twitter.
Though, he admitted he has not experienced such but called on the Rotimi Amaechi led-Ministry of Transportation to ensure such activities are removed from the system.
He said, “It should not be a big deal for the government to do of it has the political will to do such. We used to experience similar situations in the aviation industry before now and that was easier because airlines are operated by private firms.
“It is a system failure because it is not the touts selling at exorbitant rates that were booking the tickets online but we should not allow such to linger. Government should ensure that tickets booked online are not re allocated at the station, if it is determined to get rid of the black market operators.”
If the e-ticket platform is sabotaged, Olawale Ademilua warned that existing and potential customers would be frustrated and may revert to other means of transportation.
He said, “I believe those activities are teething problems peculiar to a new development like the rail transportation, which should not be treated mildly, else it will come to stay. We should ensure that the e-ticket platform are not sabotage to frustrate customers.”
Efforts to get the response of the spokesperson of NRC, Yakub Mohammed, were abortive, as he could not respond to the allegations when contacted by Nairametrics.
He said, “I cannot respond now to the allegations, call me on Monday.”
What you should know
- Since the launch of the Abuja-Kaduna train service in 2016, Nigerians have emphasized the need for an e-ticketing platform to enable Nigerians book online so as to curb the unabating ticket racketeering and reduce passengers stress of going to the station to purchase tickets.
- The Federal Executive Council in January 2020 approved the sum of N900million to a private firm, Secure IB, to provide a secure automated fare collection solution for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).
- Amaechi had explained that the agreement, which would be on a public-private partnership basis, would have the company, SECURE IB, spend the sum of N900million for the E-ticketing project and receive 20% of the revenue that would accrue from the project.
Hospitality & Travel
Arik Air reacts to allegation of unsafe plane, says operations well-funded
Arik Air has reacted to social media claims that its operations are unsafe.
Arik Air has declared that its aircrafts are safe and in very good condition as it insists on its commitment to safety in all its operations, which it also said is well funded.
The reaction from the airline follows a story on social media that claims that Arik Air operations are unsafe due to an incident that occurred on March 8, 2021.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed in a statement issued by the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, in Lagos on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The allegation against Arik Air
It can be recalled that a Benin-based legal practitioner, R.O. Isenalumhe, had alleged that an Arik Air aircraft he travelled with on March 7, 2021, from Abuja to Benin was unsafe, although the airline disputed that, saying that the lawyer travelled on March 8.
The legal practitioner said, “The flight was 5.50 pm from Benin. The take-off from Benin Airport was traumatic and clearly indicative that the plane was not in order.
“We, however, managed to land at Abuja Airport after 1 hour 15 mins. I was to return to Benin on the 8th March 2021 at 4.15 pm with the same aircraft.
“After an hour delay, we managed to take off. But 15 minutes into the flight, there was an announcement from the pilot that the flight cannot continue. The reason given was that there is an opening somewhere maybe a door.”
What the Chief Executive of Arik Air is saying
However, while refuting the claim from the lawyer, Ilegbodu stated that” Our attention has been drawn to stories published on the social media claiming that Arik Air operations are unsafe following an incident last week.
“The incident referred to by the author of the article occurred in Abuja on the 8th of March, 2021.
“For the records, the actions taken by the crew of the flight were strictly precautionary as the Pilot-in-Command of the aircraft took the necessary safety measures by returning the aircraft to land as they have been well trained to do in line with standard practice, after observing a cautionary indication light in the cockpit.
“Our aircraft are modern, next-generation aircraft equipped with redundancies and annunciators that enhance safe operations in all stages of flight.
“Arik Air, in line with standard practice and being a responsible corporate organisation, notified the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which subsequently checked, certified and returned the aircraft to service after all mandatory reports and processes had been fulfilled in accordance with global safety standards.
“It is unfortunate that one R. Isenalumhe, a trained lawyer who raised the alarm, displayed an unprofessional approach to this issue as he is not an expert to declare an aircraft unsafe.
“We had expected him to go the extra mile to investigate and ask questions from professionals in the industry or refer the incident to the appropriate regulatory body, the NCAA if he felt so concerned about air safety.
“We wonder what his motive may be and Arik reserves the right to take action on this libellous and unprofessional conduct.
“Arik Air as an organisation goes over and above safety standards in all facets of our operations. This is clearly evident in our over 14 years of operating as an airline.
“Safety is our cardinal policy and we will never operate an aircraft that is unsafe. We seize this opportunity to assure our esteemed customers of our unflinching commitment to safety which can never be compromised”.
“Arik has not made any repayments to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on its pre-receivership debt as claimed by Mr Isenalumhe. Neither has AMCON put any undue pressure on Arik for repayments at the detriment of operation.
“Instead, AMCON had provided funds and all forms of support to assist the airline in its operations,” he added.
What you should know
- This is coming at a time the Federal Government through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is working round the clock to ensure the safety of aircrafts and the Nigerian airspace.
- This is also as airlines and other stakeholders in the aviation industry have requested a bailout from the Federal Government for an industry that has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
- It can be recalled that AMCON took over the assets of Arik Air in February 2017 and placed it under receivership over alleged mismanagement and debt in excess of N300b by its former owners.
Exclusives
Nigeria’s hospitality sectors face investment shortages as spate of abandoned projects increase
The hospitality and real estate sectors are yet to fully recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian hospitality sector has been one of the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic; travel restrictions and other reactive measures were adopted, which affected them negatively.
From earning revenue as high as $2 billion in 2018, the Nigerian tourism sector is seeing 5.7 million fewer travellers due to the pandemic, putting 149,400 jobs at risk and short-changing Nigeria’s economy by $1.1 billion.
According to Nairalytics data, listed hospitality companies recorded a 56% drop in net cash investments going from N11.3 billion in 2019 to N4.9 billion in 2020. Two of the owners of Nigeria’s largest hotels Transcorp and Ikeja Hotels recorded the most drop in capital investments as depicted in the chart below.
Data provided by Nairalytics
How this affects investment in hospitality
Reduced hotel occupancy rates
In its recent report on “What 2020 means for Hospitality and Housing,” W. Hospitality Group in Nigeria had said that the country’s hotel occupancy rates were largely driven by foreign tourism, with business tourism accounting for 70% of hotel demand in Lagos State alone.
Following the ban on domestic/international flights, the state’s hotel occupancy rates dropped from 70% in February 2020 to nearly 15% in April, before a post-lockdown recovery.
Though the lockdown has been eased and the travel ban lifted, operators are not yet out of the woods. Prominent hotels like The Wheatbaker, Sheraton, The George, Southern Sun and Eko Hotels & Suites are not operating fully; some of them even spread their tentacles into new areas like food delivery, bakery and outdoor events, among others, as they explore safer means to stay afloat.
Reduced foreign investment
Travel and tourism are key to attracting investment and developing the economy. The tourism sector alone contributed 5.1% to the country’s GDP in 2019, unlike in 2020. With fewer travellers visiting the country for business and leisure, new and existing projects have noted less activity from the typical patrons.
Similarly, revenue losses from the industry plunged the country even lower into recession, rendering the industry unattractive for investments.
Estate Intel stated, “The dwindling patronage has indeed created existential issues for businesses as revealed by the Q2 and Q3 financials of some major listed hotels on the Nigerian Stock Exchange where revenue losses as high as 90% were recorded.”
This means that investors typically exited ‘risky’ assets to seek safer havens and hedge their exposures, and that might not change so quickly in 2021.
Decreased purchasing power to rent or acquire residential properties
With 149,400 jobs at risk, some businesses within the Nigerian travel industry have had to lay off their workers. The combined effect of job and income losses within and beyond the hospitality sector hampers the purchasing power for luxury properties including housing.
While new projects will “take much longer to be realized due to the lower demand and funding issues (shortages of debt and equity), the increases in costs due to the currency devaluation, as well as owners’ lack of willingness to continue existing projects will create shortages on the supply side of the industry,” Estate Intel added.
In summary, the loss of business from travel and tourism may have a silver lining which is reducing the dependency on foreign demand by exploiting local tourist participation and forging strategic alliances. In essence, they need to adapt their business model by looking inwardly and working locally.
