The Federal Government plans to strengthen ties with Brazil to improve railway track monitoring systems across Nigeria, as part of efforts to enhance safety and ensure more efficient rail operations.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Kayode Opeifa, on Wednesday in Abuja, during a meeting with Mr. Murilo Martins, Managing Director of Brazilian firm Loram Maintenance, at the Idu Railway Station, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Opeifa said the government would leverage advanced monitoring technologies and international cooperation to safeguard the integrity of rail infrastructure nationwide. He added that Brazil possesses high-end rail expertise from which Nigeria stands to benefit, particularly as the country works to modernise its railway system.

“The Federal Government says it will advance the railway track monitoring system across the country for safe and efficient rail operations.

“Mr Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received a team led by Mr Murilo Martins, the Managing Director of Loram Maintenance, Brazil, at Idu Railway Station.

“Opeifa said that the government would leverage on advanced technologies and regular inspections of rail operators to ensure the integrity of the tracks and provide reliable service to passengers and freight customers. The NRC boss, who said that Nigeria was ready to strengthen ties with Brazil to achieve the feat, added that Brazil had high technologies in the field for Nigeria to gain from,” the NAN report read in part.

He further noted the NRC is also working to revive abandoned routes and expand cargo movement on narrow-gauge lines, which could further enhance economic activity while helping reduce road congestion and infrastructure strain.

The NRC boss decried the increasing threat of rail track vandalism, warning that it not only undermines national infrastructure goals but also endangers lives. He reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy toward vandalism, stating that only NRC management has the authority to dispose of railway materials.

More insights

In response, Loram’s Managing Director, Mr. Murilo Martins, affirmed Brazil’s readiness to support Nigeria through technical cooperation and knowledge exchange.

He noted that modern track monitoring employs methods such as visual inspection, ultrasonic testing, eddy current testing, and rail profile measurement.

Martins added that technologies like automation, drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) are now widely used to monitor rail systems more efficiently and at lower cost.

This intent to collaborate on rail monitoring comes just days after Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, visited Nigeria for a high-level three-day state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

The visit is expected to lead to the signing of over 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) across strategic sectors, including defence, agricultural technology, energy transition, education, cultural exchange, and trade facilitation.