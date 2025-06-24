Nigeria is set to sign more than 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Brazil as the Second Session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue Mechanism (SDM) kicks off in Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement announcing the arrival of Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, to begin the high-profile three-day state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to the statement, the strategic meeting is expected to culminate in the signing of more than 30 MoUs, covering a broad range of strategic sectors, including defence and security cooperation, agricultural technology transfer, energy collaboration and transition initiatives, cultural and educational exchange programmes, and trade facilitation and industrial development.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Pivotal moment for Nigeria

Speaking at the airport reception for the visiting Brazilian official, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, hailed the visit as “a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” highlighting the significance of partnerships with global South nations like Brazil.

“This dialogue mechanism represents our commitment to leveraging South-South partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to our citizens.

“Brazil’s expertise in agribusiness, energy transition, and industrial development aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s transformation priorities,” Hadejia said.

The Brazilian delegation was received by top Nigerian officials, including Senator Hadejia; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha; and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

More insights

The SDM, established to foster long-term collaboration between Nigeria and Brazil, is part of the Tinubu administration’s broader drive to secure high-impact international partnerships that support national development.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will host Alckmin throughout his visit, which will feature several joint events, including the opening ceremony of the Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday morning at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to the Office of the Vice President, the SDM provides a framework for both countries to deepen cooperation on strategic priorities.

A joint press conference by the Foreign Ministers of Nigeria and Brazil is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, also at the State House.

Later that evening, a Nigeria–Brazil Gala Dinner will be hosted by Vice President Shettima in honour of the visiting delegation.

Observers say the visit could mark a turning point in Nigeria-Brazil relations, particularly in unlocking new trade and investment flows between the two largest economies in Africa and Latin America.