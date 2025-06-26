The Nigerian stock market closed in positive territory on Wednesday, June 25, with the All-Share Index (ASI) surging by 1,466.87 points to close at 121,257.69, smashing through the 120,000 mark for the first time.

This represents a 1.22% increase from the previous day’s close of 119,790.82, driven by a surge in SWOOTs like International Breweries, Zenith Bank and BUA Cement.

While trading activity saw a slight dip, volume remained strong with 861.6 million shares exchanged, down marginally from 868.6 million in the prior session.

Reflecting the bullish sentiment, market capitalization rose to N76.7 trillion, up from N75.5 trillion, across 22,896 deals.

On the gainers’ chart, DANGSUGAR and OANDO led the rally, each posting the maximum daily gain of 10.00%.

On the flip side, UPL and RTBRISCOE topped the losers’ list, shedding 6.25% and 6.12%, respectively.

FIDELITYBK and CAVERTON dominated the day’s volume chart, highlighting sustained investor interest in those equities.

Market summary Current ASI: 121,257.69

Previous ASI: 119,790.82

Day Change: +1.22%

Year-to-Date Performance: +17.81%

Volume Traded: 861.6 million shares

Market Cap: N76.7 trillion Top 5 gainers DANGSUGAR: Up 10.00% to N48.40

OANDO: Up 10.00% to N68.75

CHAMPION: Up 9.98% to N10.91

CILEASING: Up 9.98% to N5.18

CWG: Up 9.95% to N11.60 Top 5 losers UPL: Down 6.25% to N6.00

RTBRISCOE: Down 6.13% to N2.30

MULTIVERSE: Down 4.89% to N8.75

MEYER: Down 4.69% to N9.15

CONHALLPLC: Down 4.15% to N3.00

Trading volume

Market activity dipped slightly but remained strong, with 861.6 million shares traded, compared to 868.6 million in the previous session.

FIDELITYBK led the volume chart, trading 82.9 million shares.

CAVERTON followed with 64.1 million shares, while ZENITHBANK maintained momentum with 60.6 million shares.

JAPAULGOLD and ACCESSCORP completed the top five, posting 56.2 million and 48.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ZENITHBANK recorded the highest turnover at N3.4 billion.

ARADEL and NESTLE followed with N2.4 billion and N2.2 billion, respectively.

NB posted N1.8 billion, while GTCO reported N1.7 billion in value traded.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), performance was mostly positive:

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 9.17%.

BUA CEMENT soared 8.70%.

FIDELITYBK rose 1.27%.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES added 1.11%.

However, a few SWOOTs posted losses:

ARADEL declined 0.10%

LAFARGE AFRICA fell 4.10%

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

ZENITHBANK surged 9.43%, UBA advanced 4.31%, FIRSTHOLDCO gained 1.86%, ACCESSCORP was up 1.32%.

On the downside:

GTCO edged lower by 0.72%

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has finally crossed the 120,000 mark, reflecting strong bullish sentiment and delivering a year-to-date gain of 17.81%.

Looking ahead, provided the market isn’t seen as overbought, sustained buying—especially in large-cap stocks—could continue to propel the index higher in the coming sessions.