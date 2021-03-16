Coronavirus
Covid-19: No recorded adverse effect to AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA has stated that it has not recorded any adverse effect from the AstraZeneca vaccine in Nigeria.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has disclosed that it has not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated.
He also stated that NAFDAC has introduced the MED-SAFETY App for people to download and install on their Android and Apple devices, to report any adverse event following immunization (AEFI).
This was disclosed by NPHCDA boss, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in a social media statement on Monday evening at the Presidential Covid-19 briefing.
“As you are aware, AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to all states and the first phase of our vaccination focusing on frontline health workers and others on essential duties have begun in earnest,” he said.
He disclosed that the vaccines have been disbursed to all state governors apart from Kogi.
On the effects of the vaccine, he said:
- over 8,000 Nigerians have been administered the vaccine. We have not received any official report of serious adverse effects from any of those who have been vaccinated.
- mild side effects such as pain and swelling at the site of the vaccination, are expected. This is normal with any vaccination, and we are working closely with NAFDAC to monitor any unusual adverse reactions.
- NAFDAC has introduced the MED-SAFETY App for people to download and install on their Android and Apple devices, to report any adverse event following immunization (AEFI).
Shuaib added that if the brand is not safe and efficacious enough in protecting people against COVID-19, it would not have been endorsed by WHO and no country, including Nigeria.
he also disclosed that All the identified priority groups are being vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and the second dose will be in 12 weeks.
What you should know
- Ireland has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of alleged post-jab blood.
- Germany, France and Italy announced on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine disbursement after multiple countries reported possible serious side-effects. However, the WHO said there was no proven link and people should not panic.
Over 50% of Nigerians say they will take Covid-19 vaccine – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA says over 50% of Nigerians have agreed to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has announced that over 50% of Nigerians have admitted that they will take the Covid-19 vaccines, compared to earlier studies which showed that up to 75% of Nigerians said they will not take it.
This was disclosed by NPHCDA CEO, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in an interview with Channels TV on Monday night.
“We cannot take any individual for granted. I am also aware from my experiences in the polio vaccination drive that Nigerians are logical people,” he said.
He added that there has been a recorded shift from 75% who said they won’t take the vaccines to over 50% of Nigerians who admit they will take it and also urged that it’s important to provide more information to those not sure.
“We have seen a gradual shift from a situation where up to 75% of Nigerians said they will not take the vaccines
“We are now beginning to see over 50% of Nigerians say they will take the vaccines and the remaining 50% are cut between 25% who say they won’t take it and 25% that are not so sure.
“It’s is important we reach a critical number of Nigerians to achieve herd immunity, if we don’t achieve that, we are going to be here for a very long time,” Shuaib said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in January that SBM Intel, a geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm confirmed in a report that only 68.8% of Nigerians believe Covid-19 is real. While 39.9% of Nigerians say they will take the vaccine.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 15th of March 2021, 238 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 160,895 confirmed cases.
On the 15th of March 2021, 238 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 160,895 cases have been confirmed, 145,752 cases have been discharged and 2,016 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.68 million tests have been carried out as of March 15th, 2021 compared to 1.6 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 15th March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 160,895
- Total Number Discharged – 145,752
- Total Deaths – 2,016
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,684,305
According to the NCDC, the 238 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (72), Kwara (28), Bauchi (19), Kaduna (19), Edo (17), Ogun (15), Nasarawa (13), Rivers (10), FCT (9), Ondo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Gombe (5), Niger (5), Osun (5), Plateau (4), Oyo (3), and Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 56,905, followed by Abuja (19,397), Plateau (8,976), Kaduna (8,698), Oyo (6,774), Rivers (6,718), Edo (4,734), Ogun (4,473), Kano (3,851), Ondo (3,066), Kwara (2,988), Delta (2,587), Osun (2,477), Nasarawa (2,254), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,060), Gombe (2,010), Ebonyi (1,965), Anambra (1,813), Akwa Ibom (1,615), and Abia (1,588).
Imo State has recorded 1,569 cases, Bauchi (1,345), Borno (1,308), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (921), Taraba (863), Ekiti (838), Bayelsa (809), Sokoto (769), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (412), Cross River (344), Yobe (293), Zamfara (222), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
