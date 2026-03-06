President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the diplomatic postings of 65 Nigerian ambassadors to countries around the world and the United Nations.
The disclosure was made by the Presidency on Friday.
The appointments include 34 non-career ambassadors, many of whom are former politicians and public figures, and 31 career diplomats.
What they are saying
The postings follow the confirmation of the ambassadors-designate by the Senate last December.
- Among the non-career appointees are former senators, political figures, and public personalities assigned to countries including Israel, South Africa, the United States, Germany, China, and the United Nations.
- Career diplomats have been posted to countries such as Egypt, India, Iran, Switzerland, and several African nations, maintaining Nigeria’s professional diplomatic representation abroad.
The appointments are intended to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign relations and ensure that Nigerian interests are effectively represented across the globe.
See the list of ambassadorial postings
Non-career ambassadors / high commissioners
- Senator Grace Bent – Lome, Togo
- Sen. Ita Enang – South Africa
- Ikpeazu Victor – Spain
- Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Tel-Aviv, Israel
- Mahmud Yakubu – Qatar
- Paul Oga Adikwu – Vatican City, Holy See
- Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas – Philippines
- Mr. Reno Omokri – Mexico City, Mexico
- Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah – Budapest, Hungary
- Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo – Portugal
- Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa – Tokyo, Japan
- Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence – Athens, Greece
- Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim – Warsaw, Poland
- Aminu Dalhatu – United Kingdom, UK
- Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau – Beijing, China
- Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari – Gambia
- Olufemi Pedro – Australia
- Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu – Argentina
- Lateef Kayode Are – USA
- Amb. Joseph Sola Iji – Russia
- Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim – UN Permanent Representative
- Femi Fani-Kayode – Germany
- Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole – Ottawa, Canada
- Ajimobi Fatima Florence – Austria
- Mrs. Lola Akande – Sweden
- Ayodele Oke – France
- Yakubu N. Gambo – Saudi Arabia
- Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut – Seoul, South Korea
- Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN – Dublin, Ireland
- Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar – Tunis, Tunisia
- Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe – Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Career ambassadors / high commissioners
- Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka – Cote d’Ivoire
- Besto Maimuna Ibrahim – Niamey, Niger
- Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi – Sao Tome, STP
- Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele – Algiers, Algeria
- Endoni Syndoph Paebi – Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
- Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Cairo, Egypt
- Amb. Jane Adams (Nee Okon) Michael – Kingston, Jamaica
- Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra – Lusaka, Zambia
- Chima Geoggrey Lioma David – Bamako, Mali
- Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen – Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
- Amb. Wasa Segun Ige – Beirut, Lebanon
- Ruben Abimbola Samuel – Rome, Italy
- Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley – Maputo, Mozambique
- Amb. Magaji Umar – Kinshasa, DR Congo
- Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – New Delhi, India
- Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad – Dakar, Senegal
- Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde – Accra, Ghana
- Amb. Aminu Nasir – Ethiopia
- Abubakar Musa Musa – N’Djamena, Chad
- Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris – The Hague, Netherlands
- Amb. Bako Adamu Umar – Rabat, Morocco
- Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed – Malaysia
- Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle – Tanzania
- Amb. Shaga John Shamah – Botswana
- Salau, Hamza Mohammed – Tehran, Iran
- Amb. Ibrahim Danlami – Kenya
- Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola – Cotonou, Benin
- Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel – Brussels, Belgium
- Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola – Berne, Switzerland
- Amb. Arewa (Nee Adedokun) Esther – Windhoek, Namibia
- Amb. Gergadi Joseph John – Libreville, Gabon
- Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata – Sierra Leone
- Danladi Yakubu Nyaku – Khartoum, Sudan
- Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru – Bangkok, Thailand
What you should know
The Senate confirmed 64 ambassadorial nominees on December 18, 2025, comprising 34 career ambassadors and 30 non-career ambassadors.
- The confirmation was based on the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs presented during plenary.
- President Bola Tinubu’s request for confirmation was read in the Senate on December 4, 2025.
- These ambassadors will now officially assume their roles in representing Nigeria at various missions worldwide.
These appointments mark a significant step in consolidating Nigeria’s diplomatic outreach and ensuring effective representation at critical international postings.
