President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the diplomatic postings of 65 Nigerian ambassadors to countries around the world and the United Nations.

The disclosure was made by the Presidency on Friday.

The appointments include 34 non-career ambassadors, many of whom are former politicians and public figures, and 31 career diplomats.

What they are saying

The postings follow the confirmation of the ambassadors-designate by the Senate last December.

Among the non-career appointees are former senators, political figures, and public personalities assigned to countries including Israel, South Africa, the United States, Germany, China, and the United Nations.

Career diplomats have been posted to countries such as Egypt, India, Iran, Switzerland, and several African nations, maintaining Nigeria’s professional diplomatic representation abroad.

The appointments are intended to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign relations and ensure that Nigerian interests are effectively represented across the globe.

See the list of ambassadorial postings

Non-career ambassadors / high commissioners

Senator Grace Bent – Lome, Togo Sen. Ita Enang – South Africa Ikpeazu Victor – Spain Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Tel-Aviv, Israel Mahmud Yakubu – Qatar Paul Oga Adikwu – Vatican City, Holy See Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas – Philippines Mr. Reno Omokri – Mexico City, Mexico Hon. (Engr.) Abasi Braimah – Budapest, Hungary Mrs. Erelu Angela Adebayo – Portugal Barr. Olumilua Oluwayimika Ayotunwa – Tokyo, Japan Rt. Hon. Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi Lawrence – Athens, Greece Barr. Chioma Priscilla Ohakim – Warsaw, Poland Aminu Dalhatu – United Kingdom, UK Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau – Beijing, China Hon. Tasiu Musa Maigari – Gambia Olufemi Pedro – Australia Barr. Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu – Argentina Lateef Kayode Are – USA Amb. Joseph Sola Iji – Russia Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim – UN Permanent Representative Femi Fani-Kayode – Germany Prof. Isaak Folorunso Adewole – Ottawa, Canada Ajimobi Fatima Florence – Austria Mrs. Lola Akande – Sweden Ayodele Oke – France Yakubu N. Gambo – Saudi Arabia Senator Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut – Seoul, South Korea Barr. Onueze Chukwujika Joe Okocha SAN – Dublin, Ireland Dr. Kulu Haruna Abubakar – Tunis, Tunisia Rt. Hon. Jerry Samuel Manwe – Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Career ambassadors / high commissioners

Amb. Nwabiola Ezenwa Chukwumeka – Cote d’Ivoire Besto Maimuna Ibrahim – Niamey, Niger Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi – Sao Tome, STP Amb. Mohammed Mahmud Lele – Algiers, Algeria Endoni Syndoph Paebi – Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Cairo, Egypt Amb. Jane Adams (Nee Okon) Michael – Kingston, Jamaica Amb. Clark-Omeru Alexandra – Lusaka, Zambia Chima Geoggrey Lioma David – Bamako, Mali Amb. Odumah Yvonne Ehinosen – Malabo, Equatorial Guinea Amb. Wasa Segun Ige – Beirut, Lebanon Ruben Abimbola Samuel – Rome, Italy Amb. Onaga Ogechukwu Kingsley – Maputo, Mozambique Amb. Magaji Umar – Kinshasa, DR Congo Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – New Delhi, India Amb. Abdussalam Habu Zayyad – Dakar, Senegal Amb. Shehu Ilu Barde – Accra, Ghana Amb. Aminu Nasir – Ethiopia Abubakar Musa Musa – N’Djamena, Chad Amb. Haidara Mohammed Idris – The Hague, Netherlands Amb. Bako Adamu Umar – Rabat, Morocco Amb. Sulu Gambari Olatunji Ahmed – Malaysia Amb. Romata Mohammed Omobolanle – Tanzania Amb. Shaga John Shamah – Botswana Salau, Hamza Mohammed – Tehran, Iran Amb. Ibrahim Danlami – Kenya Ibrahim Adeola Mopelola – Cotonou, Benin Amb. Ayeni Adebayo Emmanuel – Brussels, Belgium Amb. Akande Wahab Adekola – Berne, Switzerland Amb. Arewa (Nee Adedokun) Esther – Windhoek, Namibia Amb. Gergadi Joseph John – Libreville, Gabon Amb. Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata – Sierra Leone Danladi Yakubu Nyaku – Khartoum, Sudan Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru – Bangkok, Thailand

What you should know

The Senate confirmed 64 ambassadorial nominees on December 18, 2025, comprising 34 career ambassadors and 30 non-career ambassadors.

The confirmation was based on the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs presented during plenary.

President Bola Tinubu’s request for confirmation was read in the Senate on December 4, 2025.

These ambassadors will now officially assume their roles in representing Nigeria at various missions worldwide.

These appointments mark a significant step in consolidating Nigeria’s diplomatic outreach and ensuring effective representation at critical international postings.