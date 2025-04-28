The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) will resume operations on April 30, 2025, and from May 1, 2025, it will operate six days a week.

The service had been suspended on April 10, 2025, due to technical and operational challenges, and will now run from Monday to Wednesday and Friday to Sunday, with Thursdays reserved for maintenance activities.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations, Callistus Unyimadu, on behalf of the management of the corporation.

“The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) wishes to inform the public that following the suspension of Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) on April 10th 2025, due to technical and operational challenges – chief among them multiple engine failures, services will resume on Wednesday, April 30, 2025,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Our esteemed passengers are required to kindly note that the WIT services will operate six days a week – Monday to Wednesday and Friday to Sunday. Starting May 1, 2025, Thursdays will be reserved for maintenance of track and rolling stock.”

The NRC stated that its engineers worked diligently to address faults, boost operational capacity, and improve service delivery ahead of resumption.

The statement added that passengers who requested refunds had been fully reimbursed, while others could revalidate their tickets for any travel date through the e-ticketing platform.

For further assistance, passengers were advised to contact 0903 788 0657.

The management, under the leadership of MD/CEO Dr. Kayode Opeifa, apologized for the disruption and assured customers of improved and more reliable services.

What you should know

The NRC initially suspended operations on the Warri-Itakpe rail line for 72 hours on April 10, 2025, following multiple engine failures that disrupted services on April 9.

Although the 72-hour window had elapsed and the immediate technical faults had been addressed, the suspension was extended to allow for the implementation of additional safety measures and system upgrades.

This latest disruption is part of a series of operational setbacks on the Warri-Itakpe corridor. In February 2025, services were temporarily halted due to a technical fault but resumed on February 22.

Earlier, in July 2024, a derailment involving several coaches occurred near Ujevwu in Delta State. Although no injuries were reported, the incident prompted a two-day suspension for repairs and maintenance.

With the NRC’s new plan to reserve Thursdays exclusively for maintenance, as stated in its latest announcement, the frequency of service disruptions may be significantly reduced going forward.