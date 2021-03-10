Business
FG flags off $3 billion rail project that will connect about 14 Southern, Northern states
The FG has flagged off a rail line project which is expected to connect no less than 14 States.
The Federal Government has kickstarted a $3 billion rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Eastern Railway line that links major cities across the country.
The rail line is expected to move from Bonny Ports to Port Harcourt in Rivers State and when completed would connect Rivers, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States by rail.
The project which marks the latest step in an ambitious plan to create a nationwide rail network intended to help accelerate Nigeria’s economic diversification plan away from crude oil, will involve the revamping of a dilapidated 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) line that starts from the southeastern oil hub of Port Harcourt and terminates at the northeastern city of Maiduguri.
President Muhammadu Buhari at the virtual flag-off of the project said, ‘’The contract has the objective of resuscitating the once vibrant railway transportation in the eastern corridor of the country.’’
The project which will see the South Eastern states connected to the rail line will be executed by the Nigerian subsidiary of state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corp.(CCECC) as the main contractor.
The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, at the ceremony said that the Federal Government is expected to provide about 15% of the $3 billion costs of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line while the outstanding balance will be coming from a syndicate of Chinese financiers.
What you should know
- The flag-off of this ambitious project by the Federal Government would come as a huge relief to agitators from that region who complained about being left behind in the current administration’s railway modernization projects as rail projects are going on in other regions and none had taken off in the region.
- Nigeria has previously completed the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and Lagos-Ibadan rail line with work on a $1.8 billion line that will link the northern trading hub of Kano to the town of Maradi in neighbouring Niger commencing last month.
The #PortHarcourtMaiduguriRailLine when completed, would connect Rivers, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States by rail. pic.twitter.com/ncmG8U688C
— Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) March 9, 2021
NIS reacts to report of online platform charging N95,000 for international passport
Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has reacted to a publication offering possible assistance to prospective passport applicants.
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has reacted to a publication on the Instagram page of an online platform known as Wakanowdotcom offering possible assistance to prospective passport applicants to procure various categories of passports for them at certain sums of money.
In its denial of such arrangement, the NIS said that it has not authorized Wakanowdotcom to charge and procure passports for any applicant at such frivolous sums and that none of their passports cost as much as the outrageous amounts stated in the said publication.
This disclosure is contained in a disclaimer issued by NIS and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sunday James.
According to the statement, the publication stated that the organization can procure passports for prospective applicants at N57,000 for 64-page five years validity passport and N95,000 for 64-page ten years validity passport.
The statement from the NIS partly reads, ‘’The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to a certain publication on the Instagram page of one online platform known as Wakanowdotc.com offering possible assistance to prospective passport applicants to procure various categories of passports for them at given sums of money
‘’The publication stated that the organization can procure the following categories of passports for prospective applicants at the sums indicated;
- 64-Page Five Years validity passport at the sum of N57,000:00
- 64-page Ten Years Validity Passport at the sum of N95,000:00
‘’We wish to state categorically that Wakanowdotcom has no authorization whatsoever from us to charge and procure passports for any applicant at such frivolous sums and that none of our passports cost as much as the outrageous amounts stated in the said publication.’’
The statement pointed out that the Comptroller General wishes to advise prospective passport applicants to kindly visit immigration.gov.ng to apply and pay online for the various categories of passports of their choice and avoid patronizing touts and or organizations who are out there to defraud them of their hard-earned money on the guise of procuring passports for them.
DISCLAIMER pic.twitter.com/m8GfAdcbp8
— Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) March 10, 2021
CBN grants about N254 million to 5 researchers under its healthcare intervention fund
The CBN has awarded the sum of N253.54 million grants to 5 researchers under its Healthcare Sector Scheme.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has awarded the sum of N253.54 million grants to 5 researchers under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS)
This is seen as part of the apex bank’s effort to help strengthen the public healthcare system with innovative financing of research and development in new and improved drugs, vaccines and diagnostics of infectious diseases in Nigeria.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the CBN through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter post on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The CBN in its statement said that the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme Body of Experts have so far evaluated 68 proposals from researchers out of the 286 submissions made by them.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was joined by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, in drumming up support for research and development in Nigeria’s health sector, encouraged corporate institutions to support research and development for the overall good of Nigeria.
While restating the commitment of the bank towards ensuring support for the growth of Nigeria’s health sector, the apex bank boss assured of more grants based on recommendations of the HSRDIS Body of Experts.
#CBN awards N253.54 million grants to 5 Researchers under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS) pic.twitter.com/6edFgaQlRU
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) March 10, 2021
What you should know
- It can be recalled that as part of its policy response to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the CBN in 2020, introduced the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme.
- It is designed to trigger intense national research and development to develop a Nigerian vaccine, drugs and herbal medicines against the spread of Covid-19 and any other communicable and non-communicable diseases through the provision of grants to biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies, institutions, researchers and research institutes for the research and development of drugs, vaccine, others for prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.
