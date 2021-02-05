Energy
Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine set to be completed in first half of 2021
Segilola Gold Mine, Thor’s flagship gold project looks set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine owned by the Canadian mineral exploration company, Thor Explorations Limited, is set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
The gold mine which was built to place Nigeria on the list of major gold producing nations, is expected to create about 400 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs by carefully exploring the abundant wealth inherent in the gold value chain.
The Gold Mine tagged “Segilola” is a high-grade gold project being developed in Osun, Nigeria, is expected to hasten Nigeria’s diversification of the economy and reduce unemployment among the youth populace.
Pictures of the gold mine surfaced on social media platform – Twitter, suggesting that the country’s first and largest industrial-scale gold refinery will be completed some months from now, this year.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite disclosed that Nigeria was set to commence gold production in 2021 after the launch of the Segilola Gold Project in Osun state.
- The Segilola Gold Project is considered Nigeria’s first and most advanced gold project, with an indicated resource of 556,000 ounces grading at 4.2g/t, an inferred resource of 306,000 ounces grading at 4.7g/t and a probable reserve of 448,000 ounces grading at 4.2 g/t.
- The mine is projected to produce 100,000 ozpa in its first operating year and an average of 80 000 ozpa over its current five-year open-pit lifespan – averaging around 4.2 g/t.
- It is expected to play an active role in driving exponential growth in the Mining sector, as investments in the sector begin to crystallize.
- In line with this shift, the Mining sector has been projected to contribute 3.0% of the nation’s GDP by 2025.
Why this matters
The mine is an open letter to the world on Nigeria’s brewing industrial revolution, as the country looks set to tap into its untapped deposits of metals including iron ore, gold, zinc and lead, in a bid to create value, generate wealth and create employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth.
In addition to the aforementioned, the project is expected to create primary employment for local artisanal miners and mining cooperatives across the solid minerals value chain.
In this regard, the Segilola gold mine when completed will prove to the Nigerian government and the international financing community that mining can be a viable proposition in Africa’s largest economy, as the economic potential of mining communities would be unleashed.
DPR says Nigeria to earn $500 million from signature bonuses for 57 marginal oilfields
Nigeria is expected to earn about $500 million from the signature bonuses to be awarded for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that Nigeria is expected to earn about $500 million from the signature bonuses to be awarded for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
This follows the bid round processes for the marginal oilfields which commenced in June 2020 and would be concluded by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Director of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, a Director in DPR, while speaking on an Arise Television Programme on Friday, February 5, 2021, in Lagos.
Auwalu pointed out that the objective of the exercise was to deepen the participation of indigenous firms in the upstream sector of the oil industry and provide opportunities for technical and financial partnerships for investors.
What the DPR Director is saying
The DPR boss said that out of the over 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification, 161 were successful and shortlisted to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process.
Auwalu said, “For the signature bonus, what we did internally was to look at the Competent Person Report and objectively estimate the average signature bonus on that field.
“Some fields are high while some fields are low. We estimate to have not less than $500 million which is very much on the conservative side.’’
He noted that this amount is different from the funds already generated by the agency through the applications and data leasing for the marginal oilfields applicants.
He said the DPR had also gotten approval for the signature bonuses to be paid in either Dollars or Naira to simplify the process for Nigerian companies and reduce pressure on the country’s external reserve.
He said, “Immediately after the payment of the signature bonuses and compliance with the farm out agreement and farm out demarcation area, we will issue the award and bring the companies together for them to arrange how to enter the fields.
”We hope to finish the entire programme before the end of Quarter 1 this year. Going forward, we will give about 90 days during which the Oil Mining License holders will have discussions because no two fields are the same so that we allow these assets to be developed.
”We believe it will increase the reserves of this country as well as provide a lot of stimulants to the economy.’’
He explained that the DPR had learnt from the mistakes made in previous marginal oilfield bid rounds, adding that the 2020 exercise would be devoid of such issues leading to lingering litigations and unproductivity.
While noting that the agency had put measures in place to ensure that the awardees would be credible investors with technical and financial capability, Auwalu said the DPR ensured due diligence on all the applications with the assistance of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the Department of State Security and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in June 2020, the DPR announced the commencement of the 2020 marginal oilfield bid round, 18 years after the last bid round was conducted and is opened to indigenous oil & gas firms and investors interested in participating in the exploration and production business in Nigeria.
- The DPR later disclosed that it had shortlisted 161 successful companies, from a list of over 600 companies that applied for pre-qualification, to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process for 57 marginal oilfields in the country.
- Marginal fields are known oil or gas discoveries on an International Oil Company (IOC)-owned block, where there has been no activity in at least the last 10 years. With the agreement of the IOC, the DPR carves out a piece of land surrounding the discovery and this becomes a Marginal field.
Shell worried about its Nigerian onshore operations amid continued theft and sabotage
Royal Dutch Shell has expressed concern for its Nigerian onshore oil operations following continued theft and sabotage.
Ben van Beurden, the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell has said that the company needs to take a hard look at activities on its onshore operations to limit the rising cases of theft and sabotage which affect the environment.
The Shell boss disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in response to court orders to Shell over activities related to oil spillage, Reuters reports.
“Our onshore oil position, despite all the efforts we put in against theft and sabotage, is under challenge,” van Beurden said.
“But developments, like we are still seeing at the moment, mean that we have to take another hard look at our position in onshore oil in Nigeria,” he added.
Over the past decade, Shell’s Nigerian onshore joint venture SPDC has sold about 50% of its oil assets.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that a Dutch court ordered Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay compensation over oil spills in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
- The Court of Appeal in The Hague on Friday ruled that the Nigerian arm of the British-Dutch oil company, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands, must pay compensation over a long-running civil case involving 4 Nigerian farmers seeking compensation, and a cleanup, from the company over pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines.
- Nairametrics reported on December 2020 that officials of Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary had been accused of allegedly masterminding the damage to oil pipelines so as to benefit from the money spent on repairs and clean-up operations.
- Also, Nigeria’s Heirs Holdings expanded its Oil and Gas portfolio, as it acquired 45% of OML 17 from Shell Nigeria, through a financing component of US$1.1 billion, provided by a consortium of global and regional banks and investors.
What the ANOH deal means for Nigeria’s energy market
The ANOH deal is a pat-on-the-back kind and perhaps there are lessons to be had from it.
Poised to produce at least 300 mmscf of natural gas and provide 5 million Nigerians with power supply, the Assah North-Ohaji (ANOH) Gas Project Company (AGPC) closed a $260 million debt financing arrangement on Monday this week, achieving complete funding for its $650 million gas processing facility in Imo State, Nigeria.
This is a momentous achievement not just for the company or its shareholders, but also for Nigeria, as the deal constitutes one of Nigeria’s 7 critical gas development projects to drive the next phase of growth for the gas industry. The deal, like the NLNG Train 7 deal which brought a similar level of ebullience to the Nigerian oil and gas community, is a public-private partnership (PPP) and is equally spearheaded by an incorporated joint venture.
The ANOH project is also important because it feeds the country’s three key gas infrastructures: the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELPS), the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Pipeline and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline.
In December 2020, the Minister of Petroleum for State, Chief Timipre Sylva, declared the decade 2021 to 2030 as the decade of gas, an offshoot of the declaration of 2020 as the year of gas in line with the global clamour for reduced carbon footprint in energy production. With its 202 tcf of proven gas reserves, the time has come for the country to develop its gas assets and strengthen its production.
Consequent to this declaration by the Minister of the year of gas in early 2020, the market saw significant attention to gas development- like the flag off of the $2.8 billion AKK pipeline, the commencement of bidding for flare sites on the Gas Flare Commercialisation Program, the NLNG train 7 completion, the growth of the LPG market, the move to promote gas-fired automobiles by the Federal Government and even regulatory moves like the introduction of the Gas Network Code. This in no small way assured investors and various stakeholders of Nigeria’s commitment to gas development – even though there still leaves much to be desired, particularly with marginal field gas acreages.
The ANOH deal is a pat-on-the-back kind and perhaps there are lessons to be had from it. The structure of the deal is such that ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) is an incorporated joint venture of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC)- a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) – and Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat), leading indigenous oil and gas company.
The project is the first standalone midstream incorporated joint venture (IJV) gas business between NNPC and a private company – a template PPP engagement – and may very likely serve as a forerunner for many other midstream gas development public-private partnerships, and more importantly, IJVs.
It is no secret that Nigeria is in dire need of development of its midstream gas sector, for processing, transporting, marketing and storage of natural gas, so an IJV filling this gap with a project set to deliver 1, 200MW of power to Nigerians, amongst other things like driving the growth of LPG, is a major win. The success story of NLNG with its IJV structure certainly encouraged ventures like this. With ANOH now, there begins to form something akin to a playbook for others springing up in the future.
Interestingly, with the ANOH deal, we see a considerable involvement of local financiers in the lending structure. In the past, financing of such nature would have largely come from offshore financiers, particularly at such a time where the local financial market is attempting to recover from the shocks of COVID-19, aggravated by bank lending to oil companies which has formed a substantial part of non-performing loans.
This evinces that the local market is becoming more amiable to gas development, and that it is equally encouraged by government regulation moving favourably in that direction. Yet we cannot also ignore the role the IJV structure played in realising the deal. The IJV structure has proved very beneficial to deals in the oil and gas sector, particularly for sourcing financing, as it both assures investors of transparency and accountability and shields the corporation from the operational hazards of the shareholders.
For this reason, it is a welcome development that the current version of the PIB before the legislature contains specific provisions in Section 65 empowering NNPC to set up IJVs with private companies, although the language of the text seems to refer only to upstream operations.
With this deal, Nigerians should expect to see more power in the near future. We should also expect to see more midstream gas projects replicating this one with the renewed confidence a deal like this has brought for the local gas market. It appears also that sooner than later, IJVs will be the preferable operating structure for facilitating public-private partnerships in the Nigerian oil and gas space.
Caleb Adebayo is an LLM Candidate, Energy and Environmental Law at New York University School of Law. His interest lies at the intersection of Energy, Environment and Finance and he is keen on the interplay between Law, Policy and Energy Markets. Prior to taking up his LLM, he worked on the Energy team of a tier 1 Nigerian law firm. A nominee for The Future Awards Prize for Lawyers, he has written widely on the subject of Energy and Environmental Law. He is also a member of the New York City Bar Energy Subcommittee
