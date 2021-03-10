Stock Market
Popular game Roblox gains 60% after being listed
Popular game Roblox gains 60% shortly after being listed on the NYSE for the first time.
Roblox Corporation owners of the popular video game Roblox debuted on the NYSE on Wednesday evening gaining more than 60% right out of the blocks.
The video game owners entered the NYSE by direct listing avoiding the initial public offer route often used by most newly listed companies to list on a stock exchange.
Roblox was listed at a reference price of $45 per share but opened trading at $64.5 per share and was trading above $70 per share at the time of posting this article. The company also released impressive results, reporting a revenue $923.9 million and a loss of $257.7 million in 2020. This compares to revenue of $508.4 million and loss of $71 million in 2019, and revenue of $325 million and a loss of $88.1 million in 2018.
Investors in the US ascribe significant valuations to companies with rapid revenue growth and worry less about losses. They believe the companies will eventually post massive profits as it garners market share. Roblox also has a free cash flow of $411.2 million in 2020, up from $14.9 million in 2019.
About Robox
Roblox game was founded by Dave Baszucki as a gaming platform where kids could learn to code. It is hugely popular amongst kids all over the world, including Nigeria, and has grown to over 150 million monthly global active users.
- As a gaming platform for coders, it pays developers hundreds of millions annually to create games for millions of kids to play.
- Roblox is also one of the most searched games on YouTube even gaining more than Minecraft, and just next to Fortnite.
- On Roblox, kids can create their own games and also pay for things like avatars, passes, virtual dresses through their currency Robux.
- The game soared in popularity during the Covid-19 lockdowns as more kids stayed at home.
CHAMPION, NEIMETH rally high, Nigerian stock investors gain N128 billion
Nigerian stock bulls took the grasp of today’s trading session as the NSE Industrial Index, up by 1.74% due to gain in DANGCEM (+3.64%).
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index improved 0.63% to 38,931.25 index points. investors gained N127.87 billion.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -3.30% and N20.36 trillion, respectively. Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth was flat with 23 gainers against 23 losers.
- A total volume of 368.2 million units of shares, valued at N4.90 billion exchanged hands in 4,437 deals. CHAMPION (+8.91%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CHIPLC (-10.00%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- MORISON up 9.72% to close at N0.79
- CHAMPION up 8.91% to close at N2.2
- NEIMETH up 8.85% to close at N2.09
- MBENEFIT up 7.69% to close at N0.42
- NAHCO up 6.64% to close at N2.25
Top Losers
- CHIPLC down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- ETERNA down 9.94% to close at N4.62
- CONOIL down 9.79% to close at N17.05
- NNFM down 9.65% to close at N5.15
- LIVESTOCK down 9.57% to close at N1.7
Outlook
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Advanced by 0.40%, on buy-interests in CHAMPION (+8.91%), NESTLE (+1.85%) and NB (+1.01%).
- Amidst such turnaround currently in play, Nairametrics envisages caution as recent price action reveals high selling pressures still prevail among a significant number of low and medium-capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
Tony Elumelu set to earn N1.24 billion in dividend for FY 2020
Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The astute banker cum philanthropist, who owns 194,699,555 direct shares, also owns about 2,185,394,184 indirect stakes through three other companies – Heirs Holdings, Heirs Alliance and HH Capital Limited.
This puts his total equity holdings at 2,380,603,739 out of the 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares available, giving him a collective 6.96% interest in the bank.
Recall that on Monday, the Board of Directors of the bank proposed a final dividend of N0.35 per share; this is in addition to an interim dividend of N0.17 per share already disbursed. This takes the total dividend for the year to N0.53 per share.
The proposal is sequel to an impressive financial performance posted by the financial giant amid a turbulent economy plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent performance might be an indicator that the bank is well-positioned to replicate greater success this term.
Computation of the declared dividend per share and the number of shares (Direct+ Indirect) owned by Mr. Tony Elumelu reveals he will receive a gross dividend of about N1,237,913,944.28 for FY 2020, subject to applicable Withholding Tax.
Mr Elumelu was named in TIME 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, and he is well known for his business acumen, astuteness and philanthropy, part of which led to his establishment of the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010.
What you should know:
- UBA had earlier released its audited FY 2020 results showing a profit after tax of N113.77 billion. (+27.7% YoY)
- Sequel to an earlier retirement in 2010, Mr Elumelu returned to the Board of UBA as chairman in 2014.
- The proposed dividend will be approved by shareholders of the bank at an AGM scheduled for April 1, 2021.
