The fantastic four companies that account for about 65% of NSE’s N20 trillion market capitalization
The combined market capitalization of DANGCEM, MTN, AIRTEL and BUACEMENT account for N13.17 trillion or 64.7% of NSE's total market capitalization.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has grown to become one of the largest stock exchanges in Africa, with about 168 listed companies and a market capitalization in excess of N20 trillion in recent times.
Despite being home to 168 listed companies, the total equity capitalization “market capitalization” of the NSE is dominated by four giants companies – Dangote Cement, Airtel, MTN Nigeria, and BUA Cement – which jointly accounts for about two-thirds of the total market value of the Nigerian bourse.
Data tracked on the NSE website revealed that these big four companies, as of the close of trading activities on NSE yesterday, 10th March 2020, have a combined market capitalization of about N13.17 trillion, which represents 64.7% of the total equity capitalization of the NSE.
This indicates that the “fantastic four” companies are huge to the point of impacting the performance of NSE at any point in time, noting that a 10% change in the share price of any one of these companies will see NSE’s All-share-index increase/decrease by 1.25% or more (all else being the same).
In the same vein, the absence of Dangote Cement, Airtel, MTN Nigeria, and BUA Cement on NSE, noting that they jointly account for 64.7% of the total equity value, would see the market capitalization of the local bourse drop down to a meagre N7.2 trillion.
Hence, it is fair and logical to assert that the growth recorded in 2020 – the year NSE stormed the world to post a one year return of +50.3% as the best performing exchange in the world – was largely driven by the growth in the share price of these companies.
Source: NSE, Nairalytics (As of 9th March 2021)
Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM)
Dangote Cement Plc is the largest listed company on NSE with a market capitalization of nearly N3.89 trillion, representing a total 19.07% contribution to the market capitalization of NSE.
The market capitalization of the leading cement manufacturer has increased from around N2 trillion in April 2020 to N3.89 trillion in recent time, adding approximately N1.89 trillion to the total equity capitalization of the local bourse in less than a year.
The cement giant’s revenue in the first nine months of 2020 rose 12% Y-o-Y to N761.4 billion, despite a challenging operating environment in the year 2020.
The Group volumes for the nine months were up 6.6% and Group EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and amortization) was up 17.1%, at a 46.6% margin, at the back of a strong appetite for real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending.
Dangote Cement maintains the status of the leading cement producer in Africa, with a pan-African installed capacity of 48.6 million MTA across Africa, the company has a national installed capacity of 32.5 million MTA in Nigeria.
The company maintains operational footprint in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.5Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).
Airtel Africa Plc (AIRTELAFRI)
Airtel Africa is the largest telecommunications company on NSE, and the second most capitalized company on NSE with a market capitalization of N3.50 trillion, representing a total 17.16% contribution to the market capitalization of NSE.
The leading provider of telecommunications who recently gapped MTN to become the largest tech company listed on the exchange has seen it’s market capitalization surge by N300 billion this year alone.
The tech giant’s revenue at the end of Q3’21 grew by 13.8% Y-o-Y to $2.87 billion, driven by the growth across Airtel’s operating regions during the period, with revenue in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa up by 21.6%, 23.4%, and 8.0% respectively.
However, an 11.3% increase in depreciation and amortization expenses coupled with a 41.4% increase in net finance costs pressured the group’s profit after tax down to $261 million, 21.1% lower than 2019 figures. ($331 million).
During this period, Airtel’s Customer base across all regions was up by 11.0% to 118.9 million, as it gained an additional 2.5 million customers in Q3’21.
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN)
MTN Nigeria is Nigeria’s largest provider of communications services, connecting over 75 million people in various communities across the country, and maintaining leadership status since its launch in 2001.
The company’s market capitalization at the close of the market on the 9th of March 2021, stood at N3.26trillion, making it the third-largest company on NSE, with a total market capitalization contribution of 15.99%.
MTN service revenue at the end of 2020 surged by 14.7% to N1.3 trillion, making the telecommunication giant the first company to generate more than a trillion-naira revenue in an accounting period.
Its impressive performance for the year was driven by the growth in voice and data revenue, spiked by the increase in the demand for mobile connectivity, with its 4G internet coverage during the year increasing to 60.1% of the population from 43.8% in 2019.
During this period MTN’s mobile subscribers and active data users increased by 12.2 million and 7.4 million to 76.5 million and 32.6 million respectively.
BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT)
BUA Cement Plc, a cement manufacturing company incorporated on May 30th, 2014 remains one of the fastest-growing companies in the country today.
BUA is the fourth-largest listed company on NSE with a market capitalization in excess of N2.53 trillion, representing a total 12.43% contribution to the market capitalization of NSE.
The cement tiger who is Nigeria’s second-largest cement company announced revenues of N209 billion in its unaudited 2020 Full Year results, this represents an increase of 19% from the corresponding period in 2019.
The company’s impressive performance in 2020 was driven by the resurgence of real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending, this led to a 13% increase in sales volumes, up by about 600,000 tons to 5,100,232 tons in 2020.
In the same period, operating profits increased to N82.5billion whilst PAT rose to N70.5billion from N60.6billion in the corresponding year.
According to the information contained in BUA’s recent earnings statement, the company is expected to consolidate on its position as one of Nigeria’s most profitable companies, with the commissioning of new 3 million Metric Tonnes Sokoto Cement Plant this year.
This move, and the addition of 3 new lines of 9 million metric tonnes total capacity in Adamawa, Edo, and Sokoto States by 2023, are expected to expand BUA Cement’s total installed capacity to 20million metric tonnes per annum by 2023.
Commodities
Top performing Commodity assets in 7 days
The commodity market in Q1 2021 has particularly seen some buying pressure relatively on reports revealing COVID caseloads are being subdued.
The commodity market in q1 2021 has particularly seen some buying pressure relatively on reports revealing COVID caseloads are being subdued coupled with the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal boosting investors’ appetite for riskier assets, higher after the worst pandemic known to man disrupted financial markets at an unprecedented level.
The commodity market is made up of primary commodities like crude oil, cocoa, coffee, corn, hog, gold, silver, platinum, and so on, that trade on major global exchanges found in the United States, United Kingdom, and other major financial centers.
Platinum – 8.13%
The precious grey metal has seen high buying pressure of late due to strong demand from the automotive, jewelry, and industrial demand, offsetting reduced yet very strong investment demand.
Investors are also keying on the metal on macros that reveal light-duty vehicle production is expected to recover this year reaching levels just below those seen in 2019.
Tin – 7.86%
The industrial metal is facing one of the biggest supply squeeze in the history of metals markets as remote working drives a spike in demand amid plunging supplies
Demand for tin, used in soldering, electronics has surged amid booming sales of smartphones, TV, and other stays-at-home appliances used in the work-from-home era.
Orange Juice – 4.45%
The agro-based derivative has of late recorded impressive gains on reports key producing areas are witnessing some damage on a significant number of orange trees around Texas and northern Mexico in the wake of the recent hard freeze.
Also driving the price of the orange-colored agro derivative are speculators that appear to be the best buyers at the moment on increasingly bullish chart formations sighted on its most recent price actions
Gasoline RBOB – 4.41%
The price of the fossil-backed derivative remains strong as the world’s largest economy gasoline inventories plunged for a second week in the week ended March 5, Energy Information Administration data revealed March 10, as rising demand stressed winter-storm weakened production.
Spot Silver – 3.61%
The demand for precious and industrial metal still remains strong amid rising U.S yields. Demand for shiny industrial metal is expected to hit an8 year high of 1.025 billion ounces in 2021, according to the Silver Institute. A recovery in industry use of the metal – in medicine, water purification, semiconductors, solar panels, batteries, among other applications – is expected to lift demand.
Copper – 2.99%
Industrial metal in the past few days advanced on major commodity exchanges in hopes of rising demand. Metal pundits are anticipating copper prices might likely surge to an all-time high over the next 12 months as a result of strong demand from China’s clean energy drive and years of under-investment in global mine supply.
Data Source:investing.com, data accumulated at about 6.30 am West African time in real-time.
Common ways to invest in Commodities
Using commodity futures; These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
Using CFDs; A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
Using the Physical method; The most popular way of commodity investing would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa, gold can easily be traded physically, unlike crude oil, natural gas that requires a significant amount of infrastructure.
U.S stocks end mixed, Apple, UnitedHealth Group dampen bullish run
At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.46% to hit a new all-time high, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.04%.
U.S. stocks ended mixed at their most recent trading session amid gains seen in the Basic Materials, Oil & Gas, and Financials sectors while losses in the Healthcare, Technology, and Consumer Goods sectors suffered significant losses.
At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.46% to hit a new all-time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.60%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.04%.
The best performers of the session on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were Boeing Co which rose 6.39% to trade at $245.34 at the close.
Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc added 4.25% to end at $50.52, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (was up 3.46% to settle at $342.02 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were Apple Inc, which plunged by $1.10 to trade at $119.98 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated plunged by0.68% and Intel Corporation was down 0.67% to $62.25
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a well-detailed report to Niarametrics spoke on major macros affecting the price movements of U.S stocks;
“While rates are only down a touch, it’s the fact that they have stopped charging ferociously higher, which seems to have been enough to calm frayed nerves, helped along with the US Congress passing the stimulus bill designed to alleviate poverty in the US.
“The past two weeks have been extremely volatile for equities which have gotten challenged multiple times, driven by the initial spike in yields that led to a subsequent positioning unwind in long-duration growth. Indeed, US yields have acted like an anvil around inventors’ necks lately.”
What to expect; Looking at the bond yield forecast for 2021 from a significant number of elite banks who predict the 10-year US yields might likely top between 1.85-2.25 % and even taking the more conservative route, it’s hard not to think of further price correction through this churning process as yield rates go higher.
