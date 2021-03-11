Connect with us
CBN/NIRSAL reopens portal for MSMEs, individuals to access up to N25 million

CBN reopened the portal for MSMEs and households affected by COVID-19 to access up to N25 million.

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, has reopened its portal for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and households affected by COVID-19 to access up to N25 million.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He tweeted, “The CBN, through @NirsalMFB introduces a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An individual can access up to N25million.”

Click here to register.

What you should know

  • The Federal Government had announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal would be exceptionally reopened for 30 states that had been unable to meet their quotas, according to Nairametrics.
  • The government, in its announcement, said that the scheme is aimed at supporting vulnerable MSMEs in the payroll obligations of over 500,000 employees.

Abiola has spent about 14 years in journalism. His career has covered some top local print media like TELL Magazine, Broad Street Journal, The Point Newspaper.The Bloomberg MEI alumni has interviewed some of the most influential figures of the IMF, G-20 Summit, Pre-G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers, Critical Communication World Conference.The multiple award winner is variously trained in business and markets journalism at Lagos Business School, and Pan-Atlantic University. You may contact him via email - [email protected]

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 10th of March 2021, 394 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 11, 2021

By

Covid 19 update symptops

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 159,646 confirmed cases.

On the 10th of March 2021, 394 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

To date, 159,646 cases have been confirmed, 139,983 cases have been discharged and 1,993 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

A total of 1.6 million tests have been carried out as of March 10th, 2021 compared to 1.54 million tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 10th March 2021,

  • Total Number of Cases – 159,646
  • Total Number Discharged – 139,983
  • Total Deaths – 1,993
  • Total Tests Carried out – 1,601,396

According to the NCDC, the 394 new cases are reported from 18 states- Bauchi (75), Lagos (36), Akwa Ibom (33), FCT (32), Nasarawa (29), Kaduna (26), Rivers (25), Ogun (22), Oyo (21), Edo (20), Taraba (18), Imo (17), Ondo (17), Borno (8), Plateau (7), Zamfara (4), Osun (3), and Kano (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 56,661, followed by Abuja (19,397), Plateau (8,976), Kaduna (8,698),  Oyo (6,774), Rivers (6,718), Edo (4,734), Ogun (4,473), Kano (3,851), Ondo (3,066), Kwara (2,988), Delta (2,587), Osun (2,477), Nasarawa (2,254), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,060), Gombe (2,010), Ebonyi (1,965), Anambra (1,813), Akwa Ibom (1,615), and Abia (1,588).

Imo State has recorded 1,569 cases, Bauchi (1,345), Borno (1,308), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (921), Taraba (863), Ekiti (838), Bayelsa (809), Sokoto (769), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (412), Cross River (344), Yobe (293), Zamfara (222), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.

Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.

On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.

On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.

On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.

On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.

Coronavirus

Lagos receives COVID-19 vaccines

The State received its quota of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Published

2 days ago

on

March 9, 2021

By

Lagos State Government has received its quota of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

According to the governor, the state government received the vaccines at 4 a.m. on Tuesday (today).

He said, “The State government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“Lagosians should continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.”

What you should know

  • Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months, according to Nairametrics
  • Federal Government through different agencies had earlier hinted that 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India were expected to arrive today, March 2, 2021.
  • Present at the airport to receive the vaccines are; the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, the DG of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the DG of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

