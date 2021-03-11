Currencies
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX window as foreign reserve dips further
Naira gained marginally against the US Dollar on Wednesday after enduring three days of decline to close at N411.13/$1
Wednesday 10th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N411.13 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira gained marginally against the US Dollar on Wednesday after enduring three days of decline to close at N411.13/$1, representing a 0.21% gain when compared to N412/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 9th March 2021.
Meanwhile, Naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N482/$1 on Wednesday, 10th March 2021, the same as recorded on the previous trading day. It is worth noting that the currency depreciated twice already this week at the parallel market.
Forex turnover also decreased on Wednesday from $110.01 million recorded on Tuesday to stand at $36.92 million, which represents a 66.4% decrease, while Nigeria’s external reserve position plunges further to $34.71 billion.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira gained marginally against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N411.13 to a dollar. This represents an 87 kobo gain when compared to N412/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.35 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 56 kobo gain when compared to N410.91/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it ended the day at N411.13/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window plunged by 66.4%% on Wednesday, 10th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover decreased from $110.01 million recorded on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to $36.02 million on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin soared high to trade at $56,432.01 in the early hours of Thursday, 11th March 2021.
- This increase came after JP Morgan Chase announced that it has created a new debt instrument that provides selected investors with direct exposure to a basket of crypto-focused firms, which has been filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Meanwhile, Norwegian oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, the owner of Aker Asa, also announced earlier in the week that his company has established a business, Seetee AS to tap into the potential of the cryptocurrency market.
- According to him, he believes that bitcoin could become the core of a new monetary architecture and each coin could be worth millions of dollars.
- Meanwhile, Onchain data have revealed that bitcoin exchange balances held on popular trading platforms have continued to deplete since October 2020.
- The analysis shows that popular trading exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, and many other platforms have lost 20% of bitcoin balances during the last 12 months. This suggests that investors are accumulating, rather than selling the bitcoin on exchanges.
Oil prices rally high
Brent Crude oil on Wednesday 10th March 2021 rose by 0.56% to close at $67.9, despite reports by the American Petroleum Institute (API) revealing an estimated crude oil inventory build of as much as 12.79 million barrels for the week ended March 5.
- The price of Brent Crude had topped $70 per barrel in the early hours of Monday before sliding down on account of the news of an attack by rebel Houthi rebel on the Saudi oil infrastructure on Sunday.
- The ministry of Suadi Arabia confirmed that shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran.
- The recent increase in oil price can be attributed to OPEC+’s decision to leave production cuts as they are for another month and reports that the supply of crude was tightening globally as demand began to pick up
- WTI Crude closed at $64.73 (+0.45%), OPEC Basket $66.38, Bonny Light $66.03 (-1.02%), and Natural Gas $2.687 (-0.19%).
External reserve falls to lowest in 10 months
Nigeria’s external reserve continued its decline as it dropped by 0.09% on Tuesday, 9th March 2021 to stand at $34.71 being its lowest position in 10 months
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.74 billion recorded as of Monday, 8th March 2021 to stand at $34.71 billion as of 9th March 2021.
- Nairametrics had reported earlier that Nigeria’s external reserve fell to its lowest level in 10 months, attributing the downward trend to a number of factors, some of which include; forex market intervention, low foreign inflows into the country etc.
- The decline in reserves had continued despite the bullish run witnessed in the global oil market.
- Meanwhile, the CBN has introduced a “Naira4Dollar” scheme in favour of diaspora Nigerians who are seeking to send in money into Nigeria. The is move is aimed at encouraging inflows of diaspora remittances into the country, which is expected to reflect in the nation’s foreign reserve and by extension the exchange rate.
Naira4dollar scheme “is not comprehensive enough” to fix remittance shortages – ABCON Chief
Some experts have raised concerns over the implementation of CBN’s Naira4Dollar policy.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in a bid to manage the exchange rate and improve liquidity in the foreign exchange market, has been introducing forex policies that it expects will curtain demand and improve forex liquidity. The ‘Naira for Dollar’ scheme is the latest policy introduced by the CBN to promote diaspora remittances.
The scheme offers recipients of dollar remittances through CBN’s International Money Transfer Organizations (IMTOs) N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.
However, despite the CBN’s intention to attract more forex into the country through the policy, some experts have raised concerns about the policy’s implementation. They say that the policy is yet to address the issue of monopoly in international money transfer and cost to the sender of the funds. They also believe certain aspects that could make it work have not been adequately addressed.
Nairametrics had a chat with the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadebe, on several forex-related issues. The ABCON boss shared his opinion on the CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and possible challenges, instability of the naira, exchange rate disparity, and what could be the true value of the naira, among others.
His take on CBN’s naira-for-dollar scheme and the major challenges of the policy
Gwadebe said, “On the naira for dollar policy, though a step in the right direction, it’s not totally comprehensive to address the constraints in the remittance space in the economy. The major challenge of the policy is the fixed exchange rate versus the parallel market rate in the market. Also, the involvement of high-level institutions like banks with heavy infrastructural costs makes it usually very costly.
‘’Thirdly, factors like the prevalence of unregulated channels is a major setback to most policy initiatives.’’
His proffered solutions to the instability of the naira
“The solution lies in the change in leadership mindset, transparency, price equilibrium and continuous stakeholders’ engagement. Also, diversification, reduction of debt portfolios, and enhanced internally generated revenue base. In the short run, total unification of exchange rates will hardly be instant as a result of the government’s call for economic patriotism; however, as events unfold in the medium and long run, unification of exchange rate will certainly be achievable.
“The problems we have all over, irrespective of the foreign exchange, are mindset, readiness, willingness, and passion, which are lacking in all aspects. It particularly boils down to our readiness because success, they say, is preparedness and opportunity. Even when an opportunity comes and you are not prepared, you cannot match it. So we all have to have that mindset, from the leadership downwards.”
His assessment of the true value of the naira
He said, “In my opinion, the true value of the naira in the short run is N425/$1 officially and N450/$1 in the parallel market.’’
On whether the parallel market would achieve N450/$1 within a short period of time
“It is very possible, even without the CBN revamping the diaspora remittance which is huge. And they will continue to offer more solutions to make it better. Other countries like Lebanon are surviving on diaspora remittance, so we just have to look for more workable solutions.
‘’Now you can see that crude oil with the attack in Saudi Arabia, has hit over $70. That one is another muscle. You know it’s all about supply and demand, so now with CBN, if you want to deal with them, they will deal with you; they will make the speculators create losses. Also, with the vaccines out already, businesses have started to pick.
“Oil price is on the increase and CBN is diversifying sources; the government is also looking for ways to increase internally generated revenue, and cut their budget expenses. All these will ensure that the naira is within a comfortable limit.’’
Why the exchange rate disparity is still high despite the introduction of various policies by the CBN
He said, “Nigeria is an import-dependent economy, with high rate of negative trade imbalances, rising debt portfolios, porous borders and speculative activities. These, coupled with our infrastructural and institutional deficiencies, make it difficult for any policy to achieve its intended objectives.”
Naira falls to N412/$1 at NAFEX window as dollar supply jumps by 238%
Naira depreciated yet again at the NAFEX window to close at a record low of N412/$1 on Tuesday 9th March 2021
Tuesday 9th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N412 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated yet again at the NAFEX window to close at a record low of N412/$1 on Tuesday 9th March 2021, representing a 0.03% decline when compared to N411.88/$1 recorded on Monday, 8th March 2021.
Also, Naira weakened further against the US Dollar in the parallel market to close at N482/$1 on Tuesday, 9th March 2021, despite recording a similar decline on Monday. This decline at the NAFEX window and at the parallel market came on the back of CBN’s announcement of a Naira4Dollar scheme.
According to the Apex bank, beneficiaries of diaspora remittances will be paid N5 for every $1 remitted through the banks.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar to a record low at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N412 to a dollar. This represents a 12 kobo decline when compared to N411.88/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.91 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 73 kobo gain when compared to N411.64/$1 recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N412/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window skyrocketed by 237.7% on Tuesday, 9th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $32.58 million recorded on Monday, March 8, 2021, to $110.01 million on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin surged by 3.56% to trade at 54.294.73 as at 11.34 pm on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 compared to $503,299.51 recorded around the same time on Monday.
- This increase came after Norwegian oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, owner of Aker Asa announced that his company has established a business, Seetee AS to tap into the potential of the cryptocurrency.
- According to him, he believes that bitcoin could become the core of a new monetary architecture and each coin could be worth millions of dollars.
- Meanwhile, onchain data have revealed that bitcoin exchange balances held on popular trading platforms have continued to deplete since October 2020.
- The analysis shows that popular trading exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, and many other platforms have lost 20% of bitcoin balances during the last 12 months.
- This suggests that investors are accumulating, rather than selling the bitcoin on exchanges.
Oil prices lose further grounds
Brent Crude oil on Tuesday dipped further by 1.41% to close at $67.28 on Tuesday 9th March 2021, after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventories of 12.792 million barrels for the week ending March 5.
- The various crude oil products decline on Tuesday, despite Brent Crude rallying above the predicted $70 per barrel in the early hours of Monday.
- The decline can also be attributed to the attack by rebel Houthi rebel on the Saudi oil infrastructure on Sunday.
- The ministry of Suadi Arabia confirmed that shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.01 (-1.6%), OPEC Basket $67.05 (+7.88%), Bonny Light $66.71 (-1.78%), and Natural Gas $2.662 (-0.08%).
External reserves persistent decline
Nigeria’s external reserve continued its decline as it dropped by 0.29% on Monday, 8th March 2021 to stand at $34.74, being its highest daily decline in over 10 days.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.84 billion recorded last week Friday to stand at $34.74 billion as of 8th March 2021.
- It is worth noting that Nigeria’s external reserve has depleted to its lowest position in 10 months, which was as of 11th May 2020 when the reserve was at $34.66 billion.
- The CBN has however introduced a “Naira4Dollar” scheme in favour of diaspora Nigerians who are seeking to send in money into Nigeria. This is aimed at ensuring that remittance flows and diaspora investments become a significant source of external financing.
