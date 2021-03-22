Columnists
Unemployement & Inflation: MSMEs as a path to recovery
Although the GDP Q4 2020 showed the economy has slipped out of the recession, the unemployment rate shows the country is still in the woods.
A Punch report says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has moved to increase the existing fund under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) for households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from N150bn to N300bn to accommodate more affected individuals and businesses in the economy.
Currently, a total of N149.21bn has been disbursed to 316,869 beneficiaries through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. The Apex bank noted the need to increase consumer expenditure which ultimately should drive output growth following the impact of the pandemic.
In March 2020, the CBN introduced the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility as a stimulus package to reduce the adverse effects of Covid-19 on households and MSMEs. The scheme financed from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF) attracted a rate of 5% per annum till 28 February 2021, after which the interest was to be increased to 9% per annum.
Currently, in a bid to sustain economic recovery, the apex bank has extended the period for an additional one year to 28 February 2022, after which the interest rate of 9% per annum will be effected.
Several schemes aimed at providing finance at low-interest rates have been established by the federal government. These include a special intervention fund managed by the Bank of Industry (BOI) to provide subsidized loans to MSMEs at a rate of 9% per annum.
Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) is another intervention funding scheme anchored by the CBN specifically for enhancing small agricultural businesses of MSMEs. Another such scheme is the MSMEs Guaranteed Offtake Simulation Scheme geared at providing bridge financing to support the payroll costs of MSMEs that are grappling with severe cash flow problems due to the Covid-19 disruptions.
Given the importance of the MSMEs to the country’s economic affairs, being the biggest employer of labour, an additional N150bn at this time to support households and MSMEs is a significant boost to the nation’s economic recovery process.
Before the onset of the pandemic, many households and businesses faced many setbacks arising from the shocks caused by the 2016 recession. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic further worsened the situation. We believe this additional credit stimulus will assist to mitigate the adverse effects of the pandemic on already pressured households and MSMEs.
Although, the GDP Q4 2020 showed the economy has slipped out of the recession, however, the unemployment rate reported at 33.3% by the end of Q4 2020 shows the country is still in the woods. In our view, resolving the unemployment situation in Nigeria will be largely dependent upon the efficacy of government policies in stimulating private sector investment particularly in the real sector of the economy and the role of MSME’s cannot be overemphasized.
That said, there is the need to ensure proper disbursement and management of these funds to ensure proper use where most needed.
Telecommunications: The silver lining in a recovering economy
More growth is expected in data and voice subscriptions, as smartphone adoption and covid-19 disruptions persist.
Based on the recent telecommunication sector survey released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on active voice and internet subscription for Q4 2020, the total number of active voice subscription declined by 0.32% q/q but rose by 10.78% y/y to 204.6 million.
On the other hand, the total internet subscriber base grew by 1.84% q/q and 22.38% y/y to 154.3 million. Using an estimated population of c.206 million, the mobile penetration and internet adoption rate stands at 99% and 75%, respectively. Furthermore, analysis per state in Q4 2020 showed that Lagos state had the highest number of subscribers in both active voice and internet subscription with 24.88m and 18.94m subscribers, respectively.
In respect of market positioning of players in the industry, MTN maintained its fore front for both active voice and internet subscription in Q4 2020. For voice subscription, MTN retained its top spot with a market share of 39.5% ( vs Q4 2019; 37.2%) trailed by Airtel (27.2% vs Q42019; 27.2%), GLO (26.8% vs Q4 2019; 28.0%), 9MOBILE (6.3% vs Q4 2019; 7.4%) and Others (0.2% vs Q4 2019: 0.2%).
READ: MTN leads with market share of 40.14% in telephony subscription
For Internet subscription, MTN also took the lead with a market share of 42.4% (vs Q4 2019; 42.9%), followed by AIRTEL (26.8% vs Q4 2019; 27.4%), GLO (26.0% vs Q4 2019; 22.9%), 9MOBILE (4.6% vs Q4 2019; 6.4%) and Others (0.3% vs Q4 2019; 0.3%).
The growing use of social media, virtual communication tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, etc amid covid-19 disruptions, remote working and the attendant need to stay connected has built strong momentum for internet subscription. This performance was further evidenced by the impressive earnings printed by industry players in the last earning releases.
Among other things is the nation’s favourable demographic evidenced by an increasingly youthful population, rising smartphone penetration, and the continued investments in improving internet infrastructure to accelerate 4G coverage across the country. Also contributing, is the heightened competition among industry players for market share has also forced prices of data bundles lower, making internet usage very attractive to the average user, and perhaps this would eventually make data cheaper like it is in other markets.
READ: Nigeria’s telecom sector posts double digit growth of 18.1%, manufacturing, others contract
The Nigeria’s telecommunication sector continues to leverage the improving smartphone population, increasingly digitalised economy, and the paradigm shift in the work environment, to post enviable results. Looking ahead, we expect more growth in data and voice subscriptions, as smartphone adoption and covid-19 disruptions persist.
However, we leave our card wide-opened considering the downside risk which we envisage might constitute a significant drag to subscribers base should they fail to integrate their National Identification Number (NIN) with their respective Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card before the deadline.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Nigeria’s inflation at a four-year peak
Amid tepid growth, rising inflation and unemployment, the economy sits in a precarious position that requires urgent and strategic efforts.
Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its February 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, showing that headline inflation rose 17.33% y/y and 0.86% m/m on the back of a rise in both food Inflation and core Inflation, up 21.79% y/y and 12.38% y/y respectively in the month of February 2021.
The surge in food inflation on the back of supply chain disruption emanating from the pandemic, FX restrictions, border closure and climate-related shocks has continued to drive the rise in consumer price index alongside increasing utility costs.
The rise in food inflation for the period was on the back of a rise in the prices of food items such as; bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits and vegetables, fish, oil and fats among other food items.
READ: A summer of higher food prices, limited room for monetary policy
On the other hand, the rise in other items less farm produce (core Inflation) component was on the back of the spike in airfare, medical services, pharmaceutical products, motor cars, dental services, hair dressing, medical services, road transport fare, vehicle spare parts among others.
At the state level, all the states in the federation reported spikes in both headline and food inflation. For headline inflation, the states of Kogi (24.73% y/y), Bauchi (22.92% y/y), Ebonyi (20.45% y/y) recorded the highest increases in price, while Enugu (14.73% y/y), Kwara ( 14.25% y/y) and Cross River (12.97% y/y) saw the most minimal rise in the month of February.
Similarly, food Inflation surged mostly in Kogi (30.47% y/y), Ebonyi (25.73% y/y) and Sokoto (25.68% y/y), while Gombe (19.32% y/y), Bauchi (18.74% y/y) and Akwa Ibom (18.70% y/y) printed the least growth.
READ: Inflation rate up 207% since 2009 as bad economic policies ravages naira.
In this situation of tepid growth, rising inflation and unemployment, the economy sits in a precarious position that requires urgent and strategic efforts. Going forward, the outlook for inflation is not positive with pressure expected from both the food and core baskets of the CPI.
On the core inflation, we expect pressure from fuel subsidy removal and higher electricity prices. Crude oil prices have been up recently and the attendant impact on the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit will translate into higher fuel prices unless the government decides on a return to the subsidy regime.
For food inflation, while the decision to reopen the border should be positive, we expect food prices to remain elevated on continued insecurity challenges in food-producing regions.
