Living on the Covid side of life: The new normal and the rise of Gig economic platforms in Africa
Gig economy companies doubled down on providing health care and sanitary support to workers on their platforms.
Would you like to be a taxi driver? You know, using your vehicle to transport people around town and get paid? Many people would say no, preferring to work in full-time employment where career progression is possible. Today, there are thousands of educated Nigerians, including some with regular day jobs, working as on-demand drivers on platforms like Uber and Bolt. Some people have even quipped that driving for these platforms pays better than their day jobs.
Ride-hailing platforms such as Uber and Bolt are the poster child of the gig economy—a catch-all term used to describe online marketplaces that have emerged over the last decade for short-term and freelance work.
These marketplaces typically focus on niche services such as transportation, food delivery, content writing, music production, graphics design or programming. These fully digital marketplaces try to match people (the buyer) with independent workers (the seller) who can provide these services on request; meanwhile, the platform handles everything from payments to ratings for the buyer and seller. A report by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) estimates that the global gig was worth $4.5 trillion in 2018, with the US unsurprisingly being the largest market with 53 million gig workers and total gig spending of $1.3 trillion.
Across Africa, the gig economy platforms take different forms. For example, there are Kobo360 and Lori Systems, two companies that have each raised at least $37 million to connect people with third-party truck drivers on-demand. Lori Systems estimates that the African haulage market is worth $180 billion annually.
There’s also SweepSouth, which has raised $6 million from investors, and Eden Life, which provide on-demand home cleaning services, among many other things, in South Africa and Nigeria, respectively. But there are also other platforms for professional services like accounting, graphics design, programming, content writing, among others. Some companies, such as Toptal, recruit experienced developer talent for international companies with salary opportunities above the local market rates. Other platforms connecting skilled workers to international clients include UpWork, Paydesk and Fiverr, an $8.6 billion company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019.
Buoyed by these platforms, the number of gig workers in Africa has increased over the last few years. For unemployed skills workers, freelancing is a crucial way to earn a living on the internet. Freelancing has become a vital side hustle with clients springing forth from developed countries and willing to pay in dollars for professionals.
However, with the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 and COVID-19 control measures, the global economy tumbled. The lockdowns, particularly full lockdowns, grounded mobility and forced many people to isolate themselves at home. Business temporarily shut down physical operations, and employees started working from home. But not every job can be done from home, and that’s definitely the case for many gig workers offering ride-hailing services.
Ride-hailing suffered as ride orders plummeted globally, affecting the earning power of many gig workers. For instance, in the second quarter of 2020, Uber’s gross booking volume declined by 35% compared to the previous year. Other platforms such as Kobo360 and Lori Systems worried about the impact of government lockdowns, with Kobo360 warning that 3,000 of its truck drivers in Nigeria stopped working until they got clarity on the mobility restrictions.
In African countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Kenya, Uber and Bolt swiftly introduced logistics services—which were classified as essential services by the government—to keep these companies and their drivers in the business. But this was not enough. And because gig workers are not employees, they are not eligible for steady salary payments, paid leave, insurance and health benefits, although this is a rapidly evolving area with the recent judgement by the UK Supreme Court on the status of Uber Drivers. Indeed, the experience was scary for many, with several news reports early in the pandemic proclaiming the gig economy was dead.
But they were wrong. The gig economy is more alive than ever. While Uber and Bolt suffered declines in the first half of 2020, ride orders soared again in the second half, and Uber could return to pre-pandemic growth levels by the first half of 2021. Logistics services such as Eden Life, OyaNow, Gokada and Jumia Food have recorded impressive growth since March 2020 as the food delivery industry reorganised amid the lockdown and gained traction in the months that followed.
Outside food delivery, the number of independent riders working as logistics providers for other businesses, including Jumia, the pan-African retailer, is reportedly growing. At one point in mid-2020, the Nigerian government threatened to enforce stricter logistics regulations because the number of operators had increased within a short period.
Financial services play an important role in the gig economy. For starters, payments is at the heart of commercial exchanges on gig platforms. These days, companies are leveraging embedded financial services to build wallets to hold a user’s funds and lending solutions to buyers and sellers on their platform.
A crucial part of the resilience of the gig economy, particularly platforms and providers of physical services, is they are highly essential. When Kobo360 warned of disruptions to its truck activities, it predicted that supermarkets and major stores could run out of food items, medical supplies and other critical items within seven days. That warning was instructive, and within a few days, the government clarified the exemption for essential service workers to include truck drivers moving in and out of a state. Food delivery and other logistics operators have also benefited from their essential status, which has kept them in business.
Also, gig economy companies doubled down on providing health care and sanitary support to workers on their platforms. Over the last year, Kobo360, Uber, Bolt, Jumia, Gokada, among others, have each supplied their riders with nose masks, hand sanitisers and other support to help them complete their orders within different cities.
But while physical gig economy services are the most visible kind of freelance work, professional services are growing despite the pandemic. The world is flat. And technology, especially communication services, have shrunk the world even further by enabling buyers halfway across the globe to find and hire skilled workers to provide a service—ranging from accounting, data analysis, video production, content writing, programming and content marketing.
Call them a mix of creatives and techies; these jobs are increasingly populated by skilled young Africans who are bypassing geography limitations to earn from abroad while residing in their home countries. Last year, gig economy platforms like UpWork and Fiverr saw their numbers reach new highs as demand for professional services soared. For instance, Fiverr, which has 3.4 million active buyers, saw its revenue grow 77% year-on-year to top $189.5 million in 2020. Homegrown African companies such as TalentQL, Semicolon, Gebeya and Decagon are equally connecting Africa’s top developer talent to global companies.
For venture capitalists, the gig economy represents a growing and profitable opportunity because of the large number of young Africans and the relatively low living costs (compared to rich countries). If properly trained, Africa’s young folks could turn the continent into a crucial hub that supplies the world with talent for a wide variety of tasks such as article writing and programming.
For us at Trium and other venture builders and investors, the goal now is to identify startups and local platforms that are enabling this on the continent and support them. Because like it or not, Africa is the future. Its young population of digital natives represent an essential chance to leapfrog many of the continent’s challenges using creatively and using technology. We’re excited for the future and on the lookout for innovators building scalable gig economy platforms.
As you ponder on these words, whether you’re an individual investor or investment firm, its important to develop partnerships with venture builders and trend spotters who provide better access to deals and investment opportunities. The same goes for enterprising startups on the lookout for the right connections with a venture builder that not only provides much-needed funding to grow your business but is committed to your success in Africa and beyond. That’s where we, Trium, come in: we’re venture builders and an investment firm chasing game-changing innovation.
By: Adedeji Olowe and Oluwatoyin Ashipa
The Gaming Industry – the helping hand in Bitcoin trading
The profit potential of Bitcoin has prompted many users to start Bitcoin trading.
Gaming is one of the most popular hobbies of the 21st century. The gaming industry has seen to it that lots of games are produced that just add up on the pile of already existing games. In other words, gamers all over the world have plenty of games to choose from.
The industry keeps track of trends and makes sure to use technological advancements to advance itself. That’s how PCs and other gaming devices have become better. Even mobile phones evolved into smartphones and eventually into gaming phones which prompted the rise of the mobile gaming industry. Better systems means developers can take games to the next level as these systems can take them.
When it comes to trends, Bitcoin is the current trend that has already made a place for itself in the industry. The many benefits of its use have prompted several companies to accept it as a payment method. But Bitcoin has inspired developers to develop several kinds of games as well.
These are trading card games and matching games, which are mostly apps you can enjoy on your mobile device. The profit potential of Bitcoin has prompted many users to start Bitcoin trading. However, you need the basics to do so.
That’s where the industry comes in with Bitcoin trading simulators. Here are some suggestions regarding such apps:
Bitcoin Hero
If you’re looking for a virtual market that you can practice Bitcoin trading, then Bitcoin Hero is the app for you. Besides the virtual market which will be your playground where you’ll learn the basics of trading, you’ll also get some tools for market analysis. The complexity of Bitcoin trading won’t be so foreign after spending some time with this app.
Alternatively, you can go for one of the many trading platforms. Among them, you’ll come across the Bitcoin Pro app which will do the trading for you. But you’ll need an account first if you’re looking to make use of these services. Naturally, you’ll need to go over the tutorials and a demo lesson to familiarize yourself with the settings of the app. Once you do so, then you can try out the platform with a live session. Afterward, you can adjust the platform’s settings and increase your budget if you want to. In other words, you’ll be in control of the platform.
Altcoin Fantasy
This app differs a bit from Bitcoin Hero in that it doesn’t just support Bitcoin when it comes to providing the trading simulation experience. It covers other cryptocurrencies as well which is why it’s pretty handy. The virtual market is filled with other players that will be the competition you’ll face later when you’re trading for real.
In addition to this, you’ll get tools that will help you analyze the market. These analyses will help you make important decisions when trading. Once you’ve amped up your skills you can take part in one of the many competitions the app has to offer. If you’re skilled enough you’ll walk away with a prize in Bitcoin or any other crypto that you’d prefer.
Conclusion
These are just 2 of the many trading simulator apps that you’ll come across. Also, these are some of the many Bitcoin games you’ll come across. The simulators will come in handy if you’re looking to be prepared when it comes to Bitcoin trading.
Since the value of this virtual currency is on the rise its popularity will also grow. As a result, you’ll have much tougher competition than it is now so, it’s good for you to arm yourself with the proper skills for the job. That way you’ll navigate through the competition, build up your skills and you’ll be a successful trader.
Ikeja Electric condemns assault on staff
…culprit apprehended and charged to court
Popoola Olakunle, a staff of Ikeja Electric was stabbed on his head, in the course of duty, at Oladeroun area, New Oko-Oba in Fagba area, Lagos, last week.
The culprit, Saheed Olanrewaju aka Usama, a resident of 12, Abiodun Street, Iju-Ishaga in Fagba was subsequently apprehended on Tuesday, 16th March 2021, with the assistance of the Traditional Ruler’s team and handed over to the Oko-Oba police station for immediate prosecution.
So far, plans have been concluded by the Police to arraign the suspect before Ogba Magistrate Court tomorrow Friday, 19th March 2021.
In his reaction, the Head of Corporate Communications Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue cautioned against continuous assault on IE field staff, stressing that the company has strong commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its employees and will not compromise in its efforts to safeguard this commitment.
“Ikeja Electric will continue to condemn these attack on its employees in strong terms. While we understand that there may be sentiments regarding utility services can be quite emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staff is completely irrational, irresponsible and unproductive, especially where Ikeja Electric has provided multiple channels through which our customers can lodge formal complaints with respect to our service. Where responses from these channels are deemed unsatisfactory, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has also set up a robust forum office for the redress of customer complaints,” he said.
“In the interest of the safety of our employees and for a harmonious relationship with our customers, Ikeja Electric will continue the deliberate engagement of all stakeholders in flashpoint areas to find ways to amicably resolve all pertinent issues of concern to its customers and communities.
“However, where these attacks persist, Ikeja Electric Plc, in line with her obligation to provide service under a conducive atmosphere to its customers, will as a matter of course, continue to escalate such matters to law enforcement agencies and will promptly withdraw its services from communities and customers that prove too hostile to operate in.”
“We wish to therefore urge all stakeholders, community leaders, leaders of youth groups and all persons of interest to remain mindful of these matters and adopt a more civil approach to engagements as all parties are deserving of reciprocal respect and regard as espoused by all laws.
“While there may be concerns and disputes arising from time to time, we remain committed to finding long-lasting peaceful resolutions in the equitable interests of all parties.”
