Stanbic Bank, Julius Berger fired up, investors gain N178 billion
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session of the week on an impressive note.
Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.89% to close at 38,722.87 index points as against 38.382.39 index points recorded in the previous trading session. Nigerian investors printed gains of N178.14 billion at the end of Monday’s trading session.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -3.80%, and N20.25 trillion respectively. The local bourse recorded 26 gainers against 6 losers to begin trading on the positive route.
- JBERGER (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CHAMPION (-8.20%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- JBERGER N17 1.7 10.00% to close at N18.7
- STANBIC N40 4 10.00% to close at N44
- UACN N7.5 0.5 6.67%to close at N8
- JOHNHOLT N0.46 0.03 6.52% to close at N0.49
- INTBREW N5.1 0.3 5.88% to close at N5.4
Top losers
- CHAMPION 8.20% to close at N2.24
- JAIZBANK N0.67 -0.03 -4.48% to close at N0.64
- JAPAULGOLD N0.49 -0.02 -4.08% to close at N0.47
- CHIPLC N0.31 -0.01 -3.23% to close at N0.3
- EARNAFRCA N1.1 -0.03 -2.73% to close at N1.07
Outlook
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday closed on a positive route following gains recorded by blue-chip firms like STANBIC, JBERGER, and UACN.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying amid growing uncertainty in Nigeria’s key international market, which includes resurging COVID-19 cases.
Cryptocurrency
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
The five-time ‘world footballer of the year’ would collect 770 JUV tokens for each senior career goal scored.
The world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento on Sunday as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It’s the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fan interaction into the world’s most popular sport.
Fan Tokens like $JUV permits Juventus fans to interact extensively with their football club and participate in various decisions through the Socios app.
At the time of writing Chiliz the sport-based crypto, trading at $0.550926 with a daily trading volume of $1.07 Billion.
Chiliz is up 0.03% for the day and currently has a market value of $3.077 Billion.
The five-time ”World football of the year” would collect 770 JUV tokens – for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans. Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer recently spoke on his future at the club amid the recent exit of his team from the Champion League stage;
“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies!
“Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!
“Join me in this journey! Let’s go!”
Billionaire Watch
The secret to Tyler Perry’s $1billion dollar empire
Tyler Perry went from sleeping in his car after flopped shows to becoming a billionaire entertainer.
Over the years a distinct class of sectors has been noted for producing the most billionaires. When you go through any rich list you are most likely to find these sectors fully represented and leading the park. According to Visual Capitalist, these following sectors produced the most billionaires from 2009 to 2020.
- Technology
- Health industries
- Industrials
- Real estate.
Where is entertainment?
Despite the luxurious lifestyle of high flying celebrities, The entertainment industry has hardly been a billion-dollar sector for entertainers. Most famous celebrities with millions of followers around the world are nowhere close to a billion-dollar net worth. Entertainers have always struggled with finances after their peak years while some ended up in debt. But recently there has been a slight break away from the norm. Some entertainers are finding new ways to climb the money tree and are succeeding at it.
Tyler Perry belongs to a distinct class
According to Forbes, there are very few entertainers who ever get to make it to the billion-dollar club. When eventually they make it there, it is hardly from their craft. For example, Kanye West made it to the billion-dollar circle from a partnership deal with Adidas, not his music. Forbes stated that Kanye West’s entire music catalog is worth a paltry $90m.
Jay Z made it to the circle from a series of investments that cut across various sectors.
Tyler Perry belongs to a unicorn class of entertainers who achieved a billion-dollar net worth solely from their craft.
Tyler Perry’s journey to riches
Tyler Perry went from sleeping in his car after flopped shows to becoming a billionaire entertainer. In an exclusive interview with Forbes, he shared his personal journey and struggles to feed and pay rent.
Perry dropped out of high school. He did not attend any business school. He worked odd jobs to get by while performing his shows for a meagre crowd. Tyler Perry explained to Forbes that he had to work in hotels, sell cars and collect bills.
$12,000 seed money
Perry kicked off his production with $12,000 he saved from his many odd jobs. He used the money to rent space at a community theater in Atlanta to produce a work he had drafted in his spare time.
He kicked off his career from there, touring and performing his debut drama “I knew I have been saved” in different cities. It wasn’t rosy and couldn’t pay the bills. He had to sleep in his car for 3 months at a time.
In 2001 he was invited by Oprah Winfrey to her popular talk show and that was when his special relationship with Oprah Winfrey started.
Oprah Winfrey’s billion-dollar advice
Perry revealed to Forbes how much of his business success he owes to Oprah Winfrey’s advice. Perry revealed that he was advised by Oprah Winfrey to own his entire operation. Perry owns a sprawling 330-acre Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. He produces his own content and owns 100% of it.
Forbes credited this strategy as the silver bullet that landed Perry in the billion-dollar circle. According to Forbes, Perry started earning a pretax income of $1.4 billion in 2005.
Tyler Perry current net worth
According to Forbes, Tyler Perry officially became a billionaire in 2020. He is currently worth $1bn.
He joins a distinct class of entertainers who reached a billion-dollar status solely from their craft.
What you should know
- Tyler Perry famous character Madea – an elderly Black woman – made him a total of $290m, according to Newsweek. The Madea Franchise consists of 14 movies spanning a period of 11 years.
- He gets paid $150m every year for fresh content by media giants Viacom CBS, according to Newsweek.
- He owns his entire means of production and often rents it out to other production companies. This is believed by Forbes to be his key comparative advantage over other entertainers.
