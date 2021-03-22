Paid Content
Top reasons to invest in Grenada
Range Developments, an ultra-luxury resort developer, offers access to second citizenship via its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.
• Dual citizenship in Grenada
By investing US $220,000 (through a limited partnership structure), plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship in Grenada. Additionally, no visit to or residence on the island is required. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship for parents, grandparents, dependent children (below the age of 30), and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity. Exit options provide the ability to realize capital gain on the investment after the five-year holding period.
• Residency in the United States of America
Once a citizen of Grenada, investors will have access to the USA E2 visa application. By making an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in a business that the investor is able to develop and direct, residency in the US is granted. Grenada is the only Caribbean country to offer this access, which also allows for visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries, including the EU Schengen area, the UK, Singapore and Russia. Grenada is one of only six countries in the world that has a visa waiver agreement on a 30-day stay with China.
An applicant may reside in the USA under the E2 visa for up to 122 days without the requirement to pay tax on his world wide income.
• Luxury real estate project
One of the government-approved projects that qualifies for the programme, and Range Developments’ third in the Caribbean, is Six Senses La Sagesse, expected to be complete in late 2022. It is slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Six Senses is widely recognised as the industry leader in developing sustainable hotels and resorts, with a commitment to respect the local environment. Just 15 minutes from Grenada’s airport, the resort will be located on a beach named by The Sunday Times and The Telegraph as one of the Best Beaches in the Caribbean.
• Track Record of Success
Investing in Six Senses La Sagesse means investing in a track record of success. Range Developments’ two previous projects in the Caribbean have garnered top accolades. The Park Hyatt St. Kitts was voted Best New Hotel in the Caribbean by CNN and Condé Nast Traveler recognised Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski on the island of Dominica as one of the Hottest New Hotel Openings in 2019.
Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Projects by the resort developer have attracted over 1,800 investors and helped more than 4,000 of their family members gain second citizenship so far via its Citizenship by Investment programme. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects.
Microfinance Development Company to launch Liquidity Management Platform
The event will focus on liquidity management, risk asset creation and other macroeconomic challenges faced by the microfinance industry.
The Microfinance Industry in Nigeria is set to experience a major breakthrough in its operations, as the Microfinance Development Company Ltd (MDCL), plans to launch its Intermember Liquidity Placement Platform (ILPP) during a high-level business forum for key stakeholders in the microfinance industry. The event, which is being organised by MDCL, will hold on March 31, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, and will play host to Managing Directors of Microfinance Banks and key decision makers in the banking, technology, SME and financial services industries.
Rightly themed, “The 21st Century MFB: Leveraging Technology to Drive Financial Inclusion in the MFB Industry”, the event will focus on liquidity management, risk asset creation and other macroeconomic challenges faced by the microfinance industry, with a view to proffering viable solutions to them.
The Keynote Speaker at the event is Lawrence Amadi, a Technology Advisory Partner at KPMG. He will be joined by other seasoned captains of industry and thought leaders drawn from different business verticals. Some of them include the Chief Executive Officer of MDCL, Obinna Onunkwo; Managing Director of InfoWARE Ltd, Uwa Agbonile; the Chief Executive Officer of Appzone Ltd, Obi Emetarom; the Managing Partner of Bloomfield Law Practice, Doyin Afun; and the Managing Director/CEO of Law Union and Rock, Ademayowa Adeduro.
Speaking about the upcoming event, the Chairman of MDCL and Founder of Hasal Microfinance Bank, Rogers Nwoke stated, “the Microfinance Banks (MFBs) are critical to Nigeria’s financial inclusion goals, particularly because of their role in providing financial services to the underserved segments of the Nigerian economy. However, the industry witnessed a high failure rate in the past, owing largely to issues of poor corporate governance, weak liquidity position, high cost of funds and the harsh realities of the Nigerian business environment, among other factors. This event has been put together to address one of those critical factors, which is the challenge of liquidity.”
He further noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deployed measures to strengthen corporate governance and enhance sustainability, going by the revision of minimum capital requirements for microfinance banks. MDCL is complementing the effort of CBN by providing credit facilities, liquidity management and also strengthening compliance with statutory requirements by the beneficiary MFBs.
When asked about the Intermember Liquidity Placement Platform (ILPP) which the company is launching on the day of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of MDCL and Managing Director of PurpleMoney Microfinance Bank, Obinna Onunkwo said, “as a company, we have successfully developed an online trading platform for use by microfinance banks registered in Nigeria, to securely place liquidity among themselves. This is in line with our objective of facilitating funding for microfinance banks to provide affordable loans to MSMEs and the financially excluded population. We have also created a Digital Lending platform for Microloans under the Shared Services initiative for the industry, and it will be formally introduced to the public at the event. Our goal is to assist the MFBs address the challenges of short-term liquidity, thereby allowing them to grow in a sustainable manner.”
A very notable figure in the Microfinance Industry and Founder of LAPO Microfinance Bank, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, made a strong argument in favour of the platform. According to him, “deposit mobilization is very critical to the success of MFBs. Sadly, the industry does not enjoy the same benefit of interbank liquidity trading which commercial banks have access to via the Scripless Securities Settlement System (S4) trading platform, under the auspices of CBN. That arrangement allows banks to access trade of overnight and other short-term instruments to meet daily cash obligations. The MFBs need a similar arrangement to meet their cash obligations, but that has been non-existent till this moment. I am happy that MDCL has decided to find a solution to this perennial challenge.”
The event is being organised in partnership with technology giant, InfoWARE Limited, a company that is ultimately committed to empowering the financial ecosystem across Africa with real-time market data and powerful software solutions. Other partners include Appzone Limited, a renowned pan-African software solutions company; Law Union and Rock Insurance Ltd, the insurance company of choice in Nigeria; Bloomfield Law Practice, a foremost full-service law firm; and Stanbic IBTC Bank.
Incorporated in 2019, Microfinance Development Company Limited (MDCL) is a private-sector led Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) conceived by the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) to primarily address the problems of liquidity and capacity in the microfinance industry. The company sources, manages and disburses funds to MFBs in order to build sustainable institutions that would fulfil their collective social mandate of lending to the active poor and micro/small enterprises. In addition, it also provides capacity-building support to the beneficiary institutions.
You can learn more about MDCL here: https://mdcng.com/
U.S. Lawmaker: Microtransactions on Blockchain technology is the future
Microtransactions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain is indeed the future.
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC 10), Republican Leader of the House Financial Services Committee, was the guest for the pilot episode of online YouTube series Blockchain Policy Matters, and he believes that microtransactions done on blockchain technology is the future. Blockchain Policy Matters is hosted by Bitcoin Association founding president Jimmy Nguyen.
The North Carolina representative is a true believer of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, and all eyes are currently on him as digital currencies and financial fairness become hot topics in Washington D.C. McHenry is very vocal about his support for the adoption of blockchain technology.
“Imagine talking about a very small transaction, to perhaps read an article or for a driverless car to ask another driverless car to let you pass. There are huge opportunities that are quite limitless for the use of blockchain technology….. The potential here is that you have connected with your daily life perhaps dozens or hundreds of transactions. I think that is the world of the future—potentially thousands of these small transactions [that] would enable your life in a more seamless way,” McHenry said.
What the Republican leader is talking about here is the ability of the Bitcoin SV blockchain to process instant microtransactions at a very low cost. The BSV test network has recently hit a record of more than 9,000 transactions per second. A 2020 report states that Bitcoin SV processed average daily transactions of 636,632 at an average fee of 0.002 USD for the period of January 1 to July 24. And the price can get even lower as the network continuously increases its capacity.
“We’re talking about a wholly different view that is broadly enabled by technology; you may not be able to see it, you may not be able to feel it, but you’ll experience the good results of it in the future,” McHenry explained.
“The first layer here is to actually monetize the Internet and to make the Internet truly the Internet of money…. Bitcoin is that layer that will enable us to take the exchange of data and actually have an exchange of data for some value. I think it’s a huge opportunity to connect data and tradeable value,” McHenry added.
At present, countries from all over the world are already taking advantage of blockchain technology by developing various innovative platforms. For instance, Australian company Layer2 Technologies has already tested B-Vote, a voting system built on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, and it has found that it is more than capable of handling all of the votes of the country’s entire population. B-Vote will provide transparency, immutability and security to voting—something that many countries need. McHenry is aware of these benefits and believes the federal government needs blockchain technology in its system.
“Those honeypots of data and information—the federal government keeps building and is intentional about building up these really clunky, last-generation systems. So, the federal government has to advance dramatically. I think blockchain technology for our federal record-keeping is really quite right, but that is going to take quite a while to do,” McHenry said.
Microtransactions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain is indeed the future, and policymakers need to gain a basic education about this technology in order to approve of its widespread adoption.
