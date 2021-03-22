Top reasons to invest in Grenada

Investors looking for a solid, international real estate investment should consider the unique opportunity available on the island of Grenada, located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Range Developments, an ultra-luxury resort developer, offers access to second citizenship via its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. The island nation, fondly referred to as the Spice Island, offers Nigerian investors the chance to secure a better future for themselves and their families. There are more reasons to invest in the island than its friendly residents, white sand beaches, crystal blue water, locally made rum and chocolate, and nutmeg scented breezes.

• Dual citizenship in Grenada

By investing US $220,000 (through a limited partnership structure), plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship in Grenada. Additionally, no visit to or residence on the island is required. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship for parents, grandparents, dependent children (below the age of 30), and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity. Exit options provide the ability to realize capital gain on the investment after the five-year holding period.

• Residency in the United States of America

Once a citizen of Grenada, investors will have access to the USA E2 visa application. By making an investment (suggested minimum amount is US $150,000) in the United States in a business that the investor is able to develop and direct, residency in the US is granted. Grenada is the only Caribbean country to offer this access, which also allows for visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries, including the EU Schengen area, the UK, Singapore and Russia. Grenada is one of only six countries in the world that has a visa waiver agreement on a 30-day stay with China.

An applicant may reside in the USA under the E2 visa for up to 122 days without the requirement to pay tax on his world wide income.

• Luxury real estate project

One of the government-approved projects that qualifies for the programme, and Range Developments’ third in the Caribbean, is Six Senses La Sagesse, expected to be complete in late 2022. It is slated to feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Six Senses is widely recognised as the industry leader in developing sustainable hotels and resorts, with a commitment to respect the local environment. Just 15 minutes from Grenada’s airport, the resort will be located on a beach named by The Sunday Times and The Telegraph as one of the Best Beaches in the Caribbean.

• Track Record of Success

Investing in Six Senses La Sagesse means investing in a track record of success. Range Developments’ two previous projects in the Caribbean have garnered top accolades. The Park Hyatt St. Kitts was voted Best New Hotel in the Caribbean by CNN and Condé Nast Traveler recognised Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski on the island of Dominica as one of the Hottest New Hotel Openings in 2019.

Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Projects by the resort developer have attracted over 1,800 investors and helped more than 4,000 of their family members gain second citizenship so far via its Citizenship by Investment programme. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects.

