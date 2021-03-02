Nigerian Stock Exchange unveils e-filing portal

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has today announced the launching of an e-filing portal, X-Filing on its platform.

This is according to a notification available on The Exchange’s website and seen by Nairametrics.

According to the disclosure, X-Filing is a fully integrated, secure web interface designed to facilitate the submission and processing of securities listing applications online. It provides Dealing Members Firms (DMFs) and other accredited sponsors with a simple, efficient and convenient means to submit securities listing on behalf of issuers, conserving time and resources.

In lieu of this, it is understandable to infer that the recent development is part of concerted efforts by The Exchange to leverage on technology to drive an effective and efficient market. A testament to this is the recent upgrade to the NSE Issuers’ Portal, X-Issuer, the launching of Africa’s first end-to-end public offering subscription platform, X-PO among others.

What you should know

X-Filing is equipped with features that enable submission, review and approval of securities listing applications.

The portal can also be used to generate listing and application reports, easily track application status, check estimated listing, application fees and make payment online.

The web interface is accessible via: https://efiling.nse.com.ng​

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, NSE Executive Director, Regulation, Ms. Tinuade Awe remarked that: “The launch of X-Filing accords with The Exchange’s commitment to leverage technology to drive regulatory objectives and ease compliance for stakeholders. Automating the securities listing process of the NSE is, therefore, a major milestone for us in our quest to ease the burden of listing for applicants and to attract new listings.

“As an agile Exchange, we continue to review our processes to ensure quick time to market as required by all our stakeholders. We have adopted an integrated approach to ensure a seamless end-to-end process that will allow Issuers to manage their securities listings and other applications from anywhere they choose at any time.

“The Portal has been designed to enhance our securities listing application processes, thereby improving Issuers’ experience. We are, therefore, confident that the features we have incorporated will enhance the competitiveness of the Nigerian capital market as a global listing destination.”