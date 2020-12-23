NSE launches X-PO, first end-to-end public offering subscription platform in Africa

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the launching of X-PO, an online platform for the subscription of Public Offerings, in a bid to engender eco-friendly and sustainable business operations.

According to a disclosure made available by the NSE and seen by Nairametrics, the launching is sequel to a ‘No Objection’ approval obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria.

Nairametrics gathered that the technology-driven platform is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to provide a smarter and efficient way to manage public offers in the Nigerian capital market, improving users experience in the public offerings value chain.

What you should know

X-PO is a self-service portal that allows investors to conveniently subscribe and make payments for public offers through the web and mobile (USSD), avoiding the hassle of physical completion and submission of public offering applications forms and visiting the bank for payment.

It is useful to players within the capital market such as investors, registrars, brokers, issuing houses, etc.

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, noted that,