Ant Group could see its value drop by $150 billion
Ant Group could see its valuation dropping as much as $150 billion after its public listing was postponed.
The world’s biggest fintech startup – Ant Group, which was earlier planning for the world’s biggest IPO, could see its valuation drop by $150 billion after its public listing was postponed, according to experts.
In a report credited to CNBC, the experts disclosed that ever since its home country – China, disclosed that there will be tighter regulations as regards to micro-lending, it could trigger the fintech company to hold more capital and make Ant group look a bit more like a traditional bank rather than a tech startup.
“The biggest risk for Ant will be shifting from a fintech to a capital intensive regulated bank and not losing its competitive connection with consumers,” Eric Schiffer, CEO of private equity firm, The Patriarch Organization, told CNBC by email.
“The proposed regulation decimates Ant’s valuation to more than 1/2, taking it under $150 billion.”
Some days ago, Ant Group suspended its world record-setting IPO scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai. A spokesperson for Ant Group apologized for the delay of its initial public offering and further disclosed that the Group was working through regulatory concerns with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
What you should know
The world’s payment juggernaut, Ant Group, was hoping to raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering (IPO), after setting the price for its shares today, making it the biggest listing of all in modern history.
The Chinese financial powerhouse had earlier disclosed previously that it would divide its stock issuance equally across Chinese major stock exchanges, which include Shanghai and Hong Kong, issuing 1.67 billion new shares at each of those exchanges.
Investment Watch: European Stocks outmatch their American rivals
On a W/W performance review, the Spanish Stock index, IBEX up 13.13%, and French Stock In CAC 40 up 12.59%
European Stocks hovered at 8-month highs, on optimism around signs of a breakthrough of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Although concerns on the negative disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on global investors.
- On a W/W performance review, the Spanish Stock index, IBEX, up 13.13%.
- French Stock in CAC 40 up 12.59% outmatched its American rivals Dow Jones 30 up 6.11% and S&P 500 up by 5.38%
What this means: European equity markets are consolidating following yesterday´s impressive rally. The US presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic were the two major topics that kept investors on the edge during the past few weeks. Now, they can finally breathe a sigh of relief.
European stocks are all fired up on the bias that investors cheer the possibility of a peaceful global trade regime under U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden. However, surging COVID-19 cases have threatened a fragile economic recovery at home.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, provided key insights on macros boosting European Stocks rally.
“US and European equities soared overnight amid a most frothy global risk rally, but gold was down nearly 5% on the back of far better than expected results by the vaccine candidate developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
“Those results showed a more than 90% effectiveness rate among 94 subjects infected with COVID-19 and who had at least one symptom.
“Pfizer indicated it remains on target to seek sale permission from regulators by the end of this month. Depending on how long regulators take to review it, the distribution could then start within months.”
Bottom Line
There is a lot for Stock traders to take in right now, not to mention that the blue party’s electoral victory at the U.S presidential election has ushered in a perceived transformation in geopolitical risk, as investors debate how the world might be a more peaceful place during the next four years.
Stock traders await Nigeria’s big banks’ earnings
High volatility is anticipated on the bias that the Banking index remains by far the most liquid and traded on the Nigerian Stock Market.
The Nigerian bourse ended the last trading week cumulatively on a bullish note. The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.56 and 1.59% respectively to close the week at 31,016.17, and N16.207 trillion respectively.
- Forty (40) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than sixty-eight (68) equities in the previous week.
- Twenty-four (24) equities depreciated in price, higher than Six (6) equities in the previous week.
- Ninety-seven (97) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-four (94) recorded in the previous week.
- Nigerian bourse ended the week bullish W/W. In spite of the strong volatility seen lately in global financial markets, Nigerian investors increased their buying pressure across the market spectrum, pushing the All Share Index to its highest point this year, as it hovered above N16 trillion.
In the coming week, stock traders including institutional investors’ would focus their attention on earning results particularly from Tier 1 banks – GTBank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, First Bank, to be released on the floor of Nigeria’s Stock Exchange.
On the global scene Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on expectations at the global equity market for the coming week
“More limited fiscal stimulus than under the expected ‘blue wave’ election put more pressure on the US Federal Reserve, which cannot vaccinate the global economy from the negative economic fallout from the virus, but can create a bridge to a post-vaccine environment.
“Risk markets are pricing out more elections uncertainty, as downside hedges uniformly topple like dominoes across the board at the Monday open in Asia – as local markets look to trade higher today after the Biden election victory confirmed over the weekend.
“Risk assets performed strongly last week across the board, coming up from a pre-US election low base. Many investors took chips off the table ahead of what was expected to be a long US Presidential election race.”
Bottom-line
At the Nigerian Stock Market, high volatility is anticipated on the bias that the Banking index remains by far the most liquid and traded sector on the Nigerian Stock Market In the near term, stock traders are expected to hunt for alpha-yielding stocks amid very low returns prevailing at Nigeria’s debt market.
Why buying Bitcoin now looks like investing in Google, Apple, Facebook 10years ago
Crypto enthusiasts have likened the paronage of Bitcoin today to that of top tech brands like Google, Facebook and Apple a decade ago.
MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, recently aired his view on why buying flagship crypto, Bitcoin now would look like investing in today’s multi-trillion dollar tech brands 10 years ago.
In an exclusive interview with Block Journal, Saylor spoke on the key reasons his company invested $425 million in Bitcoin as a store of wealth option.
In the interview, Saylor said that Bitcoin is not only a hedge against asset inflation but also serves as the first true and possibly “dominant digital monetary network.”
Saylor goes on to liken the use of the cryptocurrency to that of other revolutionary digital service giants.
“And when I say digital monetary network I put it on the shelf next to Google being the first digital search network, YouTube being the first digital video network, Apple being the first digital mobile network, and Facebook is the first digital social network. It’s a pretty powerful thing.”
The CEO further disclosed that Bitcoin’s store-of-value properties beat those of the precious metal because the crypto asset is “harder, smarter, faster, and stronger” than physical gold.
Saylor also urged that considering Bitcoin’s 2020 yearly gains, buying now is getting in early.
“It’s got an upside that feels like buying Apple, Facebook, Google, or Amazon a decade ago. Where it could go from here is pretty interesting,” Saylor said.
What you should know
Nairametrics some months ago, broke the news that Saylor convinced the board of MicroStrategy to allocate nearly all of the company’s $425 million cash position to bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has made a number of headlines in recent times for its initial $250 million Bitcoin (BTC) investment.
The company later poured a subsequent $175 million into the asset – a lengthy endeavor totaling almost 100 hours of work.