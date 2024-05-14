The Ogun State Government has attributed the dilapidated condition of the road leading to the Abeokuta train station to delays by the Federal Government in granting authorization for its reconstruction.

This clarification was provided in a statement released on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Ogun State Government on Tuesday, following public demands for the road’s reconstruction.

The statement indicates that the Ogun State Government formally sought permission from the Federal Government, which oversees the road, to begin reconstruction efforts. However, there has been a delay in receiving a response due to bureaucratic inertia within the responsible Ministry.

“On the worn-out pathway leading to the Abeokuta train station! “This is a matter close to our hearts. Enhancing this route holds promise of rendering train travel more enjoyable. “Yet, we tread cautiously, refraining from vocalizing our concerns, lest it be misconstrued as making excuses. “Debates ensue, tangled in bureaucratic intricacies, as this particular stretch, albeit short, falls under the purview of the Federal Government, responsible for its upkeep. “To embark on reconstruction, the State Government requires a permission from the Minister. However, obtaining such authorization proves a sluggish ordeal, hindered by bureaucratic inertia,” the statement read in part.

The statement also clarified that after years of bureaucratic delays with the Federal Government, the Ogun State Government has finally received authorization to reconstruct the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road. This approval comes after a longstanding request by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Recent developments have seen the Federal Government granting approval for the Ogun State Government to undertake the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road, a triumph after years of persistent appeals by the incumbent Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON,” the statement read.

More insight

The Lagos-Ibadan railway, spanning 157 kilometers, was officially commissioned by then-President Muhammadu Buhari on June 10, 2021, with full commercial operations beginning just five days later, on June 15.

Concurrently, residents of Ogun State, especially motorists frequenting the road to the Wole Soyinka Train Station in Abeokuta and those residing in the area, have persistently voiced their concerns about the road’s deteriorating condition. They highlight that the access road to the train station was not repaired by the Federal Government at the time of the railway’s commissioning.

They report that parts of the road have collapsed and other sections have been washed away by erosion.

Despite repeated appeals to both the Federal and Ogun State Governments, no substantial repairs have been undertaken.

Consequently, local citizens have resorted to making temporary repairs, although these makeshift solutions consistently fail to endure.