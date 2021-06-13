The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that it will commence full commercial operations of the standard gauge railway service from Lagos to Ibadan on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

This follows the formal commissioning of the 157-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan rail line by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the management of NRC and signed by the corporation’s Lagos District Manager, Mr Jerry Oche, in Lagos on Sunday.

What the NRC Management is saying in the statement

The Lagos District Manager in the statement on behalf of the NRC Management said that the Lagos Ibadan Train Services will now be available in the mornings from Tuesday.

Oche said, “The updated timetable for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan: 8:00 a.m from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji, Ebute – Meta Lagos. Also, the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:00 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan: 4:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomeji, while from Ibadan to Lagos: 4:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan: 8:30 am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:30 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

For Saturday evening from Lagos to Ibadan: 6:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 6:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.’’

He pointed out that Alagomeji, Abeokuta, and Moniya were still the stop stations of the Lagos Ibadan Train Services.

In case you missed it

It can be recalled that President Buhari on June 10, formally inaugurated the $1.5 billion 157 kilometres Lagos—Ibadan standard gauge railway line in Lagos, which is the first double-track standard gauge rail in West Africa after several delays and setbacks.

Partial commercial train services had commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line on December 7, 2020, with only Lagos, Ibadan and Abeokuta residents enjoying the train services. This is because other minor and major stations along that route were yet to be completed.