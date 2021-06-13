Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya defeated his Italian challenger, Marvin Vettori, in the UFC 263 that took place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

The pair had previously met in 2018 where Adesanya won against Vettori via split decisions. In Saturday’s rematch, Vettori had another chance to set things straight with Adesanya but he failed as he was outclassed by the Last Stylebender.

Coming off his first career loss, where he lost to Jan Blachowicz in March, Adesanya got back to his winning ways where he retained his 185-pound middleweight UFC title. His win means he is the fourth active champion having successfully defended his title 3 times, behind Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko and Kamaru Usman.

This is his 10th straight win in the middleweight division and he snapped Marvin Vettori’s 5-fight winning streak.

Per MMA Salaries, Israel Adesanya is set to earn a total of $792,000 with a base salary of $750,000 coupled with sponsorship earnings of $42,000, while Marvin Vettori is set to earn a total of $132,000. There is no official confirmation regarding the payouts, salaries listed are based on estimates of previous contracts, trends and drawing power.