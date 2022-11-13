Despite losing to his Brazillian opponent Alex Pereira last night, Israel Adesanya is expected to earn more than $2.6 million from the bout, with a base salary of $2 million, a PPV payout of $600,000 and sponsorship earnings of $42,000, MMA Salaries reports. Alex Pereira is expected to earn $332,000.

Recall that Nigeria’s Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya suffered his second career loss as he came up short against his Brazilian opponent, Alex Pereira at the UFC 281, which took place at the Maddison Square Garden, New York.

The Last Stylebender had been winning the fight in the early rounds. However, he was outclassed in the final sequence of the bout against Pereira. The loss means Adesanya has lost his UFC middleweight title to Pereira after he earned the belt in a win over Robert Whittaker in October 2019.

The pair, which has a long history, had fought twice before in kickboxing, with the Brazilian winning both times, the more recent being a 2017 knockout of Israel Adesanya.

Coming off his first career loss against Jan Blachowicz in March, Adesanya has been on a 3-fight winning streak with victories over Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker, and Marvin Vettori. However, the winning streak has ended following this defeat, and the Nigerian will now look to build upon the defeat and work harder.

