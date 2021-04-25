Columnists
Building up from failure
Failure makes you reflect and in so doing, you become a philosopher.
It is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting, for death is the destiny of everyone; the living should take this to heart. — The Preacher in Ecclesiastes 7:2, New International Version
Precisely in 2014, I applied to five top-ranked schools for their MBA programmes. That was exactly what I wanted to do at that point in my life. All five sent me a “ding” even without interviews. It literally pierced me.
“Was I that bad?” I imagined.
You know when you really want something and put all your effort into applying for it, hoping for a favourable outcome…only for your hopes to be uncharitably dashed.
I took their feedback… and re-strategized.
As his middleweight class stands today, I can’t see anyone who can dethrone him. Israel took on a challenge and that was to fight the champion of the next weight class — the light heavyweight. His opponent, Jan Blachowicz, whose legendary knockout power is out of this world, is someone even the angels dread. March 6th, 2021 was the date and they slugged it out. Adesanya did not win and Jan did not knock him out. Israel went toe-to-toe with him for 5 rounds. However, he came short of winning and Jan donated a loss to Israel’s impressive record. Today the record is 20–1.
Why bother Israel? You would ask. You should have sat in your weight class and enjoyed your throne. But men like Israel are not built for resting on their oars. Conquering new domains is their quest. And as Israel said after the fight, “this will not be my last attempt.” Be sure that he will be back.
New companies were formed and a new set of millionaires who took a stake in the early startups emerged. Things were going pretty well. To give you a hint on how well it was going, AOL, the superstar of that era, had about 30 million subscribers. AOL was the gateway to the internet and was made famous for its e-mail services with movies like You’ve Got Mail, a romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. In short, AOL defined that era. AOL announced that it was merging with Time Warner, for a market capitalization of $350 billion, the highest as of that time (circa 2000).
By 2002, not everyone was singing “Hallelujah” with the internet folks. Perception went sour, the promises to be rich did not come as quickly. Then it all came crashing down. The downward slope was steep and deep. What resulted is famously termed “the dot-com bubble.” For context, between 1995 and its peak in March 2000, the Nasdaq Composite stock market index rose 400%. That was the index alone. That means there were companies that easily did 3,000%. All that came to a halt and some companies were closed down afterwards. The big question would be “so what became of the internet companies?”
The dot-com bubble (also known as the dot-com boom, the tech bubble, and the Internet bubble) was a stock market bubble caused by excessive speculation of Internet-related companies in the late 1990s, a period of massive growth in the use and adoption of the internet.
For Israel Adesanya, we have not heard the last of him. He continues to be the middleweight champion of the world. He is awaiting a worthy challenger to his belt and I think that experience has made him a better fighter. His rise to fame has also been good for the UFC, raising its awareness and market, especially in Africa as we now have three Africans as champions.
The story of the dot.com era and the outcome for its portfolio companies is simply incredible. They failed woefully at first and came back with a bang. That failure gave birth to what we see today. They started out like the Wright brother with their few seconds flights but that laid the foundation of what was to come. The top 10 companies in the world has 7 internet companies on the list with at least 3 being valued above $1 trillion. The top 5 American companies are easily these companies. I dare say that they control the world and have created several products that we cannot live without. They have found better ways to capture value by monetizing their products and services.
Why am I writing this?
Oh, I just got a trifecta of “dings” by trying to punch above my weight. I am writing this for myself. Picking up the pieces and re-strategizing. Don’t cry for me because I am not Argentina. I see my comeback like that of the internet companies, bigger and better and I will capture every value that I have lost. Please take note that no animal was killed or harmed in the writing of this text. Failure makes you reflect and in so doing, you become a philosopher. A pondering pondered😂 But failure, I have learnt is the fertilizer of success.
“Hasta la vista”. “I’ll be back” as said in the voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator”.
Written by Gabriel Omin
Reversal of Addax lease revocation, victory against arbitrariness
Addax has significantly reduced spending on the blocks and has been consistent in requesting for fiscal and/or commercial incentives to develop new fields.
Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari took a major step to save the country from a diplomatic dispute with the Chinese Government by overriding the revocation made by the Department of Petroleum Resources on four oil blocks.
The oil licences affected are OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137.
The action of the President saved the country from being embarrassed both locally and internationally particularly at a time when the government is working very hard to attract the much-needed investments to stimulate the economy and reposition it to the path of growth.
As a background, the NNPC/Ashland Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) on OMLs 123/124 (formerly OPL 98) and 126/137 (Former OPL 118) signed in 1973 was terminated after 25 years of operation.
Thereafter, the NNPC signed another PSC with Addax in 1998 on the same OMLs which were guided by the Petroleum Act and the Petroleum Profit Tax Act. The Addax PSC is premised on OMLs 123 and 124 considered as one Contract Area and OMLs 126 and 137 considered as one Contract Area.
In August 2009, Sinopec spent the sum of $7.24bn to acquire the Switzerland-based Addax Petroleum as its largest-ever foreign oil acquisition. These acquired assets include the referenced assets, OMLs 124/124 and 126/137 (in Nigeria) and other assets in Gabon, Cameroon, and Iraq.
Interestingly, OMLs 123, 124 & 126 are currently producing while OML 137 is a green field. The portfolio has 2P oil reserves of about 452 million barrels and 5 Trillion standard cubic feet of gas.
The current oil and gas production is about 25kbopd and 63MMscfd, respectively. Addax, being a PSC in the onshore and shallow waters did not enjoy the more attractive fiscal system for Deep-Water PSC which has a lower tax rate of 50 percent and higher ITA of 50 percent compared with the higher tax rate of 85 percent and lower Investment Allowance of 5-10 percent obtainable in the onshore/Shallow water.
To address these less favourable terms, the concession in 2001 secured incentives that were effectively retroactive from January 01, 2000 vide a Side Letter from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Petroleum and Energy Matters to the effect that PPT rate reduced from 85 percent to 60 percent, Investment Tax Allowance increased from 5 per cent/10 per cent (onshore/offshore) to 25 percent/40 percent and royalty changed from sliding scale based on total production to tranches based varying royalty rates.
Therefore, the Side Letter took effect from 2000 until 2012 when DPR and the Federal Inland Revenue Service advised that Petroleum Act and the Petroleum Profit Tax Act should govern the PSCs on the premise that a Side letter without an act of legislation could not amend a law and NNPC implemented this directive effective 2013.
Dissatisfied by this development, ADDAX filed a suit against DPR and FIRS in the Federal High Court and joined NNPC as co-defendant to restrain the Agencies from applying PA and PPTA. The FHC issued an Interim Order in January 2015 for parties to maintain ‘Status-Quo’ pending the outcome of the suit.
In May 2015, the FHC ruled that parties to the suit should conduct a reconciliation exercise to determine the under/over lift position and establish a framework for recovery. Subsequently, there was a Presidential Approval that the Addax Side Letter should be terminated by December of that year (2015).
To implement the Presidential directive, a revised settlement agreement was developed by parties to the PSCs in a meeting attended by NNPC, Addax, DPR, FIRS, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, and all parties endorsed the settlement agreement except the FIRS.
The non-endorsement of the Agreement by the FIRS affected the vacation of the initial FHC ruling and the full implementation of the Presidential directive and this paved an opportunity for Addax to initiate the current Notice of enforcement of the FHC ruling of May 27, 2015 that seeks to uphold the applicability of the side letter.
Since then, Addax has significantly reduced spending on the blocks and has been consistent in requesting for fiscal and/or commercial incentives to develop new fields.
While revoking the oil block license on April 7, the Department of Petroleum Resources claimed that it took the action because of the non-development of the assets by the petroleum company.
The Director/Chief Executive Officer, DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, had told journalists in Lagos that it was discovered that over 50 percent of the assets had remained underdeveloped.
He alleged that the non-development of the assets had led to the loss of revenue by the Federal Government.
But the revocation by the DPR which was done without the necessary due process has serious legal, commercial and diplomatic implications for Nigeria.
Curiously, in carrying out the revocation, the DPR failed to highlight during the revocation of the license the fact that Addax has not been investing in capital projects, development drilling and exploration activities due to the dispute on applicable fiscal terms on its blocks.
Surprisingly, the revocation is coming few months after Addax had last year pledged to invest between $3.5bn and $5bn in Drilling and Associated Facilities Development contingent on securing contract extension under a viable economic, fiscal, and commercial term.
Interestingly, from the legal perspective, the DPR erred in law because its action was not done in line with the provisions of Paragraph 25 (1) of the First schedule of the Petroleum Act which states that the revocation of an oil mining lease is within the purview of the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources.
Based on the provision of the Act, the Minister of Petroleum Resources through the regulator (DPR) is to inform the Licensee of the infractions and give the Licensee time to respond or rectify the situation prior to such revocation.
Curiously, based on available information, from sources in the Oil Industry in respect of the revocation, the stipulated provision was not adhered to by the DPR as the NNPC being the licensee only got to know about the revocation from a rumour that started in social media then subsequently confirmed by a letter from the DPR addressed to Addax.
According to the Petroleum Act, DPR ought to inform NNPC of any infractions in relation to the operation of lease and give adequate time to provide appropriate explanations on the said infractions as well as reasonable time to remedy the alleged infractions.
Undoubtedly, based on the provision of the law, the proper procedure for revocation would have been to direct the revocation to NNPC, then the Corporation will be obligated to properly communicate the situation to the PSC Contractor and terminate the PSC on the basis that the underlying leases have been revoked.
From all indications, the revocation action of the DPR could be likened to a case of transferring an asset from the commonwealth to a chosen private estate. Industry watchers are of the view that if this procedural error was allowed to stand, it could have led to a serious legal dispute if Addax had commenced legal action against NNPC and the Federal Government.
Even if Addax does not contest the legality of the revocation process, they may still have grounds to make claims in respect of cost recovery of outstanding expenditure or consequential losses such as profit against NNPC and thus indirectly the Government.
From the diplomatic perspective, it should also be noted that if the President had not intervened, the revocation by DPR would have affected the very good diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and China.
This is because China which is the parent country of Addax is the largest trading partner of Nigeria, representing over 20 percent of international trade and almost three times the next largest trading partner.
In addition, China has also provided financing for key infrastructural projects like the railways, Abuja -Kaduna -Kano Pipeline amongst others. The implication of the revocation action is that the realisation of these critical projects could be threatened.
In terms of the commercial implications, it should be noted that with three of the blocks actively producing and incurring costs, Addax may still have grounds to make claims in respect of cost recovery of outstanding expenditure. This is because the licenses of OMLs 123 and 124 will expire on July 1, 2022 while that of OML 126 will expire on November 24, 2024.
Also, it is a known fact that renewal negotiations and Head of Terms discussions are currently ongoing. Therefore, revocation at this time presents a hard bargaining point for the Corporation during negotiations as the Contractors may likely seek more stringent guarantees.
With such development, the NNPC would have required at least $1bn to settle the outstanding cost of oil liability, consequential losses such as profit, plus other liabilities such as severance for employees, abandonment, decommissioning and amortized capital expenses.
But thankfully, President Buhari’s intervention saved the nation from another embarrassment after the 2017 Korea National Oil Corporation’s case where the Supreme Court ruled that the decision of the Federal Government under President Yar Adua to void the allocation of Oil Prospecting Licenses 321 and 323 to the KNOC and re-award the oil blocks to ONGC/Owel Petroleum Consortium as illegal, procedurally unfair, unreasonable, and against the legitimate expectation of KNOC.
Ways to legally relocate abroad from Nigeria
If you have always wondered about legal ways to immigrate from Nigeria, then these tips might just be what you need.
Weeks ago, I wrote the tweet below.
On God, if this #EndSARS matter isn't resolved, every day till the end of this year, I will tweet a (new) way to leave this country no matter how young/old you are. Every single day. Starting Monday 12th Oct. Bookmark this.
— Fola Olatunji-David (@folasanwo) October 9, 2020
The circumstances around it haven’t changed much since then. While the government claims to have ended SARS, sadly the crux of the matter which was police brutality, and a total disregard for the value of life of Nigerians still exist…
I love Nigeria, foolishly and undeserved, yes, but I love this country. The last few weeks have shown that most of you do too!
We can not and we will not all leave.
READ: US says ‘drop box’ visa processing is still suspended in Nigeria
But part of the freedom that should exist is freedom for everyone to do what they like, within the law.
So I’m keeping my word and presenting some “Ways to Japa.” Not cos I want you to, but as knowledge is power, you have the power to start your own research if you want to.
CAVEAT: I am not an expert, and will not answer any questions. PLEASE, I am not an immigration expert or consultant (I am likely not your friend), so please don’t DM me with questions about this. Search the internet yourself, please. I mean this.
Finally, let’s build this country together, let’s demand better from our government and leaders.
But if you need some time to get some air abroad, and are lawfully qualified, I present some ways to Japa!
(broken down by students, workers, investors, tourists and migration)
READ: You can now pay with Bitcoin for a U.S passport
WAYS TO ‘JAPA’
As a student
- Student visa for undergraduates. Some countries offer free/cheap education. Countries such as France, Germany, and Nordic countries. See here, here and here.
- Postgraduate masters (even if you have a 3rd class). The following European and Asian countries are good places to look for free/cheap education. You may also be required to learn a new language while or before you study. This is an advantage for you in life.
- Student Exchange programs on platforms like AIESEC allow you to connect with other students abroad as well as have exchange programs where you host them when they come to Nigeria, and you also have opportunities to spend time abroad working or volunteering.
- Vocational training for specialized skills. E.g. engineering, manufacturing, etc.
- Apply for international internships (undergraduate and graduate), most foreign job boards have an internships section. See examples here, here and here.
- Academic scholarships are available for lots of countries you can search based on course, country, amount, etc. See some here, here and here.
- If you are exceptionally athletic or are good at sports played abroad, you can also apply for a sports scholarship. Here are some; Link 1, link 2, link 3.
- You can also take a “gap year” from school to go work for a year or so. Here, here, and here.
- Apply for social work or community scholarships such as these: See more here, here.
- Apply for an Arts scholarship as an international student. See more here and here.
READ: Canada invites 4,500 Express Entry Candidates, as cut-off score drops to 470
As a professional
- Work visa to work as a nonimmigrant, based on experience, age, education, job offers etc. Almost every country in the world applies, although some have specific visas for different fields of work (IT, Healthcare, Arts, etc). Think of any country and search for jobs in your field of work on sites such as Indeed, LinkedIn, Glassdoor, etc.
- Go teach English in non-English speaking parts of the world. Asia and some parts of Africa are good places to start. See more here
- Start a business or a startup in a country that lets you, or work at an early stage one. Here are 15 countries that offer visas for startup founders
- Apply for business accelerators/incubators for your early-stage startups. Most accelerators involve travelling to the base for 3-6 months and are offered by several countries. Check some out here or here.
- Get a visa as an Intra-company transferee if you work for an international employer – even some African countries apply here.
- Get a Tier 2 (Health and Care) visa with a job offer from the NHS or related organisation, are eligible and qualified as a doctor, nurse, health professional or adult social care professional.
- Get a domestic employee visa if your employer is migrating to a foreign country. US, UK, UAE, etc.
- If you are a pastor/missionary, you can get a temporary religious worker visa for a lot of countries. The UK and US are some countries that allow this.
- Get non-immigrant visa as an Individual with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement, Individual or Team Athlete, or Member of an Entertainment Group (with Int’l recognition of sustained performance), Artist or Entertainer (Individual or Group) {under exchange program or to teach, coach or perform under a culturally unique program etc or persons providing essential services to such persons. E.g. in France.
- Get a visa as a freelancer or remote worker in countries such as in Germany, Dubai and Italy, etc.
- Apply for a business visa as a representative of an overseas business if you’re either: the sole representative of an overseas business planning to set up either a foreign branch or wholly-owned subsidiary or an employee of an overseas newspaper, news agency or broadcasting organisation posted on a long-term assignment abroad.
READ: How to stay employable amidst massive unemployment
As an investor
- Investor visa allows you to live or get citizenship in certain countries if you invest a certain amount of money in business (usually $50k and above). Available in a lot of countries like the UK, US,
- Paid citizenship where you just “pay” the governments an amount of money as a form of investment in the country and they offer you citizenship in exchange. Popular in Caribbean countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Malta. See here and here.
- You can buy property in certain countries to get a permanent residency status. See more info, or here.
- Some countries let you set up an investment vehicle where you use them as your corporate headquarters for your company or startup, allowing you to spend extended periods there with your family. See more here or here.
As a tourist
- Nigerians can apply for visas to every single country in the world. There are no restrictions or sanctions (that I am aware of). The process for visa application differs from country to country, but you can plan to visit a country first before deciding to relocate temporarily or permanently. Some ways of applying are: for tourism, business, medical treatment, to get married, visit family.
- We have visa-free travel to 50+ countries, most of them allowing you to visit as a tourist. Please do not attempt to work on a tourist visa. Every country has its process to convert from a tourist to a work visa so research the specific country you are interested in. See countries you can travel visa-free or obtain visa on arrival as a Nigerian passport holder here and here.
To just relocate/ Japa
- Apply to become a permanent resident of a country if your qualifications and experience meet the labour demands of that country. Canada is the poster child for all things migration via a points-based system, but it is not the only country where you can do this. The UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are the four most common points-based immigration systems. Read more here and here
- File for residency by getting engaged and planning to marry, or better still, already married to a citizen of another country. Most countries in the world do this.
- Get a refugee or humanitarian visa (asylum) if you are subject to persecution in your home country or you face substantial discrimination or human rights abuses.
- Get a family visa as a spouse, parent or child of a person who is a citizen or has a visa in some countries such as the US, Canada, UK.
- Apply for a Global Talent visa to live or work in the UK if you’re a leader or potential leader in one of the following fields: academia or research, arts and culture, digital technology. You can apply for permanent residency after that.
Written by Fola Olatunji-David
