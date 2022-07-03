Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya retained his UFC middleweight title with a win via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) over his challenger, Jarred Cannonier in the UFC 276 bout which took place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada this morning.

The 32-year-old Nigerian was far superior to his opponent and easily retained his middleweight championship after dominating all five rounds. The win marks his twelfth straight win in the middleweight division.

With a stellar record of 22 wins and one loss, the ‘Last Stylebender’ defended his middleweight title for the fifth time. He first defeated Kelvin for his middleweight interim title in 2019.

During his title defences, he has defeated the likes of Robert Whitaker, Martin Vettori, Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero including his win against Jarod Cannonier.

How much are they earning?

According to reports, Israel Adesanya is set to a guaranteed purse of $1.8million from the fight after he earned around $1.1million in his last bout against Martin Vettori. UFC will earn approximately $82.5million from PPV sales and Israel will receive 30% of the PPV shares which could make this the highest earnings of his career.

Jarred Cannonier on the other hand is expected to earn $700,000 from the fight despite the loss and this is the highest earnings of his career.